The Oscars are coming! The Oscars are coming!

I'll try to be brief. With the triple threat of Venice, Telluride and Toronto, we've entered that foggy realm known to the industry as “awards season.” And with it we're getting, like clockwork, self-satisfied dismissals of this time of year, pieces that surmise that the Oscar frame is “ruining movies,” and that coverage of the prestige months (i.e., places like In Contention) are a root of the problem. I suppose it's time for a reminder that such a position is nonsense.
First and foremost, is your passion for movies really so easily ruined? A segment of press devoted to covering the, typically, quality work presented by studios this time of year is such a blight on the industry? I won't argue that it's too noisy out there; it absolutely is. And as someone who's covered this beat for 14 years now, I've certainly taken note of the increasing volume. But why is this harping relegated to this time of year? Why not square attack on box office coverage, which certainly goes on longer than a mere “season” and boils the value of art down to its fiscal worth? Or what about “Star Wars” and/or Marvel obsession, which is going to fester in the media for God knows how many years en route to cementing the place of brand-focused filmmaking, helping to squeeze out bold original visions (and quarantining bold, original filmmakers like, say, Rian Johnson)?
No, “no stakes and fear is ruining movies,” as someone mentioned to me on Twitter. If indeed anything is ruining movies at all (because somehow I'm still able to maintain my passion amid this torrent — I guess I'm a superhero). And, of course, I'm assuming members of critics groups who take such umbrage with the awards season will be abstaining from said groups' awards votes this year, right? I kid…
I sort of get it. I've actually seen seasoned writers dive into the awards beat and lose a bit of themselves, too caught up in the “sexiness” of the season to keep things in perspective, too hungry for the thrill of the race. And I often speak out against it. But more often than not, this consistent battle cry is merely a point of entry for outsiders looking to knock the Oscars for being pedestrian, and the stewards of the season that leads up to them as being complicit. (Though the amount of times that those who offer up the “Oscar coverage is ruining the movies” line end up, you know, covering the Oscars, makes this all rather interesting.)
But let's stop and consider that frequently banged drum, the idea that the Oscars “get it wrong” all the time. I'm not even agreeing or disagreeing, I'm simply pleading for some much-needed perspective on that. You're talking about 6,000 people. You're talking about consensus. You're talking about a least common denominator. You're talking about broad appeal. Ergo, you're NOT talking about a singular or esoteric point of view.
This comes at a time when, on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, “Forrest Gump” finds itself on the receiving end of a boorish dump by critics hanging it out to dry for not being a skewering indictment of some of the various subject matter it flirts with. I admit I was never cool enough to be a part of this club, and I deign to enjoy “Forrest Gump” every time I watch it. I just drove through Monument Valley on the way back from Telluride and couldn't help but recall the moment Forrest stopped his cross-country run and retired back to his home in Alabama. I also recently watched “Dances with Wolves” again, a hugely satisfying and extraordinary epic that any filmmaker worth his salt would have been proud of accomplishing. I bring both Best Picture winners up because they get a lot of vitriol sprayed their way, often because they had the gall to beat out such totems of the cinema as “Goodfellas” and “Pulp Fiction.” But you try to get 6,000 people to agree on “Goodfellas” and “Pulp Fiction” and see how that works out.
All of that, of course, is before we get to the inherent issue of subjectivity and the desire of cultural critics to be gatekeepers for the film-going community. No, I'd in fact argue that the Academy does a rather fine job of serving as a time capsule and boiling things down. History takes care of the rest. That's its job.
So as we prepare for another six months of the awards season onslaught, those new to observing this craziness, just try and keep a handle on perspective. It'll keep you sane and you'll realize that (at least for many of us) it's all about a celebration of movies rather than their specific place in an awards landscape. After all, do you think I always agree with the Academy's choices? Of course not. Did “Gravity,” “The Grey,” “Margaret,” “Exit Through the Gift Shop,” “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” “A Serious Man,” “The Fountain,” “Inland Empire,” “Last Days,” “Dogville,” “Finding Nemo,” “Punch-Drunk Love” and “Moulin Rouge!” walk away with the Oscar for Best Picture?
Those films represent the pinnacle of my top 10s for each of the years I've been doing this. A little digging into the coverage you decry might just uncover a level of passion for that art and those artists, and if the awards season is to be my platform for discussing that passion, then so be it. It sure beats writing about comic book movies every day.
It's in my bio, located at the end of every post I put forth here, but I'll just reiterate once more: I'm begging you not to take any of this too seriously.
Now, enjoy the season.
I don’t think endless Oscar punditry has ruined movies. I think it’s ruined the Oscars.
I’d like to hear you make that case. I’d argue the Oscars are as they’ve ever been, and if it’s an issue of noise, you have a valve and can shut it off any time you like.
The endless Oscar punditry isn’t any worse than the endless political punditry when there’s an election coming up.
And like with politics, the mudslinging can put a damper on things.
During the initial stages, it’s about the quality, but then at a certain point it becomes about things that have nothing to do with the film or the performer.
Cate Blanchett becomes a favorite to win Best Actress initially based on the quality of the performance. But eventually you get stories like, “Woody Allen’s kid wrote an op-ed that painted him in a bad light. What does this mean for Cate Blanchett’s chances at winning Best Actress?”
IMO, bloggers ruined the Oscars. They are the reason why big movies that people actually watch don’t win any more. Nothing big won since 2014 (ROTK) because every time something’s in contention, bloggers support some “important” or “quirky” little shit that makes them feel good about themselves (oh, look, we support human rights/underrated film-makers, etc, how awesome we are). Oscars 2014 were most disgusting because it was blogsphere (not Hitfix…you all know who they are) that launched “you’re racist if you don’t vote for 12YS” narrative and practically dragged Jennifer Lawrence through mud every time she won some precursor over Lupita. This shit is something that happens every year but last Oscar season was so incredibly ugly I won’t keep silent anymore. Bloggers ruined Oscars, whether with their support that turns into prosecution of rival movies and actors (Gravity and Lawrence in most recent case…there were attempts to discredit Cuaron in order to secure McQueen “a historic win”, but he was WAY stronger than McQueen, both as a craftsman and as a person, so he rightfully SWEPT) or with inevitable AMPAS backlash (see TKS obliterating blogger-sponsored TSN) . Either way, forgettable movies end up winning and we are worse for it.
When is the Contender Countdown coming?
I imagine post-Toronto.
Nothing has really “ruined” movies. But the Oscar race keeps alive a diminishing segment of the industry. Though the hype is probably terribly annoying at the end of the day it serves a better purpose than being a fluffer for films that are already going to make $200 mil.
You’re still beating the Gravity drum? Soon enough you’ll be indifferent to it like everyone else.
It’s OK to just speak for yourself instead of projecting your opinion onto “everyone else” because you’re not confident enough in your own take to stand alone or in a minority.
Weren’t you projecting when you said The Silence of the Lambs doesn’t hold up?
I think the difference is that Kris didn’t say the film doesn’t hold up “for everyone else”.
On top of which — and I’m not saying I DIDN’T say it (because I’ve always felt Silence is a great exhibition in craft but not very compelling besides) — I find myself wondering where I said that particular film doesn’t hold up.
I was bored to death at Gravity, didn’t buy it for a minute. The exposition was badly handled, none of it was convincing, and I couldn’t work up any sympathy for Bullock, even though I’m a fan of hers.
The whole thing just seemed so artificial from beginning to end. And I loved Apollo13, so it’ s not that I don’t like space dramas. Gravity just left me cold, I think it’s one of most hyped and not worth it films ever. I don’t think it will hold up the way Apollo13 does, either.
Thankfully, none of the three films on this list that were in fact nominated for Best Picture lost to something like “Around the World in 80 Days” or “Greatest Show on Earth.” (And in the case of “Moulin Rouge!” vs. “A Beautiful Mind,” I’d have picked any of the three others for the win over those two, much as I love Luhrmann’s achievement.)
The quote from Kris’ article got eaten:
Did “Gravity,” “The Grey,” “Margaret,” “Exit Through the Gift Shop,” “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” “A Serious Man,” “The Fountain,” “Inland Empire,” “Last Days,” “Dogville,” “Finding Nemo,” “Punch-Drunk Love” and “Moulin Rouge!” walk away with the Oscar for Best Picture?
