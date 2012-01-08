The Mars Volta finishing up new album

01.09.12

“New Volta almost done. Vocals done. Just trying to rebutcher it and finish guitar. In studio until this week then on to Mexico to add more quantum entanglement to it. The sonogram of the little beast is looking very good.”

Them’s are the words of The Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala regarding the prog-rock band’s as-yet-untitled sixth studio album, which will be their first since 2009’s “Octahedron”. According to NME the singer posted the update on his official YouTube page, though when we did our own check we weren’t able to independently verify it (are we missing something?).

However, we see the post in which Zavala clearly denied the album would be called “In Absentia”, as was previously rumored:

“There is a song on the new Volta that goes by the name In? Absentia but it is not the record title,” he responded to a fan’s inquiry.

In any event, we’ll give NME the benefit of the doubt while simultaneously dubbing this news “tentative” for now. Stay tuned for more official word…

TAGSCedric BixlerZavalaMars VoltaTHE MARS VOLTAThe Mars Volta new album

