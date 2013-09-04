Here is the only Miley Cyrus gif you will ever need

09.04.13 5 years ago

Look, I’m not comparing this Miley Cyrus gif to “The Mona Lisa,” per se. I’m not saying that this gif of Hannah Montana getting her wig pulled off by a bothersome horse, then transforming into VMAs wild child molly Miley, is the exact equivalent of da Vinci’s masterpiece. I’m merely commenting on the fact that with both works, one could stare at them for hours, or days, or even a lifetime, and never quite understand everything that’s going on.

I’m just comparing their beauty, you guys. That’s all I’m trying to say.

(via Rats Off!)