The increased noise of Oscar punditry has its upsides and downsides. In the general American spirit of wanting to root for a winner, predictions often turn into monolithic expectation that many groups handing out prizes try to follow in lockstep to create a pressurized atmosphere of anointed films decided by non-voters. Snoozefest! However, it also offers a showcase to underdog/inspired offerings for niche voters to consider where may not have had that platform to stand out before. Hooray! But I think the onset of a hyper-politicized Oscar race is generally a separate (and inevitable) phenomenon from awards blogging.
As a general rule, I think it’s healthiest for passionate filmgoers to think of nominations/winners less as what this prestigious group considers THE best selections of the year, but rather SOME OF the best selections on their radar that they simply wish to recognize for their respective achievements. Which is perfectly noble! I can stick with my sour grapes over Isabelle Huppert not being recognized for The Piano Teacher, or A Separation being relegated to the Foreign Language ghetto and a token (unsuccessful) writing nod, but I’m better off staying realistic about what these awards represent and still get to acknowledge my own personal preferences as my own.
I think there’s an underestimated benefit of the Oscars (/Emmys/etc): being something to disagree with.
I don’t just mean the hours of entertainment they give to grumpy people who get to complain continuously about a film being robbed for about fifty years after it happens.
I mean, more importantly, their role in structuring the debate. Because alongside all the “what will win the Oscar?” discussion, there’s also lots of talk of “what won’t win but should?”, “how did that not get nominated?” and “which films being overlooked proves that the oscars are worthless?”, and so on. I’m not being sarcastic here – I think this is a very important function of the Oscars: having something to disagree with can be just as important as having something you can’t disagree with – indeed, the latter can have a deadening effect (everyone nodding their heads and saying ‘yup, can’t argue there’ isn’t very interesting). And sometimes it’s just more important to have a marker place, to have someone influential come out and speak their mind, so that everyone else can react to that, than it is to have everyone be quiet until an unimpeachable consensus has been reached.
So please everyone, don’t see the Oscars as saying “these are the only films worth watching” – that’ll just piss you off. Instead, see the Oscars as a big statement from Hollywood saying “this is what we think – so what do YOU think then?”
OK, that post was already too long, but I meant to include a great concrete example: the Kermode Awards. They’re Mark Kermode’s personal film awards (usually on the BBC), on the premise that the only films considered are those that didn’t get nominated for the Oscars in that category. They’re a great little glimpse into some films that the ordinary viewer, like me, may not have heard of. But the thing is, if it weren’t for that understandable “how can the Oscars get it so wrong!?”, they might not exist at all, or at least not in their current form – the reaction to the Oscars actively pushes the attention away from oscar-type films (which may not be the #1 that year but many of which will clog up top-10 lists anyway, sometimes deservedly) toward those that are patently being overlooked by the Oscars. Niche interests are probably actually more visible when their publicity has something to react against.
Marion Cotillard must return to Oscar with a deserved nomination for her superb performance in Two Days One Night.
It’s refreshing to see a defense for both Forrest Gump and Dances with Wolves. Particularly in the case with Kevin Costner’s film, most people I’ve ever talked to about that movie trash it. I think it’s one of the best epics in recent years, and a really fine piece of work. And to think that was Costner’s debut as a director is pretty astonishing.
Agreed. Well said.
Although I follow the Oscar sites for some time now – not very much, around 6 years – it always surprises me that the year in advance predictions are usually at least 60% right, sight unseen, just based on names. I understand that the better talent gives a higher probability in general, but it’s amazing how usually that’s mostly all that gets awards traction early on . I’ve been keeping track of the earliest predictions and it constantly surprises me how much anybody can predict these days just based on celebrity. And it actually makes sense , how else are you going to predict a year in advance? So , basically , my point is , the only reason to read Oscar blogs these days, for me of course, is to find out more about the creative process. Otherwise, anybody can go on imdb and see the names. Most of the time, talent delivers ( in Oscar terms of course ).
i really wish you still did the podcast, kris. makes me sad. maybe one or two special recordings this fall?
I was going to join Anne and Eric Kohn on their show from Telluride but timing didn’t work out. I imagine one of these days we’ll make it happen this season.
Great article, Kris. As always, I look forward to your thoughtful and enthusiastic commentary in the season.
Oscar season its the best season. It is the best season because it allows me to read pieces about movies that have grabbed the attention of critics or bloggers in the festivals circuit, and who otherwise I would not know about them.
And its damn entertaining to see if your favorite movie/actor gets recognized in the awards.
Well said, Sergio. The good, the bad, the ugly … I love Awards Season.
