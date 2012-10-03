The Replacements reunite for new EP of cover songs

The Replacements have reunited to record a new EP of cover songs that will come out later this year.

Only 250 copies of the 10-inch vinyl EP will be pressed, and all will be auctioned online, according to Rolling Stone. Sales of the EPs will go to assist Slim Dunlap, who served as the band”s guitarist from 1987-1991. He had a stroke in February.

Singer Paul Westerberg and bassist Tommy Stinson cut the tracks in a Minneapolis studio in late September to cut the tracks. Drummer Chris Mars did not take part: Peter Anderson plays drums on the EP, while Kevin Bowe played guitar.

Among the tracks the foursome recorded were Hank Williams” “Lost Highway,” and “Everything”s Coming Up Roses” from the Broadway musical “Gypsy.” (?!?!)

Remarkably, after breaking up 20 years ago and being subject to reunion rumors every so often that have been consistently shot down, this time Westerberg says the studio time may actually lead to a more collaboration. “It”s possible,” Westerberg told Rolling Stone. “After playing with Tommy last week, I was thinking, ‘All right, let”s crank it up and knock out a record like this.” I”m closer to it now than I was two years ago, let”s say that.”

Given how quickly they knocked out these songs, which also include a cover of Gordon Lightfoot”s “I”m Not Sayin”” and Dunlap”s “Busted Up,” they could record a new album in a day. “Tommy and I strapped on guitars, not a word was said, and ‘bang”,” says Westerberg. “We still rock like murder.”