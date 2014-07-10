The ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Cast Toasts Their Emmy Noms

#Orange Is The New Black #Netflix
07.10.14 4 years ago

“Orange is the New Black” had plenty of reasons to take the above celebratory picture this morning — 12 reasons exactly, since that's how many Emmy nominations the Netflix series garnered today.

In the above picture, check out everyone from Laverne Cox to Taylor Schilling toasting their Emmy windfall with an orange-tinged celebration. (Nominee Kate Mulgrew is writing a memoir in Virginia, in case you're wondering why she's absent from the fun.)

Poll question: What Emmys will “OINTB” actually win? I think the strongest pick is Uzo Aduba in the Best Guest Actress slot, though her competitors Cox and Natasha Lyonne are fierce contenders too. What say you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Orange Is The New Black#Netflix
TAGSKate MulgrewLAVERNE COXLea DeLariaNATASHA LYONNENETFLIXORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKTaylor SchillingUzo Aduba

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP