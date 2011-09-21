The Long Shot: Where DO we go now?

You”ve got to feel for Nadine Labaki. For months ahead of the Toronto Film Festival, industry pundits have been eyeing up the fest”s lone mentionable prize-the Audience Award-as some kind of mystical key with the power to unlock the opaque maze of this year”s Best Picture Oscar race; a maze, thus far, with no appreciable entry or exit points.
While allowing for the general excitability of industry pundits, recent Toronto outcomes have justified such dependency: with the last three Audience Awards having gone to “The King”s Speech,” “Precious” and “Slumdog Millionaire,” there was reason enough to question whether AMPAS had somehow bought up the festival”s entire ticket count.
Determined by averages rather than argument, audience awards are traditionally the ugly sisters of fest honors: “Who cares what the audience likes?,” a publicist once asked me. “Audiences rate Martin Lawrence too.” Yet the Toronto crowd”s eerie middlebrow prescience in recent years has elevated that otherwise meaningless prize to a point where it matters to the Oscar race more than any far more prestigious juried festival trophy. What use is a Palme d”Or, one might ask, if the film doesn”t play with the Canucks? So you can”t blame Oscar-watchers-who enjoy uncertainty only as long as we don”t risk looking like dolts-for waiting on a sanctioned frontrunner in this fashion. I confess I voiced a bet as early as May on “The Artist” taking the award en route to a Best Picture lead; such are the dense yet trivial hypotheses this game forces us into.
All of which is a roundabout way of saying that poor Labaki could be forgiven for thinking she had it made when her latest film emerged as the surprise Audience Award champ last week. Ta-ta, “The Artist.” Adios, “The Descendants.” It was nice knowing y”all. Your new Best Picture frontrunner, ladies and gentlemen, is “Where Do We Go Now?,” a Lebanese feminist comedy with musical elements, about a group of local women negotiating peace between warring Christian and Muslim factions in their village. It”s inspiring! It”s important! It”s Lebanese! Everything Academy voters love, obviously, and I”m astonished that nobody clocked it as a Best Picture heavy until now. The film premiered four months ago at Cannes, for Chrissakes. How were we caught napping like this?
So the usual logic would dictate, at least. So imagine how crestfallen Labaki – a fine filmmaker whose previous feature “Caramel” already had me anticipating her latest, with or without festival hardware – must have felt when, on cruising the Oscar blogs the morning after her Toronto coup, “Where Do We Go Now?” had penetrated not a single prognosticator”s Best Picture sheet. So much expectation built around a single award, and all it takes is a few subtitles (coupled with a few cries of “Huh?!”) to bring us right back where we started. Where do we go now, indeed.
The moral of this admittedly rather disingenuous little fable is that the festival circuit is less transparent in its creation and elevation of hits than we”d like to believe. For every seemingly out-of-nowhere sleeper that captures festivalgoers” imaginations before going on to broader critical, commercial and awards success, there”s a certain amount of stage management behind it – or, in many cases, an existing festival footprint that lends a certain level of pre-ordainment to the film.
“The Artist” could charm audiences every bit as effectively as it has at every festival it”s played since the spring, but would we be talking about it as an Oscar player if Thierry Fremaux hadn”t promoted it to the Cannes Competition strand at the last minute? “A Separation” has widely been hailed as one of the breakout stories of the Telluride-Toronto phase-it”s unenviably become many pundits” default Best Foreign Language Film pick, while I”ve ventured a Best Original Screenplay prediction in my latest picks (which will be live when we figure out our contenders/predictions scenario)-but that progress was enabled by its quiet but emphatic victory at February”s Berlinale, a festival few American journalists pay much mind, and even fewer attend.
Spare a thought for Berlin fest director Dieter Kosslick: after years of indifferently received competition films, he lands a winner that may well outdo those from Cannes and Venice for universal critical acclaim, and still gets only a partial credit. Venice head Marco Mueller can buy him a commiseratory drink – how many people remember that “The Hurt Locker””s long, protracted journey to the Oscar podium began at the Lido a year and a half before Oscar night?
And that”s not counting festival hits that come with built-in brand appeal: I was amused to read one columnist describing Alexander Payne”s well-received family drama “The Descendants” as one of the “discoveries” of Toronto. How can you “discover” an Alexander Payne film when it comes served on a bed of familiar auteur cachet and great expectations?
A festival stamp, even without attached awards, is a nice badge of honor for such pre-advantaged films, but it”s not mandatory: eyebrows are sometimes raised when a big-name autumn title with apparent high-end adult appeal chooses to bypass the festival circuit entirely, but recent Oscar successes for Clint Eastwood (“Million Dollar Baby”) and Martin Scorsese (“The Departed”) prove that festival training wheels aren”t a prerequisite for studios confident that their film has the goods. (Jason Reitman is planning a similar tack with “Young Adult,” perhaps burned by accusations that Oscar underperformer “Up in the Air” overplayed its festival-hit hand.)
In the past decade, only half the eventual Best Picture winners made their first appearance at a festival – three of them at Toronto, with one apiece for Cannes and Venice – and all five of them were the kind of independent productions Academy voters have obviously sympathized with of late. The other five (including, in addition to the aforementioned Scorsese and Eastwood films, “A Beautiful Mind,” “Chicago” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”) are the kind of mainstream-oriented, often star-driven entertainments AMPAS used to habitually favor – and that the recent, partially reversed move to ten Best Picture nominees seemed designed to encourage once more.
