The Muppets help Jimmy Fallon say goodbye to ‘Late Night’

#Late Night #The Muppets #The Tonight Show #Jimmy Fallon
02.08.14 5 years ago

For Jimmy Fallon’s last waltz on “Late Night” before transitioning to “The Tonight Show,” he was joined by some very special guests.

The Muppets dropped by to join Fallon in a sweet, sincere rendering of The Band’s seminal 1968 song “The Weight.”

Fallon plays drums and sings (Levon Helm-style), while Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Scooter and the rest of the gang take turns signing; Animal screams.  

It’s all reminiscent of Martin Scorsese’s iconic concert doc “The Last Waltz,” but minus Bob Dylan and a coked-out Neil Young. 

The video ends with Fallon leaving the party for another one, just down the hall at “The Tonight Show.”

Watch the clip here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night#The Muppets#The Tonight Show#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSjimmy fallonKERMIT THE FROGlate nightlevon helmmiss piggyNBCTHE BANDthe muppetsTHE TONIGHT SHOWTHE WEIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP