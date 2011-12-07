The Long Shot: Vehicle trouble

It is an unhappy and semi-annual habit among Oscar-watchers to dismiss the Best Actress race as “weak,” a selection of performances that handily distils – either by conformity or exception – Hollywood”s routine neglect of its female performers. That narrative thankfully took a rest last year: with peak-form work by Annette Bening, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Williams and winner Natalie Portman, plus a genuine revelation in Jennifer Lawrence, all of them in variously meaty, artful films, 2010 will likely be seen as a banner year for the category for some time.
It almost certainly won”t be topped this year – the tone across the blogosphere suggests that accusations of weakness are back in full force with this year”s lead actress race. Which is not to say that the field is thin or even uncompetitive: a look at the fringes of the category reveals a wealth of fine actresses turning in remarkable work in exciting films. Tilda Swinton in “We Need to Talk About Kevin.” Olivia Colman in “Tyrannosaur.” Elizabeth Olsen in “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” Anna Paquin in “Margaret.” Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg in “Melancholia.” Juliette Binoche in “Certified Copy.” Kristen Wiig in “Bridesmaids.” If this is the standard of the outsiders, how can this possibly be deemed a weak field?
Yet cross the invisible boundary into frontrunner territory and there”s a marked change in temperature. The strong actresses remain. So, to some extent, do the strong performances. The roles and films containing them, however, are harder to get excited about, in many cases falling into stock notions of middlebrow bait that, judging from the differing buzz levels, still hold true. Viola Davis in “The Help,” Michelle Williams in “My Week With Marilyn,” Meryl Streep in “The Iron Lady,” Glenn Close in “Albert Nobbs” – all previously Academy-endorsed actress in vehicles widely termed “performance showcases,” a polite way of saying one would sooner see the performer rewarded than the film.
In principle, is there anything wrong with this? Well, no. A good performance is a good performance, however soft or mishandled the film around it. Indeed, it”s hard to avoid the psychological urge to give an actor extra credit for powering through substandard material: it”s why I was one of those not wringing my hands when Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for breathing some sparky life into the dunderheaded slop of “The Blind Side,” or why I didn”t mind Russell Crowe winning for bringing texture and movie-star magnetism to a chipboard hero in “Gladiator.” They didn”t make the movies or write the characters; they can, however, elevate or complicate the characters with the decisions they make in playing them, and that”s as worthy a thespian achievement as knocking a dream role, in a dream film, out of the park.
It”s for that reason that I”ll be perfectly content – make that actively pleased – if Viola Davis wins Best Actress in three months” time for “The Help,” as I strongly suspect she will. I have more than a few problems with her film”s construction and conception, not least in the way it treats Davis”s own character as a kind of symbolic vessel for the suffering of an entire culture, but the performance is remarkable in the way it fights that flat nobility, denting it with genuine hurt and tangy flashes of irony. The wonderful film writer Nick Davis described it best in a recent chat: in a two-tone film, Davis is playing three-card monte, finding ways to sneak us the movie “The Help” ought to be inside every scene, unobtrusively slipping reality into the viewer”s pocket.
It seems entirely just to reward Davis for making the best of, if hardly a bad situation, a pleasantly unremarkable film, not least because she presumably doesn”t have an abundance of choices. A lead role for a fortysomething black character actress in a high-profile studio picture is such a hen”s-tooth rarity that Davis could be wholly forgiven for seizing the opportunity with both hands even if the film had turned out to be appalling; as it stands, awards recognition for the performance is a gesture of encouragement to studios to take more such chances with their casting.
But is there a difference between the worthiness of this situation and that of an A-list star expertly coasting through vehicles that are well beneath them? In principle, one would say not: once again, the performance should be all that counts. But in commending a star”s work, you”re also indirectly commending their creative choices. There”s a fine line between rewarding an actor for rising above mediocrity and rewarding them for mismanaging their talents, and the difference, one might say, lies mostly in their pay grade. It”s a question that”s best asked of veteran Academy pets rather than those still on the rise: is there value in honoring such masters of the craft as Judi Dench and Meryl Streep for picking projects as feeble as, say, “Mrs. Henderson Presents” and “One True Thing,” however well they acquit themselves?
A lot of people – including, evidently, many Academy members – wouldn”t hesitate to say yes, not least because many such projects inevitably look a lot more worthy at the pre-production stage. One wouldn”t necessarily penalize Glenn Close, for example, for lovingly nurturing an ambitious passion project like “Albert Nobbs” just because the film isn”t (according to many) a home run. I”m inclined to be less forgiving, however, of actors doing paycheck work in blatantly unprepossessing films: happily, there are few of those in the Oscar running this year, but just wait until Julia Roberts scores a Golden Globe nod for “Larry Crowne.”
It can”t be a coincidence that when I mentally round up the most satisfying acting wins in Oscar history, the vast majority of them are for complex landmark performances in equally rich and substantial films, from Vivien Leigh in “Gone With the Wind” to Robert De Niro in “Raging Bull” to Daniel Day-Lewis in “There Will Be Blood.” A great film inevitably sticks in the cultural consciousness for longer than an isolated great performance – which is why, as many positives could be drawn from an Oscar for Davis for raising the EQ of “The Help,” or even Michelle Williams for bringing her customary (and Oscar-due) dignity and melancholy to a gumball biopic, the Academy could do better.
Last week, for example, the National Board of Review sprang a delightful surprise by showing pundits just one such exciting alternative. By plumping for Tilda Swinton in “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” they weren”t just honouring a fearless performance in a challenging film – they were also, consciously or not, endorsing the career track of a consistently self-testing performer who rarely takes the soft option, choosing scripts no less interesting than what she can bring to them. If voters can”t stomach that extreme arthouse option, there”s still Charlize Theron, bravely and fascinatingly toxic in the spiky, tonally adventurous “Young Adult.” That these are the contenders fighting for the fifth spot perhaps prompts concern less about the range and depth of roles currently available to women than the industry”s willingness to promote them.
I’m well aware that I’m a one woman Theron cheer squad but I’m pleased with your inclusion of her. She is, really, the only contender in the top 5 at the moment who gives a strong performance in an equally strong film. Swinton would be the other one, if we could bump Close a few notches down. Speaking of Swinton, I rewatched We Need to Talk About Kevin the other day and *SPOILER ALERT* the sprinkler/dead dad & daughter scene remains the most horrifying scene in that film.
This has nothing to do with whether or not Davis deserves to win, but I would like to hear other ppl’s thoughts on this– I find her behavior at times to be… odd. Take for instance, THR’s roundtable in which Davis seemed uninterested when other people were talking (minus Spencer) but when she spoke, she was so full of life. I could be dismissing her for no reason at all but it stuck out to me as a bit rude. Everyone else seemed so engaged. I know she wins everyone over every time she opens her mouth and her speeches have been pretty great, but I found this one occasion to be strange. She could have been tired or I’m just over analyzing nothing… I don’t know.
It’s good that you put a spoiler alert, but you could have described the scene a little more ambiguously. Just for future reference.
that scene was indeed very horrifying and, since I hadn’t read the book, very unexpected. yeah that film definitely still stings (in a good way) and I am going to trump for Swinton all the way. I am anxious to see Theron’s performance in Young Adult, which looks to be right up my alley.
I hope you like it… so far all the tv spots have been great. I plan on seeing it again on Friday… I am a brave soul indeed haha.
I adore Tilda Swinton. I think she is the most exciting actor working now.
It seems in today movies you have to make a decision: If you want to be in a challenging and exciting project, like KEVIN, you have to accept the fact that it will make two million dollars worldwide.
Swinton did nothing for me.
And i saw a clip of The Help where Viola is talking to a little girl and kept saying “You is” and that was enough to ensure I won’t see that movie.
Best female performance of the year is Vera Farmiga in Henry’s Crime.
Aw that scene is pretty good though! You have to watch it within context or else it sounds stupid.
Um, I’m pretty sure people speak that way, and they sure as hell did during the time and the place where “The Help” is set. What a moronic reason not to watch a movie.
