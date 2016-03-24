The saddest clip to watch today: Robin Williams with Garry Shandling on “Larry Sanders”

#RIP #Robin Williams
03.24.16 2 years ago

Comedy legend Garry Shandling died today at age 66.

To a generation of comedians and comedy fan, Shandling was the man responsible for breaking the fourth wall of entertainment, taking audiences inside the goliath of the entertainment industry.  The Larry Sanders Show stands as possibly the greatest show about a show television has produced, unveiling the egos and the everyday foibles behind the scenes at a network talk show.

In this clip, Shandling's fictional alter-ego, late night host Sanders, welcomed Robin Williams to the set.  Two stars we'll be missing for a very long time.

TOPICS#RIP#Robin Williams
TAGSGARRY SHANDLINGRIPRobin WilliamsTHE LARRY SANDERS SHOW

