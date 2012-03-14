The Rolling Stones gather moss until 2013: postpone 50th anniverary tour

The Rolling Stones turn 50 this year, but unlike the Beach Boys, who are undergoing a huge tour to commemorate their golden anniversary this year, the Stones have pushed off the celebration until 2013.

However, a piece in Rolling Stone casts some doubts on Keith Richards” health that will sadden any Stones” fan. Through interviews with Mick Jagger and Richards indicate they hope to tour in 2013, as well return to the studio and release a documentary, but sources say that following his head injury while on vacation in Fiji in 2006 (the one where he fell out of the tree, remember that one?) have affected his playing abilities.

“They don”t want to do a full tour, they don”t want to travel and there are concerns about Keith”s health,” a concert industry source tells Rolling Stone. Instead of a tour, the band may take up residency at a venue for several nights (though Vegas does not seem to be a likely scenario).

Although the story”s reporter seemed to talk to Richards, it doesn”t appear that he asked him directly about his playing abilities. The Stones returned to the studio in London to play together for the first time since the conclusion of the Bigger Bang tour in 2007. “It was a very back-to-basics session,” Richards said. “There was a lot of jamming. On the third day, Mick [Jagger] turned up, which was a real joy.” They were also joined by former Stone bassist Bill Wyman, who joined them for the first time in nearly a decade.

Richards most recently played at a Feb. 24 memorial for blues artist Hubert Sumlin at the Apollo theater.