Vera Farmiga, although I have not seen Harry’s Crime, has to be as equally good or better in Higher Ground. She deserves serious award consideration.
As much as I love Streep, I’ve often been frustrated by her choices. She is in a position not afforded any other actress in her age group, maybe any other actress period. Why doesn’t she lobby for or even create opportunities for herself with better directors and writers? I’m genuinely asking. There may be a very reasonable explanation.
Streep aside, I also often wonder why more of the top tier directors and writers in the business don’t challenge themselves with female-centered projects. I guess Fincher and Aronofsky are recent examples. But it saddens and troubles me that some of our most respected and admired directors avoid female stories for the most part.
Thank God for Woody Allen, I guess.
Enough with this horse crap about Streep not lobbying for “opportunities.” Have you even bothered to do some research? she has stated in numerous interviews about trying to work with directors like Scorcese (sp?) but they are not interested in female characters her age.
Enough with this foolishness.
Charming as always.
I remember watching Streep stating on an interview that she didn’t liked working for Woody Allen. I’m almost sure he would’ve loved to work with her again.
Meryl Streep expects to be paid, and Woody Allen does not pay his actors much. Dustin Hoffman and Jack Nicholson (and Sean Penn, despite doing “Sweet and Lowdown”) have all turned down Woody Allen on numerous occasions because he can’t “meet their quote,” as the cliche goes.
Yes! I’ll continue to be “charming” until you people do your research and stop portraying Meryl Streep as an egocentric actress who refuses to lobby for good parts. I’ve about had it with this outrageous claim and it’s malicious persistence.
My comment about Woody Allen was not directed toward Meryl Streep but toward actresses in general. I was commenting on his being one of the few major directors/writers who consistently creates truly interesting parts for women, at least in English speaking films. I thought my next paragraph indicated I was no longer discussing Streep, but I should have been more clear about that.
Deena, no I did not research Streep’s interviews after reading this article. But I’m not naive. Like everyone else here, I’m well aware of Streep’s work as well as how every actress, including Streep, struggles to find good parts. I never called her egocentric. That’s your term. I thought I made it clear that I’m very much a fan. I want her to have a third oscar as much as anyone else. But Streep’s career, as storied and rightfully acclaimed as it is, is also remarkable for its dearth of truly GREAT films, especially in recent years. Is there only one reason why this is? Certainly not. Again, I’m not naive enough to think she’s been offered the parts of a Dinero. And she has without question been brilliant in more parts than I can even remember. But I still can’t help but wonder why an actress of her stature, especially in recent years, hasn’t found herself in films that were somewhat on par with her excellence. Maybe I shouldn’t go so far as to suggest she lobby for parts or movies that simply aren’t there for her taking. But I do think she has played some part in this curious circumstance.
Sorry, coffee still kicking in. I should say, De Niro. Good grief.
“But I still can’t help but wonder why an actress of her stature, especially in recent years, hasn’t found herself in films that were somewhat on par with her excellence.”
Of course blame the woman for a sexist establishment that refuses to write parts for women of Meryl’s age. You should be posing this question to male Hollywood directors and not Meryl Streep. Any fan of Meryl knows her struggle against ageism in Hollywood.
“My comment about Woody Allen was not directed toward Meryl Streep but toward actresses in general.”
I know. That was clear for me, but your post reminded me of her comments about her experience with Woody in Manhattan. That’s all. A random trivia fact by me :)
Deena, I’m done engaging with you about this or any other matter. I was not aware that Meryl Streep was beyond all criticism and with her 16 oscar nominations, prolific career, and hefty bank account was the designated martyr for actresses in Hollywood. But now that I know, I will avoid ever uttering her name on this site.
What a great column, Guy! Having not seen most of the films, I can’t say much about your examples, but your argument and writing are fantastic.
Wow, Guy, I honestly have a real love-hate relationship with your perspective at times, but I must say that you have perfectly articulated exactly how I feel about all of what you wrote about in this article.
Great stuff.
Man, that was possibly the worst constructed sentence I have ever written. Yikes.
