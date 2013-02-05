The Planet Express gang returns in sneak peek of new season of ‘Futurama’: Watch

#Futurama
02.05.13 5 years ago

Good news, everyone.

“Futurama” returns this summer with new episodes, and Comedy Central has released a brand new sneak peek that reveals that the planet Express gang is up to their old tricks. 

In the fast-moving clip, Fry shows off his candy teeth, Leela sprouts some tentacles, office apes run amok, “E.T.” gets referenced, Fry is reunited with an old friend, and even experiences his own apparent death. 

There’s also an extended riff on John Carpenter’s “The Thing,” highlighting the lonely Dr. Zoidberg and some topical gun commentary. 

All in all, it’s just another day at the office.

Watch it here:

As you can see, science is “like magic, but with electricity.” 

New episodes of “Futurama” will premiere this summer on a date to be determined. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Futurama
TAGSFUTURAMA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP