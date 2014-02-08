The Muppets help Jimmy Fallon say goodbye to ‘Late Night’

For Jimmy Fallon’s last waltz on “Late Night” before transitioning to “The Tonight Show,” he was joined by some very special guests.

The Muppets dropped by to join Fallon in a sweet, sincere rendering of The Band’s seminal 1968 song “The Weight.”

Fallon plays drums and sings (Levon Helm-style), while Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Scooter and the rest of the gang take turns signing; Animal screams.

It’s all reminiscent of Martin Scorsese’s iconic concert doc “The Last Waltz,” but minus Bob Dylan and a coked-out Neil Young.

The video ends with Fallon leaving the party for another one, just down the hall at “The Tonight Show.”

Watch the clip here: