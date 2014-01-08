The Long Shot: The case for ‘American Hustle’

It helps, of course, that I like all three. Glittering prizes are heaped often enough upon films I think are negligible that I’ve learned not to kvetch when merely good films are rewarded. (To demand that 6,000 Academy members agree with our own specific notion of “best” is not only solipsistic in the extreme, but a recipe for near-annual disappointment.) In this case, however, I think all three frontrunners are rather better than good. That my own favorite film of the year, “Gravity,” is in the running is a luxury to which I am unaccustomed, but Steve McQueen’s poetic, tactile historical drama and David O. Russell’s free-jazz caper are both films I could gladly back for the top prize in any given year.
Even if I were less keen on any one (or combination) of the three, I’d find their placement at the front of the pack exciting — all three are muscular, richly crafted auteur pieces that are utterly peculiar to their big-deal directors, while offering them unfamiliar environments and challenges to play with. McQueen’s bodily-fixated, fine-arts gaze meets a classical quest narrative; Cuaron’s intimate curiosity about otherness meets the vastest unknowns in the universe; Russell’s freewheeling sociability as a filmmaker clashes with genre strictures and sociopathic subjects alike.
The films may work for you or they may not, but there’s little that’s workmanlike about them either way. Even their relative qualifications as so-called Oscar bait are, well, qualified, and in spiny, interesting ways. The Academy may like politically conscious biopics, but not usually ones as sensual and unstinting as “Slave”; they may like uplifting, technically ravishing blockbusters, but not usually ones as spare or spiritual as “Gravity”; they may like actor-y throwback entertainments, but not usually ones as chaotic and morally ambivalent as “Hustle.”
With none of these frontrunners either meeting the polite, vanilla standards of “traditional” Best Picture winners (an increasingly hazy concept in this day and age) or posing as a radical alternative, there’s been a tendency among Oscar pundits and readers this year to cast them as types, regardless of how well they fit. (Not that they always agree on what those are: depending on whom you ask, “12 Years a Slave” is either quintessential ennobling prestige fare or the thorny, too-good-for-them alternative.)
But it’s “American Hustle” — to go by reactions from colleagues, on Twitter and in the comment threads of this very site — that seems to be getting consistently categorized as the “soft” or “safe” option, and with increasing disdain as its Best Picture prospects get ever rosier. The protests, admittedly, come from a small group in the larger scheme of things: critics are cheerfully on the movie’s side (as we learnt early in the precursor process with that unexpected NYFCC win), as is, to go by box-office receipts, the general public. It should therefore be an eminently commendable choice for Best Picture, yet many of those emotionally invested in the race seem to regard the film as a potential trap for Oscar voters — the attractive but meaningless one-night stand they’ll regret the morning after.
Yet the film I saw doesn’t quite square with that categorization: “American Hustle” is a good time, yes, but fun isn’t an automatically disposable commodity. Within its shimmering cloud of hairspray and sequins is a hard little story of disguise, delusion and disappointment — the components of a soured American Dream that rewards only those who know how to work it.
The film’s glitzy styling strikes some as a slick con job, but it’s also an oddly honest one: Russell has made a film here about the necessity of the dazzling surfaces that keep America ticking along, even if we all know the duller realities they mask. (Not for nothing is Jennifer Lawrence gifted with a glorious monologue about her dependence on a nail lacquer that smells addictively “like flowers with garbage.”)
Yet “American Hustle” isn’t a film of broad-brush social statements, which may or may not be the reason for its perceived slightness in some quarters: it’s a film more concerned with the role deceit plays in petty personal relationships and bad romances than in the high-concept ABSCAM fiasco that propels the plot. It is, at its rather chilly heart, a love story been two calculatingly superficial people, which isn’t quite the same thing as a calculatingly superficial love story. I found myself unexpectedly moved by the naked personal damage that marks just about every character in this busy ensemble piece; it is one of Russell’s great gifts that his films arouse feeling for defiantly difficult people, perhaps because — if all accounts are to be believed — the director is no picnic himself.
