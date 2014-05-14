‘The Rover’ Poster: Guy Pearce is being really mean to Robert Pattinson

#Robert Pattinson
05.14.14 4 years ago

Robert Pattinson might be needing some backup from the Twihard Army.

The “Twilight” heartthrob is taken down a peg by Guy Pearce in a new poster for “The Rover,” the forthcoming dystopian thriller in which Pearce stars as a man who tracks down the gang that stole his car with the help of a wounded member of the group who was left behind (Pattinson). Directed by David Michôd (“Animal Kingdom”), the film is set to premiere Sunday, May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival before hitting North American theaters on June 13 (New York/LA) and June 20 (nationwide).

Check out the poster below (and the previously-released trailer above), then let us know whether you'll be seeing the film by voting in the poll further down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Pattinson
TAGSGUY PEARCERobert PattinsonTHE ROVERThe Rover poster

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP