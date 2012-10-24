The Long Shot: Pseu-pseu-studio

“It’s really… commercial,” a friend remarked to me as we left yesterday’s screening of “Silver Linings Playbook,” a press-and-BAFTA mixer that was as warmly received as its buoyant Toronto debut had promised it would be. He said it with a hint of distaste, and he’s not the only one resistant to its unapologetically Audience Award-y charms — there are those who believe that a film dealing with tricky variations of mental illness and familial damage should perhaps make itself harder to like. Or just a little harder, period.
For my part, I joined the majority faction of those beguiled by the film. I delighted in the same free-jazz trick David O. Russell pulled so deftly with “The Fighter” two years ago: injecting tried-and-true narrative formula with agitated sociable energy, leaving the whole scrappier and more abrasive than most Hollywood journeymen would given the same script. It’s a crowdpleaser that’s at once comforting and unfamiliar as it hits its romantic comedy marks, giving its two superb leads plenty of space to see each other as emotional chaos slowly finds its way to order.
Russell’s volatile personal reputation may linger in the memories of some, but from where I’m standing, he’s fast growing into one of the most humanly engaged filmmakers in US film today. If this is commercial, I’m buying — and The Weinstein Company has every reason to expect many others will.
The grown-up reform of the multiplex looks to be one of the dominant narratives of this year’s awards season. Perhaps even more glowingly greeted at Toronto, Audience Award voting notwithstanding, was Ben Affleck’s propulsive, emotionally charged thriller “Argo” – a rock-solid piece of conscientious entertainment that isn’t coy about its debt to such smart American craftsmen of decades past as Sidney Lumet and Alan J. Pakula.
As a true-blue Warner Bros. production, many of the raves have noted the relative scarcity of such intelligent, character-driven accessibility in latter-day studio product. As, indeed, have the film’s detractors, many of whom take the line that critics wouldn’t have thought the film nearly so remarkable in US cinema’s 1970s boon. This can be argued, rather unproductively, back and forth, but everyone’s reaching the same “They don’t make ’em like this anymore” conclusion.
If Affleck has been designated as this year’s poster boy for the virtues of adult-oriented studio cinema, he and his film cut a more modest figure than, say, Christopher Nolan. The British neo-Spielberg had this barbed position bestowed on him in the 2008 and 2010 races, when “The Dark Knight” and “Inception” were hailed as sainted proof that studio blockbusters could have something going on upstairs – though the Academy only seemed semi-convinced when the nominations were announced.
The blogosphere attempted to revive that discussion back in the summer for “The Dark Knight Rises” – having pretty much surrendered the idea of the vastly popular but wholly synthetic “The Avengers” being taken seriously by voters. Whether it was because the Batman sequel failed to match the commercial, critical or cultural clout of its predecessor, the conversation didn’t exactly take hold. Champions of high-concept franchise cinema have since taken to touting the Oscar potential of “Skyfall” – a stronger horse for Best Picture recognition, but not one any pundits are willing to bet on just yet.
For the second year running, then, the odds are stacked against a bona fide pop blockbuster cracking the Best Picture lineup. With that, the greater-than-usual abundance of mainstream prestige fare in the late-season release calendar (“Argo,” “Playbook,” “Flight,” “Lincoln,” “Les Miserables,” “Life of Pi,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” even “The Impossible”) offers an array of options to populist-minded voters looking to stem the Academy’s recent taste for “smaller” contenders from the indie/foreign fringes.
Sasha Stone recently asked an online assembly of Oscar pundits if the high standard of studio cinema this year – a debatable notion, to begin with – could wind up freezing favored independent contenders like “Beasts of the Southern Wild” and “The Sessions” out of the race. But the narrative could never be that simple, since the concept of “studio cinema” this days is an increasingly malleable one.
Does the term only apply to releases from the so-called Big Six – Paramount, Warner, Disney, Universal, Columbia, Fox? Do studio releases that weren’t produced in-house carry an asterisk? “Les Mis” may be a Universal release, but it’s a wholly foreign – well, British – production. Speaking of foreign productions, Summit’s pumped-up, Spanish-made disaster pic “The Impossible” has the sensibility, if not the lineage, of a Hollywood blockbuster; with the film inspiring Steven Spielberg comparisons from many a critic, it’s slightly absurd to imply that it’s less mainstream than Spielberg’s own legislation-themed drama “Lincoln.”
Similar questions arise at the top of the so-called indie sector. The Weinstein Company and Fox Searchlight, say, are pretty powerful entities that could well be regarded as majors in their own right. They certainly can’t be spoken of in the same breath as a Magnolia or an IFC: if “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” both a strange, singular achievement and an undeniable audience charmer, had been picked up by one of those noble indie fighters, would it have the degree of awards buzz it enjoys today?
Weinstein’s prestige pair “Silver Linings Playbook” and “The Master” may both be jagged, distinctive, stimulating auteur pieces, yet one can surely be regarded as more a pseudo-studio picture than the other – while I’d propose that “Argo” boasts a more independent spirit than Warners stablemate “The Dark Knight Rises.” Perhaps this isn’t the year the studios bite back at the Oscars, but the one where multiplex and arthouse queues cross at Crowdpleaser Junction.
I’m still skeptical about it’s Oscar prospects, but should it score big with critics, I think there’s a shot for Django Unchained to be the bona fide blockbuster that cracks the best picture lineup. I wouldn’t underestimate its box office potential, that’s for sure.
I feel, at this early stage, that Argo is in. I also feel that Les Miserables, Lincoln, Silver Linings, and Life of Pi are the other 4 with the biggest chance. After that …
I feel like Zero Dark Thirty, Django Unchained (just feel like this will hit big, box office, acting, techs, etc), and hopefully something like Sjyfall really WILL strike it big.
That’s 8 films.
But that leaves next to no room for the likes of Amour, Beasts of the Southern Wild, The Sessions, Moonrise Kingdom, The Master, The Impossible, Hitchcock, The Dark Knight Rises, The Hobbit, etc etc etc etc. I think this is a very strong year where any of those could be in the 5-10.
I’m not including Best Exotic because – great box office, good campaign, & nice reviews aside – I don’t think there’s room.
And I’m not including Cloud Atlas because of it’s early blah reviews. Otherwise, I could see/could have seen noms in a whole lotta places; including BP.
One just wishes some of these films could have been released last year and buried Extremely Loud War Horse somewhere dark.
LOL @ Extremely Loud War Horse :^D. I agree, this year there seems to be no way they could have anything less than 10 nominees when last year was a good case where 5 nominees was all that was really needed.
Superb article title.
I agree. SLP is a very good movie, better than his Fighter. But Guy, is there something wrong that the two front-runners this year – Argo and SLP are actually good movies???
The frontrunners of the last three years were also actually good movies.
I’m partial to the simplicity of the Independent Spirit Awards’ definition of independent: if it cost less than $20 million it’s independent. One can quibble over whether the number is too high or too low, but that certainly cuts out a lot of the nonsense.
Concerning your predictions, I see you’ve left Lincoln off Best Make-up and Hairstyling. One would think that in a year when the category was renamed to specifically emphasize the latter, in addition to the quality of the former, it would be something of an ideal nominee (and that’s not even going into the fact that Iron Lady won the category last year).
You may be underestimating it there, even considering its competition.
Also, is there a reson why the movie is left off of the othwerwise extensive long lists of both Sound Categories? Surely, it’s somewhere in the top 30.
I’m thinking Kris/Guy/et al just have priorities other than October predictions to keep track of.
i.e., articles, interviews, editing, are probably more pertinent right now than guessing if Lincoln is 2nd on their Sound longlist, 7th, or 34th, haha.
I’m sure, as the clock winds down, that everything will be honed.
LOL – someone must be a Phil Collins fan ;^P (don’t worry I am too)
A Phil Collins circa the ’80s reference never goes astray. Fabulous piece as always.