I suppose that would be a natural segue for a comparison to Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” another undisciplined study of the variable rewards of human venality. But I don’t see as much common DNA between the films as other critics (particularly the Scorsese film’s more aggressive advocates) seem to, either spiritually or formally. Detractors of “Hustle” delight in “GoodFellas-lite” descriptions, yet the film reminded me of no director more than David O. Russell himself.
Russell’s lively verbality, frayed, jangly mise-en-scène and adoration of low-end kitsch (all of which sit some way from the super-crafted swagger of latter-day Scorsese) are present and immediately identifiable from one film to the next. With “The Fighter” and “Silver Linings Playbook” (both, of course, nominated for Best Picture) Russell has created an unlikely but vital trilogy of sorts, in which his more manic instincts are put to bear on three familiar formulae of Hollywood cinema: the boxing movie, the romantic comedy and now the crime caper, all distressed and energized in the process.
Some view this development a copout, following the more avant-garde fun and games of an “I Heart Huckabees,” but the mainstream needs directors like Russell: spiky but audience-attuned artists willing to scratch at studio boundaries from within. That his last three films have been so warmly embraced by relatively middlebrow awards bodies suggests his showmanship and his subversive streak have found a happy medium — a tricky balance that’s all too easy to underestimate. Pegging “American Hustle” as the soft option, much as the wounded, lovely “Silver Linings Playbook” was last year, does a disservice to its stranger, sadder human qualities, not to mention the continually undermined presence of comedy in major award races. (Pitting it as some kind of moral opponent to “12 Years a Slave” in the Oscar race, meanwhile, has the unfortunate effect of stressing the “importance” of the slavery drama, the virtues of which are far more soulful and less prescriptive than that.)
But I sense Russell revels in that underestimation: his films have always offered up flowers with garbage, after all. It’s his unapologetic embrace of high and low culture that makes him one of the most invigorating of all contemporary American filmmakers — and perhaps the ideal representative of where the Academy’s conflicted, transitional head is at these days. “American Hustle” may not be the right choice for Best Picture this year, but it’s not the wrong one either.
I thought American Hustle was excellent and even though it is not my favorite of the year (that would be Gravity), it would make for a fine winner. No, it is not a “deep” film, but it is a great character story and a well-executed crime caper.
Also, I find it weird that people criticize American Hustle for being “meandering” and “overlong” yet these are the same people that pile effusive praise on The Wolf of Wall Street. Isn’t that just funny?
For me, AH’s 2 hour and 10 minute running time felt like a slog compared to Wolf’s 2 hour and 59 minutes.
And Im not just saying that because I prefer Wolf as a film (I have my own issues with Wolf), but I definitely think that one of the weaker aspects of AH was its pacing.
Agreed, JJ1. Wolf is perhaps a bit too long, but it went by much faster for me than Hustle. Thelma Schoonmaker can really work wonders.
American Hustle is boring ridiculous movie, that is the truth
Eh, not a “trap.” Just quite palatable. That’s the secret to success this time of year. Extrapolate from it what you will.
It Makes sense when you look deeper into the thinking process of an academy member.
If you’re a voter and you have to choose a best picture, but you don’t have an absolute favorite film for that crop of nominees – then you try to rationalize what would be the most agreeable pick.
And more often than not that turns out to be one one of those “palatable” movies.
This is just like your “Silver Linings Playbook” post from last year. Another case well made for another very good (although for me, not *quite* as good) Russell film.
I was greatly disappointed with American Hustle. After reading raves by multiple critics, I was expecting it to be a fun movie with excellent performances. However, the lack of plot was this movie’s downfall – too much bantering improv that just felt like needless arguing the entire movie coupled with uneven pacing. I was also left unimpressed by the performances, with the exceptions of Jeremy Renner and Jennifer Lawrence. I don’t think this movie deserves the Best Picture title, and although a nomination seems inevitable, it would not be in my personal lineup.
My problem with American Hustle isn’t that its fun. My problem with American Hustle is that it thinks its fun.
To not mince words, American Hustle will become this year’s The King’s Speech if it wins. It will be so hated, so widely disparaged (it is already) that you will think that Crash had won again or something.
I think it is a perfectly fine movie, not appreciably lower in quality than 12 Years a Slave though not as good as Gravity. And I, miraculously, like you, would be fine with any of the 3 winning, all good films.
You cannot talk about the hatred towards American Hustle (and it is not really a small group) without talking about how much of it emanates from the fans of Wolf Of Wall Street. They feel like, I don’t know how, that somehow, American Hustle has stolen the Wolf of Wall Street’s place in the critics estimation and the awards race. I wonder how this is possible but that is the impression they give. They would sooner compare American Hustle to Wolf Of Wall Street in quality than any other movie in the race.
There is nothing wrong with American Hustle’s credibility. It won NY and was runner-up at the even higher brow NSFC. It has performed consistently well in Crtiics Polls and Top 10 lists and has some big critics as its fans including all the 3 NYT critics who declared it one of the best of the year plus near unanimous rave reviews.
But watch it become an extremely hated Best Picture winner if it wins.
1) The King’s Speech is NOT hated
2) You appear to be the first one in the comments bringing up WOWS – none of the commentors before you who said they’d be dissapointed in AH won mentioned WOWS. So, I’d say you are the guilty party here.
I prefer Wolf by some margin but dont think that way (that AH has stolen thunder from Wolf). I think they are 2 totally different films, each with their own issues, and each with their own strengths.
To me, AH is so popular within the industry because it has 5 sexy, IT stars (Bale, Adams, Cooper, Lawrence, Renner) doing their thing in a fun-ish 70s dramedy by recently popular, viewed as somewhat overdue O.Russell. How does all of that NOT = Academy catnip?
Wolf has a chance for a BP nom but wouldnt sniff a win like AH is because it doesnt go down as easy. Yes, it has sexy Leo. But hes not exactly an Academy fave as of late. Bale, Adams, Cooper, Lawrence, Renner … they are the ones the tongues are wagging for inside the Academy.
Makes sense to me. And it has nothing to do with AH stealing thunder away. I just see AH’s chances as higher than Wolf for the reasons I provided.
Red Wine: I think your comment applies only within the rather small group of viewers who actually concern themselves with the Oscars and their legacy. Out in the real world, The King’s Speech — much as I dislike it myself — is still a beloved populist film. Similarly, American Hustle is far from “widely disparaged” — critics and audiences, by and large, have embraced it. With respect, a certain tunnel vision sometimes applies to observations made here in Oscar season, by writers and readers alike.
The only people I have ever encountered who “hate” a film for winning Oscars are on Oscar sites.
I can never figure you out. For all your exposure to world cinema that often wanders in terrain American Independent and Hollywood never touches you’ve become this advocate for the light weight making intellectual arguments in favor of the kind of projections that won’t receive reevaluations unless you’re the authoring the book.
I love Russell and like Hustle. Jeremy Renner is best-in-show for me. But American Hustle would be an awful winner to represent this abundant year in film. Last year was horrible to. In fact that last two years have been pretty bad in Best Picture and Actress selections. I’ll hold a grudge against Lawrence until Chastain wins Best Actress. And no Sup Actress is unacceptable. Girlfriend will not have Blanchett level reverence or buoyancy. But I did like her performance in Hustle. A major step in the right direction from that bullshit she was allowed still an Oscar with.
I can never figure you out. For all your exposure to world cinema that often wanders in terrain American Independent and Hollywood never touches–you’ve become this advocate for the light weight making intellectual arguments in favor of the kind of projects that won’t receive reevaluations unless you’re the authoring the book.
I love Russell and like Hustle. Jeremy Renner is best-in-show for me. But American Hustle would be an awful winner to represent this abundant year in film. Last year was horrible to. In fact that last two years have been pretty bad in Best Picture and Actress selections. I’ll hold a grudge against Lawrence until Chastain wins Best Actress. And no Sup Actress is unacceptable. Girlfriend will not have Blanchett level reverence or buoyancy. But I did like her performance in Hustle. A major step in the right direction from that bullshit she was allowed to steal an Oscar with.
Why would you hold a grudge against an actress for that reason?
You can’t hold an actual grudge with a stranger. I should have used resented. But I’m sure you would have asked the same thing except this time it would be about holding resentment again someone over something that had no control over. Let it go John. The actress categories bring out the most vitriolic feelings.
I’m happy to advocate specialist cinema in equal balance with popular entertainment. I honestly don’t have much time for critics who don’t.
At what point do you see the tide turning in American Hustle’s favor? Globes? SAG? I certainly can’t imagine BAFTA awarding this over 12 Years given the British connection of the latter, but could Hustle surprise everyone and be the same kinda thoroughbred as Argo? Globes -> BFCA-> SAG -> BAFTAs -> Oscars
I’d assume SAG would be Hustle’s big, game-changing day if it went on to win Best Picture. It would have to beat 12 Years for Best Ensemble. I, however, think that the Butler will dominate SAG in shocking fashion.
I think Kris said it best, at least I think Kris said it, that AH feels like a goodish March/April release that would normally go nowhere come Oscar time many months later. Its goodish. Fun in spurts. Thats it (for me).
I liked a few of the performances. I loved the 70s atmosphere/milieu/soundtrack. Its fairly easy to tell that a skilled director was at the helm. And yet, the whole thing felt like such a big “Who. Cares?” to me narratively.
I agree. The only reason that American Hustle is considered for Oscars is its release date. Gosh, the remake of Oceans 11 was more clever than American Hustle.
Well, the remake of Ocean’s Eleven is a terrific film, so I don’t see that as much of a burn.
Lovely and thoughtful commentary. Thank you.
great article. I’ve seen AH twice now and loved it both times. I also don’t think it’s a shallow film just because it focuses on the personal lives of its characters. It’s about identity and reinvention, the most American story that can be, and it’s set at a time where the country was going through an identity crisis as well. And Sydney, Irving and Rosalyn are all going through things that reflect that.
There are much more Oscar baitier films than AH as this year (12 years a slave, Saving Mr Banks, Osage County, etc) but AH is getting the brunt of the derisive comments on message boards because fans of other films feel threatened by it’s great critical reception and box office results. IMO.
I want to frame this and put it on my wall.Your writing has a tendency to calm me down.Every single time.Every year.Maybe it is because our tastes are pretty similar or maybe because listening to you all these years I may have somehow started thinking like you.You make such beautiful arguments.Everytime i disagree with anyone’s opinion on film I just throw your article in their faces.Please keep this going forever.I only fear that too soon you may graduate from ‘Oscar’ stuff and only stick to the Variety reviews(which would be a shame.Your voice is so chopped up at variety). Anyway thanks for this article which has cheered me up!
Thanks, that’s very kind of you! As a freelancer, I actually enjoy adapting my voice to the house style at different outlets — I find it helps firm up my personal style, and highlights the bad habits I fall into when writing in less edited forums.
American Hustle is a good film. It has a fluid narrative, an enjoyable soundtrack and impressive performances. Christian Bale is especially notable (here’s hoping he gets nominated despite a crowded field)
However, it’s not the Best Picture of the year. I haven’t seen Gravity, but American Hustle is difficult to compare seriously to 12 Years a Slave.
12 Years a Slave makes an indelible contribution to film. It’s masterfully made on a technical level (as are McQueen’s other films Hunger and Shame). But it’s value lies in how it depicts and addresses slavery. More significantly, it presents us with a character who confronts egregious circumstances and through perseverance overcomes them. Strangely, it’s both a cerebral and visceral film. It allows to empathize with Solomon Northup’s struggle and it challenges us to comprehend and assess slavery. I left the theatre with my friends and I was unable to speak until we had a drink next door! There’s maybe two other films that put me in that state this year, The Place Beyond The Pines (which has been unnecessarily omitted altogether) and Fruitvale Station (also omitted).
12 Year a Slave is the Best Picture of the year whether the Oscars recognize it formally or not.
Saw it tonight. My immediate reaction is that I rather wish the film was more laugh-out-loud as a comedy, or more thematically resonant as a drama. I feel that it somewhat falls in no-mans land. I feel that the narrative could have been tighter (I almost always feel this way) and that the protagonist could have driven the story more directly. That said, there’s a lot to like here. The “Scorsese-lite” crowd is wrong – this is absolutely a David O. Russell movie with a strong directorial identity. Renner and Lawrence are both great.
And watch out for this guy Bradley Cooper. This is an incredibly talented actor, who will go places. I hope he keeps making movies with David O. Russell.
This could be the first time I’ve agreed with the entirety of Guy Lodge piece.
Thanks, I think.
Confusion was what I was going for. Lol.
If “American Hustle” wins, then the Academy is broken beyond repair. Can someone explain to me how this film was ‘fun’? How it was a ‘comedy’? I didn’t laugh once. It was depressingly sleazy, had no fucking plot at all and unfortunately featured the best acting out of all the people involved for no goddamn reason.
It’s not that I don’t understand the film. It’s fairly straightforward. I also recognize that the performances were pretty fucking good, despite the fact that I loathed every character on screen.
My problem with the film is that it was basically a movie about nothing. None of the characters were redeemed or even really grew over the course of the film.
The comparisons to “Wolf of Wall Street” are not unfair, but highly unjustified. Scorsese knocked that out of the park. To turn a three hour movie about Wall Street into one of the most riveting films of the year was kind of a minor miracle to me. Scorsese infused this film with all the momentum and immediacy and exhilaration that he could muster and created another masterpiece. There’s no comparison.
The problem with David O. Russell is that he’s ‘almost’ a great filmmaker. He’s never done a single film that I didn’t have reservations about. Until he can do that, then he doesn’t even need to be mentioned in the same paragraph as Scorsese. Scorsese is a master. Russell is has always been just second best.
This pretty much encapsulates my experience as well. Another problem I had with the film–after months and months of hearing how this was one of the greatest scripts of the year–was how lazily executed and mundane it was. I mean, at one point Amy Adams’s character literally says something along the lines of “we all play a part that we create” or some nonsense that made me cringe. This kind of overt exposition that hits you over the head really is quite amateurish and took me out of the film.
But, yes, the performances are quite good and I was really impressed by Christian Bale and Jennifer Lawrence the most. Adams was fine, but I felt like the script abandoned her by the third act and I am scratching my head why she is seriously in contention for a best actress nomination.
I also don’t think the comparisons with Wolf of Wall Street are apt, other than I pretty much hated every single character in both films. But after leaving Wolf, I felt exhilarated by the craftsmanship and passionate filmmaking on display. After American Hustle, I felt cheated.
I don’t see how you can say you “understood” the film when you think the most complexly, busily plotted film of the year had no plot, but then turn around and say how much better the plotless Wolf of Wall Street was. I am apparently the only human on earth to like both films, but this is the worst argument against one and for the other I have ever read.
I preferred “Wolf” to “Hustle”, but I’m not really sure how the things you didn’t like about “Hustle” (being ‘depressingly sleazy’, loathing all the characters) don’t also apply to “Wolf”. In fact, the idea that none of the characters are redeemed or grow applies far more to “Wolf” than “Hustle”, which ends with Bale and Adams giving up on crime and going straight.
Vladdy, you are not alone, but I did prefer WOWS. Hustle is a blast, but a second viewinf only confirmed my impression that a) it’s too self-consciously “cinematic” at times, b) the somg score does too much of the work, and c) a little subtext (I’m looking at you, Bradley Cooper, and the writing and/or his improvisation) never hurt anyone. But I enjoyed it just as much the second time, especially Adams, Bale and Nivola (still amazed that this is the sex god from Laurel Canyon).
Pardon the typos, I’m coming off an all-nighter, and really miss an edit function at times like these.
