The Sights of Stagecoach Weekend

Stagecoach 15 Festival took over Coachella this past weekend and country music fans came in droves to checkout their favorite performers. Everybody got the memo to wear red, white and blue. Guys had their shirts off and women had their denim shorts cut short. Cowboy hats were abundant and everybody had a great time. The festival lasted three days and nights with a variety of acts playing on three stages. Headliners included Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton.

More than the music however, people came to be part of the Stagecoach community and experience.