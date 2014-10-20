“The Simpsons World” launches Tuesday

Every “Simpsons” episode will be available via a website and app, with features including: “The Simpsons Heartbeat,” which organizes every episode by popularity, plus a newsfeed called “Everything Simpsons.”

ABC picks up Tyra Banks” daytime talk show “The F.A.B.”

“The Fun and the Beautiful” talk show will launch in fall 2015 with moderator Banks, plus Sports Illustrated swimsuit star Chrissy Teigen, YouTube star Leah Ashley, interior designer Lauren Makk and Yahoo Fashion”s Joe Zee.

“Bones” will pay homage to Alfred Hitchcock for Episode 200

“The 200th in the 10th” episode will feature Booth and Brennan in their very own “50s thriller inspired by the Master of Suspense.

Jimmy Fallon to release his 1st children”s book

“Your Baby”s First Word Will Be Dada” will help kids show their dads some love.

Check out spoilery new “Game of Thrones” footage

Here”s your first look at the new cast members. PLUS: See the Sand Snakes.

Jimmy Kimmel will pitch a product on this week”s “Shark Tank”

He”ll be joined by sidekick Guillermo, but the Sharks” answer won”t be revealed until next week”s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Bryan Cranston responds to the Florida mom who wants “Breaking Bad” toys pulled from Toys ‘R Us

“I'm so mad, I'm burning my Florida Mom action figure in protest,” Cranston tweeted.

Melissa Joan Hart this week revisits her “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” past

This week”s “Melissa & Joey” will feature many cameos from the TGIF series.