“It can’t be a coincidence that when I mentally round up the most satisfying acting wins in Oscar history, the vast majority of them are for complex landmark performances in equally rich and substantial films”
This is exactly how I feel about Meryl Streep – I so want her to win another Oscar, but if she wins for something like The Iron Lady (which, to be fair, I haven’t seen yet, so maybe I’ll end up thinking it’s a masterpiece), it’s going to feel hollow, a less worthy second sibling Best Actress to her towering Sophie’s Choice statuette.
But Sophie’s Choice is an average movie outside of her perf, so…
I agree with almost everything in this article except for One True Thing supposedly being feeble. At the very least, it’s nowhere near Mrs. Henderson Presents-level feebleness. I even much prefer it to Gone With the Wind, which for me is a soap opera with great production values.
I’m also a fan of One True Thing. Streep’s performance was memorable but there was a lot of competition that year. Both Shakespeare in Love and Elizabeth were better movies.
I always used to be very quick to give actors credit for doing their best with sour material, but over time, I’ve become less and less supportive because of actors like Swinton, or even on the Hollywood level, Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling and George Clooney. These are performers who are so clearly taking the best, most challenging roles available to them and when you compare them to an actor who takes on paycheck roles in obviously weak films and through their talent alone make the performance work (Johnny Depp and Robert Downey jr, while I love them both, spring to mind), it just seems like there’s no excuse. Director’s are rarely able to get away with doing paycheck work, and they often lose their credibility if they do, so why should actors be forgiven for those same habits. It’s a double standard if you ask me.
I’ve just watched Fukunaga’s Jane Eyre and I’m speechless. How did I missed this? It’s easily my favorite film from this year so far.
Mia Wasikowska is impressive in a sensuous and minimalistic performance that deserves a lot more attention. Fassbender was also very good.
FYC Mia Wasikowska, Jane Eyre!
I absolutely agree.
The one great weakness in the otherwise great career of Meryl Streep is the movies she’s been in.
I think the she’s been in only one true classic: MANHATTAN.
SOPHIE’S CHOICE is remembered for her performance, not the quality of the film itself.
It’s not her fault. In fact, many of her movies are worth watching just for her performance.
POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE, ONE TRUE THING, MUSIC OF THE HEART, JULIE AND JULIA, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, A CRY IN THE DARK. All these movies got Meryl nominations. None of them is very good or memorable. It seems that THE IRON LADY is
not a classic in the making either.
She’s been in three Best Picture winners: THE DEER HUNTER, KRAMER VS. KRAMER and OUT OF AFRICA.
Three of the least deserving BPs in Oscar history.
Of course, all of the above is my own personal opinion. Some people might think MUSIC OF THE HEART is a deathless masterpiece. To each his own
I do think The Deer Hunter is pretty much a deathless masterpiece, but I take your point.
I agree. The Deer Hunter is one of the best BP winners ever.
“Sophie’s Choice” is actually listed among the top 100 American films of all time according to the AFI, though that is a bit of a surprise. “A Cry in the Dark” and “Angels in America” are both terrific, by the way. I think it is unreasonable, though, to expect Streep to be in great movies. For one thing, it is almost impossible to predict what will be a great movie. “Fargo,” “A Room with a View,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Husbands and Wives,” and “Mulholland Drive” were all helmed by talented directors, but I doubt anyone could have predicted that these would be truly great films. If you TRY to make a great film, the result is “Ghandi” or, like Tom Cruise and Nichol Kidman, you end up trapped for two years making “Eyes Wide Shut.” Streep has been raising five children in Connecticut, so I doubt she was fixing to spend two years in London with an oddball genius, which is maybe what it takes. I heard she was in talks to star in a film adaptation of “August: Osage County,” which is a great play, but that doesn’t mean it will make a great movie. As it is, she has made perfectly enjoyable films recently: “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Doubt,” “The Hours,” “Adaptation,” and even the “Manchurian Candidate” remake. Back in the day she starred in “Plenty,” “The French Lieutenant’s Woman,” “Silkwood,” and other prestige films. Yes, thirty years later we’d rather revisit “Blade Runner,” but who knew that at the time?
“Adaptation” is a great film with Meryl streep in it.
I don’t know. I think it’s an extremely rare thing to have an amazing performance in an amazing movie. Meryl is almost always amazing, and in a fair share of good films. Not everyone can be a Bardem in a No Country. That’s all I’m sayin’. :)
We’ve gotta get Bridges of Madison County out of that list. That might be the best all-around film she’s ever been in, and she hardly avoided working with a top-tier director, even if our individual reactions to his work vary.
Two words for you Guy……… ROONEY……MARA!
Haven’t seen it yet. I know some who think she fits the pattern I’m talking about. Personally, I think she’d have to do something pretty spectacular to make Lisbeth Salander interesting to me: the character’s all blank attitude, and I don’t think Noomi Rapace cracked her. My mind is open.
I guess I approach movies differently. I can recognize when a film is on the poor side. Bad set-ups, strange writing, eye roll-worthy dialogue, silly happenstance, poor conclusion, etc.. But for me, if there’s a knock-out performance or performances in an otherwise mediocre film, than that’s all “I” need. If I’m moved in some way; particularly a way in which I hadn’t expected or never felt before … than the movie works. Performance is the number one thing I look for in a movie. Poor performances in well-constructed, well-directed movies don’t matter to me as much as riveting, moving, and/or intuitive performances in a flawed film.
Viola Davis is not even lead in The Help.
This again. She’s a co-lead, and the chief emotional anchor of the story.
There is so much depth to the performances delivered by Swinton, Theron, Close, Streep and from the looks of it, Rooney Mara. Yet, they’ll give the award to a bland, generic performance from the true best supporting actress of 2008, Ms. Viola Davis. *Sigh* *Shakes Head*
I blame this on old people voting for these things. They show a lack of interest in quality and complexity and originality, going instead for schmaltzy, sappy, cutesy, and yes, easy performances
I do find it incredibly disappointing that Elizabeth Olsen and Tilda will probably end up getting overlooked in favor of actors who starred in rather bland films: Michelle Williams and Glenn Close.
Your otherwise excellent round-up of strong off-the-radar performances left out what I consider the hands-down best female performance of the year: Jeong-hie Yun in POETRY
Yes, good point. I saw the film at Cannes in 2010 and keep forgetting it came out this year.
Yeah, she blew me away. Great movie also.
I’m glad others remember how good Yun was in “Poetry.” “Secret Sunshine” was another Lee Chang-dong movie that featured an amazing female lead performance, this one from Jeon Do-yeon, that deserved all kinds of awards.
One thing that Viola Davis totally nails in ‘The Help’ (something that is missing from Octavia Spencer’s performance, as much as I liked it) is that she shows the social consciousness of someone actually from that era. In a lot of ‘message’ movies like this, characters tend to show in subtle ways that they have a modern awareness of the issues, and I think it’s rather difficult to avoid superimposing that on a character. (Mad Men is another example of staying within the period’s consciousness and awareness).
This is an excellent point — couldn’t have put it better myself.
I appreciate you mentioning Wiig. It’s a pity the critical/award bubble at large doesn’t seem as ready to applaud the kind of originality and emotivity of [comedic] performances such as Wiig’s as they no doubt would for more ‘dramatic’ displays. It’s a disturbingly widespread discrimination that, quite honestly, makes the ‘race’ as boring as it often is. Who cares if Meryl can play Thatcher and make me feel something? Ditto Williams and Monroe. That’s my perspective, my tree falling in a forest. We all know that Tilda constantly delivers complex and original work and that with a larger platform both Davis and Wiig would flesh out their respective approaches to their craft. Kirsten Dunst in a Von Trier film? Brilliant. Charlize getting a chance to act with a different, more effective and affective vice (Diablo Cody’s narrative and dialogue stylistics vs downplay-the-pretty and up-the-anguish method). This time of year is all about perspective and opinion. More specifically, who gets to shout the loudest. Take from it what you will (as I will), and repeat (as I do).
The more I think abour Wiig and what she was able to do with Annie (comedically and dramatically), the more I think it’s one of the major female performances of the year.