‘The Rover’ Poster: Guy Pearce is being really mean to Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson might be needing some backup from the Twihard Army.

The “Twilight” heartthrob is taken down a peg by Guy Pearce in a new poster for “The Rover,” the forthcoming dystopian thriller in which Pearce stars as a man who tracks down the gang that stole his car with the help of a wounded member of the group who was left behind (Pattinson). Directed by David Michôd (“Animal Kingdom”), the film is set to premiere Sunday, May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival before hitting North American theaters on June 13 (New York/LA) and June 20 (nationwide).

Check out the poster below (and the previously-released trailer above), then let us know whether you'll be seeing the film by voting in the poll further down.