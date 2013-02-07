‘The Office’ gets a one-hour finale in May

NBC is gearing up to say farewell to yet another of its venerable, Emmy-winning Thursday comedies.
Just weeks after “30 Rock” departed with a tear-filled, hour-long finale NBC has announced that “The Office” will do the same — presumably, on the “tear-filled” front — in May.
We had, of course, already known that “The Office” was closing its series run this spring, but we now have an official finale date: Thursday, May 16 from 9 to 10 will be the 200th and final episode for “The Office,” which won the 2006 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.
Based on the beloved Ricky Gervais format, “The Office” earned six Emmy nods (but zero wins) for original series star Steve Carell, while co-stars Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer also picked up acting nods. The series also won Emmys for writing and directing.
As much as this show has lost it’s way the past few seasons, when the show was at its peak, nothing was funnier. Going to miss the characters.
I don’t think I am going to tune in. I haven’t watched The Office since halfway through the Robert California season, I didn’t stop because I was so mad at how terrible it became. I just stopped caring about it, and realize that I just didn’t want to watch it anymore.
I will still love this show even if it did dip down in quality. Seasons 2-5 were just so fantastic, and I really do love the characters, but I really have no interest in revisiting the show for the finale. The only thing that will get me to come back is if Michael shows up, but from what Steve Carell has said, it seems highly unlikely he would.
So…. goodbye Office, I still love you, I just can’t be around you anymore.