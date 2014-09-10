“The Simpsons” will face off with the original, crudely drawn “Simpsons” from “The Tracey Ullman Show”

This year”s “Treehouse of Horror” episode will feature “the most elaborate and lengthy revival” of the pre-“Simpsons” Simpson family, including the cast members” original voices.

“Utopia” ratings plummet

Without an NFL lead-in 2nd airing of the year-long Fox reality show didn”t do so well, tumbling 55% in the demo.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz claims Congress could ban “SNL” from making political sketches

The Texas senator is warning that a bill that would restore limits to corporate campaign spending would prohibit corporations “from engaging in political speech,” and, “NBC, which airs 'Saturday Night Live,' is a corporation.” He adds: “Lorne Michaels could be put in jail under this amendment for making fun of any politician. That is extremely dangerous.”

James Gandolfini”s 14-year-old son has watched “a little bit” of “The Sopranos”

Michael Gandolfini is more of a “Sons of Anarchy” fan, but he tells TMZ he does know how his dad”s HBO series ends.

Rosie O”Donnell promises smart “must-see TV” on “The View” – there will be no dumb Sherri Shepherd-like comments

“No one is going to think the Earth is flat,” Rosie says, taking a shot at the former “View” co-host. “When I was at home watching that, I thought I was going to have an aneurysm,” she adds. There will also be less of an emphasis on celebrities. “The necessity for celebrity in daytime TV has diminished as access to celebrity has increased 100-fold,” she says.

Leslie Bibb to star in Amazon pilot “Salem Rogers: Model Of The Year 1998”

She”ll play an arrogant former supermodel who copes with life after leaving rehab.

A pair of animators made their own “Family Guy”-“The Simpsons” crossover

Check out “The Grifons” meet “The Sweatsons.”

New York Times Magazine creates a bust of Lena Dunham

The “Girls” star is the subject of this week”s cover story: “Lena Dunham is Not Done Confessing.”

Here”s your 1st look at Agent Carter on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Haley Atwell appears in a 1940s flashback.

Watch the trailer for AOL”s “Making A Scene With James Franco”

The 10-episode series features Franco, Scott Haze and Ahna O”Reilly mashing up iconic movie scenes.

“Castle” unveils its Season 7 poster

“”Til Death Do Us Part.”

“Dancing with the Stars” will have its 1st South African pro dancer

Keoikantse (Keo) Motsepe is dancing this season with Lolo Jones.

“Friday Night Lights” alum Adrianne Palicki gets engaged

Palicki, who will appear this fall on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” is tying the knot with stuntman Jackson Spidell.