‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ recap: ‘Make an Ass Out of a Donkey’

So, we kick things off with further progress in the Stallion Booty vs. Donkey Booty video throw down. Kenya goes to the gym and discusses her video venture with her trainer, while Phaedra dons an seizure-inducing neon-green unitard for some possible DVD packaging snaps and promotional materials. I would like to say, for the record, I would not buy a workout video with Phaedra on the cover looking like a bloated radioactive lima bean. I’m sure she is fit, but man, that outfit does her no favors.
When Kenya and her burly trainer snark about how no one in their right mind would want to buy a video promising to give them a donkey booty, I can’t disagree. However, I’m a little concerned that Kenya doesn’t seem to have a concept for her workout video beyond “I do what my trainer tells me to do.”
Anyway, enough about workout videos — lets get into “Toddlers & Tiaras” territory! Pageant planner Cy visits Cynthia to talk about her new path to wealth and victimizing “I like the 12, 13 and 14-year-olds,” he says in a quote that begs to be taken out of context.
Cynthia discovers through Cy that pageants can bring in CRAZY money. First, there’s the entry fee (which can be $75 to $1,200, though he thinks $250 is a nice, round number), then there are additional fees for make-up and photos and parking and therapy for the losers and ALL SORTS OF STUFF, only some of which I made up.
Later, Cynthia decides to bring Porsha into the process, as she needs a nonprofit sponsor and a “wing girl.” Porsha doesn’t quite see herself running around town picking up tiaras, as this woman didn’t make her own damn breakfast for a year after she got married. If Cynthia thinks this princess is going to run errands for her, she’s got another think coming. However, Porsha has very generously offered to sing at the pageant, an offer Cynthia has less than no interest in, given that 1) she knows a real singer (Kandi) and 2) she has no idea if Porsha can sing.
Speaking of Porsha (and this is more than we’ve spoken about Porsha since the series began), Kenya invites her to lunch in what has to be the hands-down weirdest attempt to make nice in the history of crazy mean girls. Kenya wants to inform Porsha that Phaedra is manipulating her, and that everything Phaedra has said about Kenya, whatever it is, is a lie. Huh. At this point, Porsha should really hop to her feet, laugh her ass off, and storm out. But no. She has to bring up ANGUILLA. This girl will not let Anguilla go.
Somehow, Porsha angling for an apology and Kenya flipping out ends up in both women storming out of the restaurant and Porsha calling Kenya ashy. Kenya, of course, thinks Porsha is hella stupid, and she’s not wrong, but Kenya comes off as hella crazy, and I’d rather eat lunch with stupid over crazy any day. What’s funny is that Kenya cannot tolerate losing Porsha to Team Phaedra, a woman she actively despises. It’s as if she wants to make sure she has a sacrifice for land mine testing.
In other non-news, NeNe sashays around Los Angeles and buys stuff. Isn’t she too busy for this show anymore?
The girls (Kandy, Porsha, Porsha’s friend Shamiya, Cynthia and Phaedra) gather to eat Moroccan food on the floor with looming belly dancers. Didn’t they just do this on “RHoBH”? Does Bravo have a deal with some Moroccan chain or something?
Anyway, the topic of Kenya comes up because, hey, she isn’t there, so why not? Cynthia takes it all in so that she can report back to Kenya. Yes, Cynthia thinks it’s so gauche of the girls to gossip — but she’s just doing a good deed to report back to Kenya on the outing like a dutiful little spy. I think she misses having NeNe bossing her around, so she’s looking for another big, loud, crazy person to tell her how to think.
Oh, and we almost find out whether or not Porsha can sing — but the belly dancers cut her off. I’m thinking the answer is mostly no. Like, “American Idol” would tell her, yo, it’s not your thing, dawg.
NeNe visits her acting coach. Maybe we can go with NeNe to the grocery store or her gynecologist or something, because that’s just as interesting.
Kenya meets Miss Lawrence for a drink so that she can talk about how miserable Phaedra is, and prepare us for the cray-cray she plans to unleash on her and the rest of the girls very, very soon. She will not sit back and allow Phaedra to say mean things about her! She will, instead, act batcrap crazy so that everyone else will think that Phaedra may be right about the whole bipolar thing. I swear, the more Kenya insists that she’s a mature, controlled businesswoman, the more she acts like an unbalanced middle school student.
Finally, Kenya gets her chance to show Phaedra who’s boss. During a charity event (yes, a charity event) at which NeNe launches a shoe for Shoedazzle (plug plug plug), Kenya swans in wearing something similar to that black fishnet cover-up Phaedra wore in Anguilla. If you don’t remember it, it was basically a black bikini covered with shoelaces. She also wears weird patches over her butt cheeks and her boobs, along with a big, white hat. She literally looks like an insane, possibly homeless drag lady. Who drinks. And is bipolar and off her meds. Yeah, that.
NeNe is appalled. Kandi is appalled. Even Cynthia raises her eyebrows in concern. Phaedra, of course, feels that her point has just been proven. “Something in the buttermilk ain’t clean,” she says, and she’s not wrong at all. But Kenya feels that she has made her point. Yes, the person who has been humiliated isn’t, oh, Kenya, but the person calmly telling her she may be an alcoholic and need medication. BECAUSE SHE’S ACTING CRAZY RIGHT AT THAT MOMENT. Man, Kenya may be a smart businesswoman, but she’s a reality TV wing nut.
Do you think Kenya made her point or just looked nuts? Do you think NeNe needs to walk away from “RHoA”? What do you think of Cynthia’s pageant business?
It is very hard to beleive that (1) Phaedra is a law and (2) Kenya is a sucessful business woman. Someone with just a little knowledge knows that one of the first things you do is work out the financials. How did the deal go this far without it?
Kenya has left no doubt to the general public that there is something seriously wrong with her. A normal person would not show up; no matter how upset they were; at a charity event in that get up. I’ll bet that Walter is glad he escaped when he did. When she is going through a break with reality, she gets a strang look in her eyes – it’s like no one is home.
I think “Ms. Lawrence” had a lot to do with this and I think he lied on Phaedra when he said he heard that she did not like gays who wear heels. I have seen Phaedra defend Dwight and she has always publicly claimed him as her friend.
Kenya your plan “back” fired and exposed the craziness which is you. I would; and I think lots of other people would do the same; to take a project to you for fear that you would claim it has your own. Your credibilty is shot!!!!!
Excellent point — I’m not sure what she’s hoping to accomplish with this Stallion video (yes, a deal on the table, take it), but to borrow so freely from an idea someone else brought to you? It could really hurt her business going forward. To say nothing of showing up at a charity event dressed like a cartoon.
Kenya sincerely needs professional mental health care. I mean, who in their right mind would conduct themselves in that fashion! She can say goodbye to that “legacy” she speaks of. From this point on, she will always be known as “the crazy one from RHOA”. Move over Kelly Bensimon, somebody just took your crown!
Kenya made herself look crazy and she is bipolar. Lawrence has a lot to do with Kenya craziness. He is feeding her this bull crap that Phrases do not like gays not true.
Kenya left no doubt that she is indeed the resident crazy member of the cast. I’m rather enjoying NeNe’s role this season; she actually seems less nuts that in previous seasons. What’s with Cynthia running to Kenya to tell her that she was being talked about at dinner? Very unappealing insight into Cynthia’s personality.
I agree. Cynthia does not come across as a nice person. In Anguilla she was at Kenya’s throat when Kenya gave her the book now she is telling Kenya all that was said at dinner then she slithers back to Phaedra as if nothing happened. She is two-faced and cant be trusted. As for the Bailey agency based on her character I wont send a dog to her she is a backstabbing nasty two faced person and I saw that in her long ago.
I think Kenya is an a-hole, and has no business on this show. She gives African-American women a bag name, she gives former Miss USA’s a bad name, she gives 40-something, unmarried, childless women a bad name, she gives human being a bad name. Can’t stand her.
bad name (typo, sorry)
Well put, typo or not.
Say how you feel would you lol. However I agree 100% with you in reference to kenya
I think Kenya had no choice with the video. Great business move and video name BUT to use the charity event to prove your point (validate Phaedras gossip)…was tacky and classless, come on former Miss USA! Miss Lawrence instigates and the other dude that does the hair. Without Kenya…this season wouldn’t even be worth watching.
I love it…. Keep it wild Kenya……LOL
I do not believe Kenya’s dislike for Pheadra has anything to do with this video deal gone wrong. At this point in life Phaedra has what Kenya wants, a family. Phaedra has the good looking husband (and we all know Kenya thinks Apollo is Fine) and a baby. And that what this boils down to. Kenya believes that this is what she should have, after all is she is a former Miss America, I mean Miss Universe, I mean Miss Crazy Ass Whatever.
Why is Kendra on this show if she isnt a “housewife”? She isnt even from Atlanta. Porsha is black folk royalty as her grandfather was VERY close to Martin Luther King. Porsha has pedigree. Kendra has none. And it’s funny she ranks herself up there with Obama and other history makers. Very laughable.
Your write up was hilarious! SNL needs you.
I’m on Team Phaedra all the way (and I also love Nene). Kenya needs to figure out if psychiatric counseling is in order. I laughed when her outfit was revealed, but now I feel sad for her.
Why, thank you! And yes, Kenya is becoming a little sad at this point. If this is all an act, it’s a terrible one.
Kenya I would love to be your friend cause of the spunk you have, I don’t have women friends but you can be my friend Amy day. I admire you.