‘The Office’ gets a one-hour finale in May

NBC is gearing up to say farewell to yet another of its venerable, Emmy-winning Thursday comedies.

Just weeks after “30 Rock” departed with a tear-filled, hour-long finale NBC has announced that “The Office” will do the same — presumably, on the “tear-filled” front — in May.

We had, of course, already known that “The Office” was closing its series run this spring, but we now have an official finale date: Thursday, May 16 from 9 to 10 will be the 200th and final episode for “The Office,” which won the 2006 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Based on the beloved Ricky Gervais format, “The Office” earned six Emmy nods (but zero wins) for original series star Steve Carell, while co-stars Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer also picked up acting nods. The series also won Emmys for writing and directing.