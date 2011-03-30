‘The Office’s’ Craig Robinson will star in ‘Rapturepalooza’

“The Office” co-star Craig Robinson is set to star in the post-apocalyptic comedy “Rapturepalooza” from Lionsgate Films.

Chris Matheson (“Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”) wrote the script and will executive produce with Robinson. The film is being directed by commercial director Paul Middleditch, with Ed Solomon co-producing.

Robinson also displayed his comic chops in “Hot Tub Time Machine” and “Pineapple Express.” He’ll soon be seen alongside Kerry Washington in “We the Peebles.”

The film is part of Lionsgate’s thrifty new microbudget production initiative, which plans to produce up to ten films a year with budgets less than $2 million. The move was inspired by the studio’s previous success with such cost-efficient product as “The Blair Witch Project” and the “Saw” series.

“When we look at the films that have broken out over the past few years, it’s clear that movie-goers are hungry for fresh stories told in bold ways,” says Lionsgate exec Matt Kaplan in a press release. “All the movies we greenlight will push the envelope of what we’ve seen on screen. The low-budget aspect definitely imposes some constraints, but also forces us to find our value in great characters, explosive situations and excellent writing.”

Two other films were announced as part of the initiative. In the coming-of-age comedy “Gay Dude,” two teen friends Matty and Michael make a pact to lose their virginity by graduation. To Michael’s surprise, Matty reveals that he’s gay. The Black List script was penned by Alan Yang (“Parks and Recreation”).

“6 Miranda Drive” is a supernatural thriller written and directed by Greg Mclean (“Wolfcreek”). In the film, a mild-mannered family returns home from vacation and unwittingly brings something evil into their home.

