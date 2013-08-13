Watch: The Mandarin prepares to make TV history in ‘Iron Man 3’ deleted scene

The Mandarin is back – in a new deleted scene from “Iron Man 3.”

The Marvel baddie plots and schemes over a bitchin’ gold phone in the newly-released clip, which takes place just following the explosion at Grauman’s Chinese Theater. (Note: if you haven’t seen the movie, things are a tad spoiler-y here.)

In addition to the USA Today-exclusive deleted scene, which will be featured along with several other deleted scenes on the forthcoming Blu-ray, a clip from the accompanying gag reel (courtesy of Yahoo! Movies) has also hit the web.You can check out both videos below.

“Iron Man 3” hits Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, DVD, digital copy and On Demand September 24. Included in the release will be the Marvel One-Shot short film “Agent Carter,” which you can view a clip from here.