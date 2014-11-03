The Most Depressing Part of Grumpy Cat’s Lifetime Movie is…

It's dubious enough that Grumpy Cat, a 2013 Tumblr phenomenon, gets its own TV movie. But in the trailer for “Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever,” which premieres November 29, you learn there's more to be depressed about than a cat who can basically be described as Real-Life Garfield.

“Fail,” said the cat who is famous for having Orson Welles eyes.

Movies with talking animals are sometimes fine. “Homeward Bound” is — wait for it! — good. But what makes this movie more depressing than it should be is that awful voice-acting performance by Aubrey Plaza with its contrived languor and dryness. You can hear her regretting every syllable of her performance. Nothing is grimmer than realizing the star of a movie is actively wishing she were cooler than the movie. I am disappoint.