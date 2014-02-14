The RIOT Team’s 2014 Themed Valentine’s Day Cards For Every* Fan Base

#Valentine's Day
02.14.14

It’s that time of year again. When a young man’s person’s fancy turns to love…or at least to participating in a culture ritual that has been in place for over one-hundred and fifty years. So whether you’re celebrating this Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart or on your own, send a RIOT created card to the television or movie fans in your life. Because nothing says ‘I’m thinking about you’ like a punny collection of zeros and ones sent through the digital ether.

For fans of ‘The Hobbit’.

Card by: Donna Dickens

If your love is in love with BBC’s ‘Sherlock’.

Card by: Chris Eggertsen

 

Scandal’ deserves a scandalous card.

Card by: Katie Hasty

Not seeing your Valentine’s favorite show or film? Don’t worry, we’ve probably got you covered after the jump with thirteen more popular stories from the silver and the small screens!

