Whether because the artist has marbles in their mouth or the listener’s ear is just expecting something different, misheard lyrics can take a great song and turn it into incoherent nonsense. Pleated Jeans collected the worst offenders from the past year. How many did you accidentally misunderstand?
The Most Confusing Misheard Lyrics Of 2013
12.12.13
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With