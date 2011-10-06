The Long Shot: But is it ‘The Artist?’

Last week, a good friend and a great critic, the Daily Telegraph”s Tim Robey, wrote a lovely valentine to “The Artist,” detailing at length the ample charms of the French silent-cinema homage, before musing hopefully on its awards-season future. It”s a piece quite unabashed in its gushing from a writer who has never been the easiest sell on presumed Oscar fodder (if anything, he dislikes “The King”s Speech” even more than I do), and indicative of how hard those won over by the film really do fall. I could make this an easy column to write by quoting multiple chunks of the piece, but you”d be better off reading it here.
I open with Tim”s piece not because the internet is short of glowing reviews of Michel Hazanavicius”s Cannes hit, but because he makes the best possible case (if not a prediction) for the film”s potential Oscar glory: chiefly, that the very unlikelihood of the film winning big is precisely what”s working in its favor.
Channelling the peerless Oscar analyst Mark Harris, he reminds us of the “who”da thunk it” theory that drove such against-the-odds victories as Sandra Bullock”s critically jeered Best Actress win (or, even, to insert my own example, the improbable Cinderella ascent of “Slumdog Millionaire”), whereby crowdpleasing achievements never expressly designed for the Academy become juggernauts precisely because they”re such counter-intuitive choices.
Oscar voters may frequently be unaware of their own predictability, but that”s not to say they can”t see the allure of a good awards-season narrative, usually with a strong underdog element. America”s pluckiest sweetheart scores the biggest hit of her career in middle age and finally gets some industry respect. A starless fairytale of Indian streetkids narrowly escapes the straight-to-DVD trap and becomes the toast of Hollywood. The indie war movie with only $12 million in its pocket slays the highest-grossing blockbuster of all time.
A Best Picture win for “The Artist” would fit comfortably into that particular chapter of the history books: ahead of numerous bigger films from baitier names, a jazzy, joyful throwback entertainment carries the day, despite the minor obstacle of it being silent. And back-and-white. Oh, and French. As Oscar narratives go, it”s a more romantic one than, say, “Hollywood”s most successful director adds more honors to his mantel” (however marvellous “War Horse” turns out to be) or “Sturdy craftsman nobody truly adores scores fourth consecutive nod for steering the most box-ticking vehicle of the year” (however… etc).
As the industry”s most notoriously savvy campaigner, Harvey Weinstein knows this better than most, and while Hazanavicius”s film presumably initially caught his eye on its own honest and plentiful virtues (and potential for bumper arthouse box office), I have no doubt that he was as drawn to the story he could build around it as he was to the film itself. Weinstein has in the past applied his considerable magic to films widely deemed undeserving of the privilege – step forward, “Chocolat” and “The Reader” – but cynicism is tempered when he adopts an exciting film that audiences and critics actively love. (Let”s not forget he”s the guy who cut his Oscar teeth getting such daring titles as “The Crying Game” and “The Piano” into the race.)
Cool, stylized and proudly European in its take on an American culture, “The Artist” is arguably the most eccentric title in recent years to emerge as the prime candidate for The Harvey Treatment during awards season, particular countered on the Weinstein slate with such more conventionally grabby prestige fare as “The Iron Lady” – which is a smart move after the mogul cleaned up last year with “The King”s Speech,” a vehicle many (though certainly not many Oscar voters) found too pandering. Lightning never strikes twice, and neither, for the most part, do identical Oscar strategies.
Not that Academy members are going to be thinking about any of this when they eventually catch “The Artist,” if they”ve haven”t already: it”s entirely too delightful on its own terms. Any successful Oscar pony has to grab potential voters as a movie first, and as a contender second, by some distance. The less aware they are of the latter identity, the better: “Slumdog Millionaire” was a film voters felt they”d discovered, however craftily studio-engineered their supposed discovery, and “The Artist” could follow a similar course.
Emotional appeal is key here. Hazanavicius”s film may be sold squarely as a gorgeous feelgood entertainment steeped in nostalgia, but it”s no empty exercise: as a bittersweet elegy for a now-defunct artform, I suspect it will move as many film industry professionals as it amuses. Chief among these should be the largest branch of AMPAS: actors who should easily connect with the protagonist”s insecurity over his own temporal influence, the successful artist”s eternal fear of losing his audience. “The Artist” is nobody”s idea of bait, but it could hardly be more explicitly about the Academy.
All of which is to finally put in writing an idea that”s been at the back of my head since I walked springily out of the film”s first press screening at Cannes back in May: that this film, crazy as it sounds – no, precisely because of how crazy it sounds – could be The One. I suppressed the notion then, not least because no right-minded cinephile wishes to speak of such things at an event where cinema, for ten days, is bigger than the industry around it.
But by the time Tom O”Neil invited my ranked predictions for his Gold Derby pundits” chart, and I cautiously placed “The Artist” atop my Best Picture list, I was intrigued to see I hadn”t been alone in keeping these thoughts to myself: David Poland is a believer, as is Dave Karger. Only the unveiling of key opposition films in the next two months, and of course the film”s own performance upon release in November, will determine whether others join us or whether we”ll forever look struck by autumn madness.
Would I be so bullish about “The Artist””s chances if I didn”t like the film so much myself? Possibly not – with films” reputations half-formed at best at this stage in the race, it can be hard to imagine how a contender will be seen through eyes not your own. I believe the film can do well, but I also want it to: chiefly because it”s witty, impassioned, ingeniously conceived and exquisitely crafted, but also because a win for a chiefly French production could open up the future Oscar conversation in necessary and exciting ways.
“The Artist” may be about Hollywood and in (mostly unheard) English, but it could serve as a bridge for the Academy to recognize the industry”s inevitable globalization – a truth not currently served by a list of Best Picture winners that has never travelled further than the United Kingdom. The film”s rare evocation of the past is what will spur admiring voters to place it on their ballots; what they might not realize, however, is what a forward-thinking choice it could be.
