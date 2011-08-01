The Shins shift to Columbia Records, add tour dates

08.02.11 7 years ago

The Shins” James Mercer has shifted his label, Aural Apothecary, to Columbia Records.  The news means we”re one step closer to getting the Shins follow-up to 2007″s “Wincing The Night Away.”  The Shins are working with Greg Kurstin on the new set, according to Pitchfork.

The move to Columbia makes a lot of sense given that Broken Bells, Mercer”s side project with Danger Mouse, Broken Bells, are on Columbia. The Shins left Sub Pop, its former home, in 2008 and moved to Mercer”s Aural Apothecary imprint.

The Shins also announced a handful of new dates, many of them surrounding their previously announced appearance at Outside Lands Festival. Joining Mercer on the road in the band will be Richard Swift, Jessica Dobson, Modest Mouse drummer Joe Plummer, and Crystal Skulls” Yuuki Matthew.

08.08 Eugene, OR: W.O.W. Hallâ€¨

08.09 Bend, OR: The Domino Roomâ€¨

08.10 Portland, OR: The Doug Fir Lounge

â€¨08.12 San Francisco, CA: Outside Lands Festivalâ€¨0

9.22 Toronto, Ontario: Phoenix Concert Theatreâ€¨

09.23 Philadelphia, PA: Popped! Festivalâ€¨

09.24 Boston, MA: Paradise Rock Club

â€¨10.15 Pensacola, FL: DeLuna Festival
 

TAGSBROKEN BELLSCOLUMBIADangermouseJames MercerTHE SHINS