This observation says little that isn”t already obvious: that smaller films need festival exposure more than bigger ones, that Oscar inclinations switch over relatively narrow time brackets and that, whatever its origins, the film has to capture voters” imaginations, not just tick their boxes. All the same, it”s tempting to contemplate whether the relative scarcity of festival-anointed Best Picture frontrunners this year forecast another straight-to-theaters studio winner. “The Help,” anyone?
See, already I”m engaging in the kind of tortuously overthought punditry that opens the floor for just about any outcome. Welcome to The Long Shot, where I”ll try to alternately excavate, dismiss and revive each one of them in the five months leading to Oscar night. Don”t take your eye off the prize just yet, Ms. Labaki.
I don’t know my Oscar history that well – has there ever been a foreign film nominated for best Picture?
A handful of times. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon from Taiwan was the most recent one.
Wikipedia says 8: Grand Illusion (French, 1938); Z (French, 1969); The Emigrants (Swedish, 1972); Cries and Whispers (Swedish, 1973); Il Postino (Italian/Spanish, 1995); Life Is Beautiful (Italian, 1998); Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Mandarin Chinese, 2000); and Letters from Iwo Jima (Japanese, 2006)
I’m not counting ‘Iwo Jima’ though – it’s an american production, so it was absent from best foreign language film from the get-go.
I think “Life is beautiful” with Roberto Benigni got nominated for Best Pcture in ’98 or ’99.
Welcome Back Guy! Great start of the Long Shot column for the new season.
I love how up in the air everything is right now with what is considered a potential frontrunner in pretty much ever major category. The last three years have been rather boring with the lack of surprises, and at least at this point it looks like there is no universal favorite, and plenty of films still need to be seen before any decisions can be made. Also, I like how the foreign film category is starting to heat up! That one looks (at least from this point) to be one of the more exciting categories to watch.
It has become clear to me that “The Descendants” is winning. Clooney and Payne will win as well. It’s just going to happen. I felt this way with Kathryn Bigelow too.
Have you seen it, Mike? It’s just not that kind of film.
Can’t see it winning, as Kris said, but I do think it’s a lock for Picture, Actor, and Screenplay. Director and Supp. Actress are also strong possibilities.
Brilliant article Guy. The Toronto Audience Award Farce was most amusing in how it played out and how you rendered it.
I would say smart call on A Seperation though. As you said, it was the most significant Berlin winner in years and is certainly creating more waves than atleast the Venice winner this year, if not the Cannes winner (Tree Of Life remains the most talked about film of the year).
Also the blanket universal acclaim for A Separation is bracing, and it even placed runner-up to Labaki for the TIFF audience award.
But I agree when you say that a fluke hatrick had elevated a throw-away award to the Holy Grail of far sighted Oscar prediction.
Work harder this year guys is all I can say. :P
This is the year when the Oscar Bloggers can truly flex their prediction muscles as we see who saw what from how far.
I pretty much agree with what most people have been saying. There’s something a lot more exciting about not having a real frontrunner coming out of the festivals. So I imagine that pretty much everyone will put one of the unseen films as the frontrunner. It’ll be even more interesting if they all somehow disappoint in one way or another.
BTW, everytime I read the title of “Where Do We Go Know” Sweet Child O’ Mine always pops into my head. :D
Great, now it’ll pop in my head every time, too. ;)
I’m still weary of Reitman & Paramount’s decision to skip the festivals with something like Young Adult. Yes, Up In The Air burnt out early but that had the cast and the subject matter to be as close to a sure thing as possible even before the fests. Young Adult strikes me as more of a Juno, which I don’t think would have done anywhere near as well on the awards circuit without the festival coverage (this is specualtion, but even if I for the most part like the movie, it still shocks me to realize how well it did since it doesn seem like an academy movie).
Young Adult’s story just seems like a dark comedy that has a perfect pedigree. However, the subject matter doesn’t strike me as being in AMPAS’ wheelhouse, and I think that comedy’s need a long road with a big critical push to get in. But then again, with the new 5% rule, maybe getting in late is the key since people will often remember what they saw most recently the fondest (as long as it’s good)
I couldn’t agree more with your last statement Cordy – I have a feeling that all these last minute releases (War Horse, Young Adult, Land of Blood and Honey, Girl with Dragon Tattoo, etc.) coming out this year could really benefit from the new 5% rule just b/c they are literally the last films to be seen by the academy and could potentially eliminate older films from the top of members’ favorite films list. Although, the opposite could be true in that certain films that have had a while to be digested by members may register with them more since they’ve had longer to think about them. Who knows really, but I think perhaps Young Adult in particular may be well received for coming out at one time later in the year without having so much attention paid to it for a few months.
Mike: couldn’t agree more regarding “The Descendants”. Right now, nobody seems to want to acknowledge it as a serious potential front-runner because it’s a light dramedy, and while that kind of film isn’t the typical best picture winner, it can emerge in a field that lacks weightier films that also deliver the goods, critical and commercial, as this year has proven so far. Let’s also not forget that it’s by a well-respected director who, that’s right, hasn’t won an Oscar yet, for directing at least. I think “The Artist” will be a frontrunner as well, but there’s something awfully daring about selecting a silent film that I don’t think the predictable academy won’t go for.
Whatever happened to Vera Farmiga’s Higher Ground? It seems to be completely shut out of the awards season discussion. It got quite a few raves when it premiered.
