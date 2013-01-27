Watch: ‘The Sopranos’ get a prequel in ’80-set ‘SNL’ sketch ‘The Sopranos Diaries’

You thought “The Carrie Diaries” was silly? Just wait until you get a load of the CW’s latest offering.

Last night’s Adam Levine-hosted episode of “Saturday Night Live” (recap) spoofed the popular “Sex and the City” spin-off with a faux-promo for the not-terribly far-fetched prequel series “The Sopranos Diaries,” a gleefully anachronistic send-up that sees Tony (Bobby Moynihan) and the gang navigating the halls of a John Hughes-esque high school. My personal favorite moment: cafeteria stripper reveal.

Check out the sketch below and let us know what you think.