‘The Simpsons’ shows off the ugly truth behind Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar selfie

(CBR) By now we”ve all seen, or at least heard about, the Twitter-rocking star-studded selfie orchestrated by Ellen DeGeneres during Sunday”s 86th Academy Awards ceremony. Snapped by Bradley Cooper (who actually owns the rights to the image), the photo was retweeted a 3.2 million times, shattering the previous record of more than 778,000 set in November 2012 with the election-night post from President Obama.

While the not entirely spontaneous stunt certainly paid off for ABC and Samsung, which was reportedly promised airtime for the Galaxy Note 3 smartphone as part of its $20 million sponsorship and ad buy, they weren”t the only ones to get promotional mileage out of the photo.

In response to DeGeneres” comment, “If only Bradley”s arm was longer,” “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening & Co. offered “a wider view,” revealing a look at not only the likes of Jared Leto, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong”o and Jennifer Lawrence in the show”s trademark style, but also an angry Homer pushed out of the way by Cooper”s foot and Bart holding up bunny ears behind Meryl Streep.

“The ugly true story of that Oscar® selfie can finally be told!,” Homer tweeted.

Homer & Co. have been retweeted slightly more than 48,200 times since Tuesday evening, which means that new record will probably be safe for a while.

If only Bradley”s arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014