Here’s a thought exercise:
What films from this era that are widely acclaimed now will be considered terrible in the future?
Which films from this era that were widely panned and hated by current critics will be considered classics by future generations?
That’s a tough one…figuring out what panned movies will be loved down the line. It’s easier, in hindsight, to see why older, panned movies are loved now. The audience as well as critics/bloggers nowadays have a more open mind and help champion the films that need championing.
Those are fascinating questions, but it’s nearly impossible to answer them. For what it’s worth, a lot of the movies from the ’90s that are now regarded as classics are not movies that were initially panned, but movies that were simply underestimated. “Groundhog Day” and “Toy Story” are two examples that come to mind. Both were well reviewed, but not many people hailed them as instant classics or masterpieces or anything like that back then. Even “The Shawshank Redemption,” which was acclaimed enough to be nominated for Best Picture in 1994, wasn’t initially viewed as a future classic. If you go back and read the original reviews of the three movies I just mentioned, they tend to fall along the lines of “good, but nothing truly spectacular.”
I actually think it’s more common for an acclaimed movie to become maligned over time than it is for the reverse to happen, and that’s the backlash effect. When people start to feel like a movie becomes TOO acclaimed, the hatred begins. “Forrest Gump” and “Dances with Wolves” are in that category. And it’s true that this is often not based on the movies themselves per se. It’s more a reaction against the acclaim for the movies than it is the movies on their own.
But if I had to venture a guess at both questions, I think that both “The King’s Speech” and “Argo” will be widely viewed as big Oscar mistakes in 20 years’ time (and this is not personal bias; I actually like both of those movies). “Slumdog Millionaire” is already starting to fade, I think, and that’s a movie that was embraced just as much by critics as by the Academy. I don’t think it will ever be considered terrible, but it’s probably going to bewilder young people in 20 years that it won Best Picture.
As far as less acclaimed movies that will one day be classics, that one I can’t even begin to imagine, because it’s impossible to predict which movies have staying power or, more importantly, which movies will find new audiences over time.
Thanks Kris,
This piece perfectly summarizes why this has become the only site I visit regularly (though without Oscar Talk; I have been visiting Anne a bit more often). Keep it up and looking forward to a great season and some great movies.
Right here. This is a big reason why I’ve been coming around for at least a decade now. If there’s anybody who keeps things in perspective it’s the folks at In Contention. I don’t go to Hollywood Elsewhere often (not that I despise it, just never felt the need to) but I hopped on through that link and couldn’t believe my eyes…somebody would rather cover the “sexiness” than all of the fantastic movies playing at Venice??? The first time I went to Sundance I was a kid in a candy shop. It was Christmas. I tell people it’s a Mecca for indie filmmakers. I would give so much to be able to cover the festival circuit. I would never take it for granted, I would take it all in like a sponge and say to myself, “I get to see the most anticipated movies in the world. Fuck the race.” Keep on keepin’ on.
PS, I knew Jesse James is one of your all time favorites but I didn’t know, or must have forgotten, you love The Fountain. Major kudos points, my friend.
Love it. This site is one of the reasons why I love the internet and just reinvigorates my love of film!
I actually don’t like reading movie reviews much anymore because they all have to talk about the awards – which I just can’t get even remotely worked up over given what movies/performers have won these things.
Oscar for that silent movie thing a few years ago? What an embarrassment – and kind of the pinnacle of the whole nonsense for me.
It’s just all about the marketing – pure and simple and all meaningless to me (I do know they matter to others, which is obviously fine) – but, gosh, I’d just like to read reviews that are purely about the film and performances without all the hyperbole from the writers about the awards – always strikes me that many want to put out their opinions first or something so they can crow about being right at the end of the day.
So many wonderful performances are never even glanced at for these marketing trophies and that makes them wholly irrelevant – to me.
As a regular person – I could give a hoot about the 4 million different awards – Hard to imagine how much more their significant can be diluted –
Rant over.
I still LOVE Forrest Gump. Haters gonna hate-
It’s a great film, and I’d say it’s near the top of Best Picture winners over the last 25 years in terms of quality. (Not that it’s the best Zemeckis film of the ’90s- that belongs to Contact.)
But, that’s the nature of the game- subjectivity. I don’t like to deride films, but I’ll certainly stand up for the ones I love!