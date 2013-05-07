“The Office” series finale expands to 1 hour, 15 minutes

The May 16 finale will be preceded by a one-hour “Office” clip show and it will be followed by a 45-minute “Hannibal.”

“Mad Men’s” “Ted Chaough” speaks, says he and Don Draper are like Magic and Larry

“It reminds me of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson back in the day,” says actor Kevin Rahm. “Two men at the top of their class who played better when they played each other.” PLUS: Don’s fake ads are terrible compared to real ’60s ads.



“The Americans” promotes “Nina” and “Martha”

Annet Mahendru and Alison Wright will become series regulars next season.



Jason Collins to make his first late-night visit on Jimmy Kimmel

The NBA player, who came out last week, will be joined by his twin brother Jarron next week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Downton Abbey” could last 10 seasons

“I think it is going to go on for a while,” says exec producer Gareth Neame. “Right now the show is still growing in the U.S. and it would be awful to think of the show ending.”

Michael Bay’s pirate drama “Black Sails” premieres in January

The Starz series features Toby Stephens as Captain Flint 20 years before “Treasure Island.”

Stephen Colbert taking on Oprah with “cOlbert’s Book Club”

Its first book: “The Great Gatsby.”

See Justin Bieber, “Simpsonized”

Bieber makes a brief cameo on Sunday’s episode.



“Teen Mom’s” sex tape breaks Kim Kardashian’s record

Farrah Abraham’s sex tape was so popular it crashed Vivid’s servers.



Fuse orders “The Hustle,” a hip-hop dramedy

Fuse’s first scripted series will be followed by “The Hustle After Party,” a talk show like “The Talking Dead.”