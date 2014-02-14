The RIOT Team’s 2014 Themed Valentine’s Day Cards For Every* Fan Base

It’s that time of year again. When a young man’s person’s fancy turns to love…or at least to participating in a culture ritual that has been in place for over one-hundred and fifty years. So whether you’re celebrating this Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart or on your own, send a RIOT created card to the television or movie fans in your life. Because nothing says ‘I’m thinking about you’ like a punny collection of zeros and ones sent through the digital ether.

For fans of ‘The Hobbit’.

Card by: Donna Dickens

If your love is in love with BBC’s ‘Sherlock’.

Card by: Chris Eggertsen

‘Scandal’ deserves a scandalous card.

Card by: Katie Hasty