First off, I agree with EVERYTHING JJ1 says. I remember it being said one of the problems is it feels like the actors are having more fun than the audience. (Ironic, considering all the talk about how miserable most were on set.) But I feel like it’s five great, sexy actors really trying to convince us they’re having a great time and not to look too closely or you’ll see the sloppiness. I know critics are passionate about it, but I haven’t met any one in person who is. Even this “case for” doesn’t feel like the strongest of endorsements but more of a “it’s not THAT bad” review.
Thanks, Jaime :)
And thats another thing you bring up.
I know that plenty of people love AH. There are several of you on this thread. Thats great. God knows Ive loved films that others havent and it aint too fun.
But I also have yet to encounter one person in “real life” who has liked AH. Family, coworker, friend … Al shrugged and said “it was alright”. I even had a friend of a friend say to me yesterday “Oh yeah, AH, I wanna see that … But I keep hearing that its just alright. What did u think.”
I know this is only a small example. And not to compare, nut I remember last year, it seemed that everyone I spoke to really, really Argo.
There just seems to be something about AH that is not registering with a lot of regular movie goers. And yet, its doing very nicely at the box office.
Maybe on a re-watch I’ll “get” AH more or enjoy it more. I hope.
It’s doing well at the box office because of the stars and the great trailers. (As I read on one site, a woman turned to her husband after the film and said: “Well, it was the best TRAILER of the year.”) And I don’t begrudge it that. But no, I have yet to meet one person IRL who truly loves this movie. I’m sure they exist. And I’ve now seen American Hustle three times and with each increasing viewing, I like it less. Why would I watch it three times, you might be wondering? Quite honestly, I wanted to see what I was missing. Also, it was the “agreeable” choice with my family over Xmas. I’ve gone from thinking it was okay to finding it increasingly sloppy, stupid and honestly, misogynistic.
Kris has gotten more and more solipsistic lately.
“Her and American Hustle shouldn’t be getting so many awards because I personally didn’t like them as much as others did. The Academy is going to be embarrassed that they didn’t nominate Inside Llewyn Davis for everything because it’s one of my favorites so it should be their favorite too.”
That’s the difference between Kris and Guy. Which is maybe why they make such a strong pairing on this very site. It’s not like the one-sided whining of a Sasha Stone. There is always balance to be found on InContention. Thank goodness for that.
Well said, MADS.KJ.
The thing about its slightness is that it may be about those things–the superficiality of the American Dream, deceit in personal relationships–but it doesn’t actually care about being about those things. You can tell from how slipshod the plotting is and how haphazardly the story has been pieced together that Russell is more interested in having ‘fun’ with his actors (and grossly objectifying them, in the cases of his female stars) than about exploring its themes, which are essentially happenstance accompaniments.
In a year where, for example, The Bling Ring and Spring Breakers exist, why would this rambling pseudo-comedy be the indictment of American capitalism we reward? Because it has glitzy period costumes and a horrendously deployed (but great) soundtrack? I still don’t get it. I didn’t see anything strange about this, I just felt a director trying desperately to pander to laundry list of things people historically like: big stars playing big characters, women in skimpy clothes, cheap accents, silly wigs, heists, etc. For you it may have been fun and funny, but for me it felt calculated, overwritten, and dizzyingly unsubtle to boot.
Also, god, Jennifer Lawrence delivers it well but the “science oven” bit is last-fifteen-minutes SNL sketch-level at best. It’s like “Argo fuck yourself” all over again.
I don’t think it’s an “indictment” of American capitalism. But it is about delusions of grandeur.
Yeah, like John, I think to measure the film against other “indictsments of American capitalism” is to assume a moral stance the film doesn’t really have — though I think it’s interesting (and says something interesting about the film) that you read it that way.
indictment of American capitalism? What movie were you watching?
Perhaps I only saw this in it because I was reaching for meaning in it that wasn’t there, but see what you think. I mean, it’s a bunch of horrible people deciding essentially that they deserve to be rich (or that they can only find meaning or value in themselves by attaining wealth) and set about screwing over whoever they can in the process, but eventually — inevitably — the authorities catch up. In this case it even goes further by showing the major authority figure as a corrupt asshole trying to take down an idealistic politician essentially. If that section of the movie doesn’t mirror the last several years in American finance, I’m not sure what does.
But I fully admit the redemption of Irving in the third act doesn’t really mirror this, with Richie being disgraced and so on. It’s an extremely loose reading but I don’t think it’s entirely in my head.
What a breath of fresh air! So captivating and entertaining! With Russell I can now enjoy movies on a higher level – a true American Masterpiece!
I can’t comment in here without commending you for the OUTSTANDING writing.
I think that it’s a good thing for 12 Years a Slave that American Hustle has all the buzz right now, Gravity once did too back when it was released. In my opinion, when voting time comes, people will realize that 12 Years a Slave has much more to say and it will take the win.
What exactly does “12 Years a Slave” have to say exactly? That slavery is bad? Not exactly groundbreaking info.
Of course, why does a truly, great film have to say anything profound in the first place? Is that a prerequisite?
I guess you have to like Russell’s directorial style to like American Hustle. I didn’t and after an hour, I was sick of these actors acting out.
I’m intending to go back and watch American Hustle. Watching it the first time with the swirl of buzz in your ear puts you in a different mindframe. Thanks for this piece, Guy. Extremely well-thought and written. Will give me points to think about when I watch the film again.
Does anyone here know the real story of Abscam, where Marie Weinberg, wife of the conman Mel Weinberg, had exposed her husband’s nefarious behavior and was harassed for three months before apparently taking her own life?
Does anyone know that Weinberg has admitted being paid for the film, and continues to demean his late wife?
I do know this, actually. Not sure what your point is. The film isn’t a biopic.
The point is that it is a disgrace. For Russell, bale and others to team up with a bully and sociopath like Weinberg and to demean a dead women who was a victim both then and now is something truly despicable.
Fiction takes its cue from all manner of unpleasant realities.
You mention realities, think of the criticism that ZDT, Lincoln and Argo received. It was nothing compared to this. And it is any wonder that Russell and Bale (considering their backgrounds) are involved with this Weinberg.
Then throw in a couple of desperately overrated actors (Cooper/Lawrence)then you have a true horror show.
And I don’t think Zero Dark Thirty, Lincoln and Argo deserved criticism in that department either, so…
“considering their backgrounds”
And that’s where your line of argument, already specious, becomes truly worthless to me. Not only do I have no meaningful knowledge of “their backgrounds”, but I really have no interest in anything an artist does off the screen. I’m certainly not going to factor it into any judgement of their work.
Guy-Please do a google search of David Russell and Three Kings, Huckabees and nephew. For Bale search Terminator and mother. These two are the most poorly behaved in Hollywood, and to knowingly join forces with Weinberg and destroy his late wife’s memory is really no surprise.
Also, I wasn’t criticizing ZDT, Lincoln or Argo, because they were relatively accurate and much of the criticism was nitpicking.
Am I missing something here? It’s not like Weinberg and Russell/Bale/whoever you’re trashing are buddy-buddy the way that, say, Affleck and Mendez were… are they? Weinberg isn’t being publicly praised as some national treasure; he’s just being used as the starting point for a mostly-made-up story.
And I don’t recall that his wife was particularly demeaned in the film; she’s pretty ditzy, but she doesn’t come across as depraved as the others, from what I remember.
Russell has called Weinberg a true people person, sincere, and a big softy. Bale has called him likable, great company, and a romantic, and even accompanied him to the NY premiere. It was kept low-key though, because the real Weinberg had been revealed by then.
When it was, that’s when they decided to change the names, and then destroy the thinly-veiled portrait of Marie to try and keep Weinberg likable.
In the new script, she became a slutty control freak, who was “sick and crazy” as well as a drunken adulteress, and became a source for derision and laughter. As I said, this is a true disgrace.