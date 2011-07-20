‘The Raven’ helmer James McTeigue will direct ‘Message from the King’

James McTeigue (the upcoming “The Raven”) will direct “Message from the King”

The thriller tells the tale of Jacob King, a strange drifter who arrives in L.A. to investigate the unexplained disappearance of his sister.

McTiegue directed the upcoming “The Raven” (pictured) for FimNation, in which John Cusack plays Edgar Allen Poe on the trail of a serial killer he unwittingly inspired. That film opens March 9, 2012.

He also directed the thriller “V for Vendetta,” starring Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving.

Oliver Butcher and Stephen Cornwell (“Unknown”) penned the script for “Message From the King,” which will be produced by FilmNation”s Aaron Ryder with Rhodri Thomas of The Ink Factory and Ash Shah.

“After working with James on ‘The Raven’ and then seeing a cut of the film, it was very clear to us that we needed to make his next movie. We are thrilled to be working with him again,” said FilmNation”s Aaron Ryder.

Added The Ink Factory”s Rhodri Thomas “This script harks back to our favorite character-led thrillers of the 1970s, but depicts Los Angeles in a distinctive, contemporary light. With James at the helm we”re sure to see something exciting and original.”

“Message from the King” will start shooting in the late fall.

