The ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Cast Toasts Their Emmy Noms

“Orange is the New Black” had plenty of reasons to take the above celebratory picture this morning — 12 reasons exactly, since that's how many Emmy nominations the Netflix series garnered today.

In the above picture, check out everyone from Laverne Cox to Taylor Schilling toasting their Emmy windfall with an orange-tinged celebration. (Nominee Kate Mulgrew is writing a memoir in Virginia, in case you're wondering why she's absent from the fun.)

Poll question: What Emmys will “OINTB” actually win? I think the strongest pick is Uzo Aduba in the Best Guest Actress slot, though her competitors Cox and Natasha Lyonne are fierce contenders too. What say you?