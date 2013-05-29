Watch: The Lonely Island’s “Go Kindergarten” video features Robyn and twerking

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s a lot of cultural commentary going on in this “Lonely Island” video, but if you’re feeling tired, you can just sit back and watch some folks with bags over their heads dance like zombies and twerk. And then you can put a bag over your own head, dance like a zombie, and pretend you know how to twerk. And then? And then you may nap.

The latest Wack Wednesday offering features guest vocals by the adorable Swedish nymph, Robyn. She was not asked to put a bag over her head, but I bet she would have done it.

#hashtaghumor