Very intriguing. I have to admit that you may have completely won me over in fully endorsing this film’s prospects in being the ultimate winner. It certainly has the underdog narrative and apparently is great enough to deserve merit regardless of that edge. I can imagine that no matter how terrific War Horse or Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (the two, at least in my opinion, preconceived frontrunners) turn out to be, there will be that stigma that they were packaged and delivered as such. Your observation that the film that most likely wins is the one that voters feel that they discovered is pretty brilliant, and I do think it could end up applying to this year’s race.
However, my only question is this: aside from Best Picture, what other awards does The Artist stand to win? With such a potentially top-heavy crowd filled with highly esteemed familiars, I have a hard time seeing Hazanavicius or Dujardin winning in their respective fields. And considering the stigma that dialogue constitutes a great script, I can’t see the film taking home taking home best original screenplay. I’m not saying it has to sweep, but I don’t think it can win just Best Picture and nothing else. So what other categories do you think it can triumph in?
I think it was a very viable shot at Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay — your point about some voters’ limited understanding of what constitutes a script is a good one, but they tend to vote less for what they think is the finest writing than simply the film they like the most. (Which is why Best Picture nominees win the writing awards most of the time, whether they deserve it or not.) Plus, it’s a thin category.
I can also see it winning a couple of technical trophies if the film really catches fire — its cinematography, art direction, costume design and score are all perfectly rewardable. As for Hazanavicius, if they really love a film, they don’t always care about the director’s profile. Just ask Tom Hooper.
I haven’t seen The Artist yet so this is all guesswork but if it becomes one of those films that AMPAS members “fall in love” with then it’s entirely possible. Each year a dominant narrative seems to emerge, and that idea of love trumps everything because at the end of the day it’s what voters *want* to find. It’s early days, sort of, with some big films to come, but to my mind nothing so far has got that “falling in love” response from people. Midnight In Paris, maybe, but it doesn’t feel like a BP to me. Or perhaps it will happen with The War Horse? For some reason I’m iffy about that film. Anyway… if AMPAS members fall, they’ll fall hard and it will get nominated for cinematography and costume and editing and a bunch of other things. Hazanavicius winning doesn’t seem likely but I wouldn’t write off Dujardin, not if they really love it.
Beautifully wrtiten, and I couldn’t agree more; from your mouth to God’s ears. Though The Artist is definitely a crowd-pleaser (I, along with the rest of the audience of its first TIFF screening, floated out of the theatre when it ended), it’s not in the manipulative and tarnished way The King’s Speech and Slumdog Millionaire remain in my mind. I felt something cold and cynical in the way Hooper directed the former and believed his own hype through the guilds and other awards, and Slumdog completely fell flat for me in its third act, much as I like Danny Boyle. The Artist, though, swept me off my feet and there is something about Hazanavicius that strikes me as genuine. I feel like he’s not just cynically taking advantage of people’s nostalgia for this period in Hollywood history, but that he truly loves the films of that era and has made a love letter to them that completely satisfies on every level. I will hold out hope that, just like The Hurt Locker, it will breeze by its more obvious and large-scale competitors and receive the final award of the night. And I feel it for Dujardin, too. No one’s going to affect the voters like he will. I find his strongest competition to be Clooney, and I don’t see him winning a second one so soon.
I think its best chances are for Original Screenplay and Original Score. I’m definitely not ruling it out for anything else (how stupid would it be to do that?), but those just seem to fit the most in the current state of the race. I know that a lot of people think the box office factor is overplayed, but it’s often true that the Academy tends to give Best Picture to a film that catches on at least a little bit with the general public. The Hurt Locker was an exception, but only because it had a whole narrative to back it up (David vs. Goliath story in facing Avatar, plus the female director angle which was made even better by the fact that she was facing her ex-husband in the race). Because of this, I think that if The Artist actually manages to become a hit at the box office, then watch out, because they’ll take that as approval to give it the big prize. However, maybe I’m just being pessimistic about the moviegoing public, but a silent, black-and-white film not led by any major stars? Tough sell, to say the least.
I current have The Artist at 9 nomination, second only to War Horse. It has all the makings of yet another Weinstein Oscar coup de gras.
If all goes according to plan, I fully expect The Artist will receive nominations for
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Original Screenplay
Best Editing
Best Cinematography
Best Art Direction
Best Costume Design
Best Makeup
Best Original Score
I think there’s a very good chance you’ll be able to add Best Supporting Actress to that list.
Though I would be happy if The Artist won best picture it might be better if it didn’t. Can’t we just love the film even if it doesn’t win any Oscars? I just think the Academy may not think it’s “important” enough.
And can’t we let go the bitterness against The King’s Speech’s win last year? I hate to have to defend myself because I actually liked the film.
I don’t care enough to be bitter. I just think it was a poor choice. Out in the real world, plenty of people don’t. No need to defend yourself!
Well, then what should have won? The only movies that I thought were better than The King’s Speech were The Social Network and The Kids Are All Right.
The Fighter was my favourite of last year’s Best Picture nominees, closely followed by Black Swan. I also preferred Winter’s Bone, The Kids Are All Right, The Social Network, Toy Story 3, Inception and True Grit to The King’s Speech.
But hey, I can’t have it my way all the time.
I totally didn’t get which movie this statement referred to:
“Sturdy craftsman nobody truly adores scores fourth consecutive nod for steering the most box-ticking vehicle of the year”
Then Robert Fowler’s comment reminded me of “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
All your point about “The Artist” make a lot of sense. It’s playing at the Mumbai Film Festival (Oct 13-20) and I hope to squeeze into a screening. Can’t wait!