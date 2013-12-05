‘The Sound of Music Live!’ recap: Does Carrie Underwood deliver?

There are so, so many things about “The Sound of Music Live!” that I can’t get excited about. Commercials would be one of them, as you don’t tend to get those on DVDs or, thank God, in Broadway plays (at least, not yet). I also fear anything that had an exclamation point in the title unless it’s a parody. Then, there’s Carrie Underwood, who has the voice of an angel but zippo acting experience. Well, zippo if you don’t count small roles in “How I Met Your Mother” and “Soul Surfer,” which I don’t.
If she wasn’t following in Julie Andrew’s footsteps (and Mary Martin’s before her), that might not be a big deal. But she is, and it is, and “The Sound of Music” is a classic by any standard. These aren’t just big shoes to fill; they’re more like yeti house slippers or something. And if you think I’m just being a crank, note that the actual von Trapps are pissed that Underwood has taken the role — they would have preferred Anne Hathaway. Hey, me too!
Still, I’m interested to see a rendition of the Broadway musical (which accounts for the epic three-hour length). I’m a fan of the movie, of course, but this could be fun — unless I can’t shake fond memories of Julie Andrews (who, of course, was the younger, more photogenic star chosen to take the project to the big screen instead of Martin). Maybe Underwood will win me over. Anything is possible! The hills are alive with the sound of music and all that!
Here’s Carrie Underwood singing “The Sound of Music” in the mountains! As long as she’s singing, she’s great. And hey, here are the nuns! And one of them is Audra McDonald! Very nice rendition of “Maria,” admittedly. Can we just listen to McDonald singing with Underwood for the rest of the show? That would be awesome. Still, glad to see they’re sticking to the Broadway musical structure and content thus far.
Okay, some people have British accents and some don’t? I realize Stephen Moyer (“True Blood”) is English, but consistency would be nice.
Two thoughts — damn, that stage noise is loud. Secondly, the absence of a live audience, especially when the staff is firing witticisms back and forth, is jarring. Maybe the stagehands could laugh or something?
Stephen Moyer does make a pretty convincing Captain von Trapp. Nice casting.
Uh-oh. Kids. I expect adorable children are also the most likely to screw up. But so far, so good. They’re projecting to the cheap seats, which makes perfect sense (this is, really, a stage musical), but it also seems like they’re in a different project than Underwood, who is very naturalistic and appears to be on a TV show (which this is as well). So confusing!
So… the kids are American, the governess is American, the staff is British, and Captain von Trapp is British. Got it.
Oh, good. “Do-Re-Mi” should pep up matters. The stage sound isn’t as loud when there’s singing. Music — it’s a good thing!
I’m realizing now what’s great about seeing a show live — while it’s a personal experience, it’s also a shared one. You’re with an audience, and you’re reacting with an audience. It makes up for the sacrifice of lavish sets, real mountains and movie theater sound quality. So, we don’t have the former or the latter, which means we get awkward silence that makes everything feel like a rehearsal and, yay, commercials.
I am missing Julie Andrews right now. Underwood seems to be having fun, and she’s not quite a potted plant, but she’s also not Julie Andrews. I am sure some people will consider this just fine, however.
Rolf and Liesl and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”! The supporting cast is excellent — I’m guessing a lot of Broadway pros here. The staging is pretty great, which is a nice bonus, given that this is live and must be a bear to coordinate. They’re making good use of the commercial breaks as far as the sets.
Okay, these kids are adorable. That is all. Underwood does a nice job with “The Lonely Goatherd,” but I’ve got to nitpick — she doesn’t really bring the yodel.
“I am an Austrian! I will not be heiled!” Granted, Christopher Plummer was more restrained, but Moyer is feisty and grumpy and passionate. I think that’s needed, given that Underwood isn’t really tearing up the joing.
Oh, the confrontation between Maria and Captain von Trapp. No, no. Please, let’s not do the teary thing, Carrie! There’s very little fire here; she’s a bit of a mushy Maria. I just don’t feel the character is 1) holding anything back or 2) falling desperately in love with someone she can’t tell about it.
Stephen Moyer sings passably well (which is all the role requires). Nicely done.
There is zero heat between Stephen Moyer and Carrie Underwood. None — I mean, he’s doing his best, but she just doesn’t seem to care all that much. The chemistry is so absent that Frau Shrader becoming jealous of these two doesn’t even make sense.
When Brigitta tries to convince Maria that Captain von Trapp is in love with her, she seems more annoyed than upset. Granted, chemistry is hard to define. It doesn’t necessarily correlate with acting skill. But this is… man, this is just hard to watch.
Cute kids again. “So Long, Farewell.” Adorbs.
Maria is off to the convent, so tortured is she by her love for Captain von Trapp. “Do you love him?” Mother Superior asks. “I don’t know!” Maria says. And we don’t know, either! Audra McDonald is acting her ass off while she’s singing “Climb Every Mountain.” See, Carrie? This is how you do it! This! This! Oh, this is killing me. Great, Carrie Underwood is crying again. That should not be your fallback position, girl. Maria was tougher than that. Jeez.
The sad children sing “My Favorite Things.” And Maria returns in a sharp blue suit. I feel as if Underwood has a much stronger connection to the kids than to Moyer. She’s great with the kids. Too bad this is a love story.
Not much of a reaction to the kids telling her Captain von Trapp is getting married. Man. Seriously? Just… sigh.
One hour to go. This would feel like a marathon if not for the frequent commercial breaks. I now look forward to them.
Underwood isn’t here as Max, Elsa and Captain von Trapp rip into “No Way to Stop It.” It’s like watching an actual musical!
I swear I can almost see Carrie Underwood thinking, “God, I really don’t want this guy to kiss me.” Can someone grab this kids and ask them to come out? Because she really likes them better. God, I feel uncomfortable.
Worst. Kiss. Ever between Captain von Trapp and Maria. Hey, singing! Singing is better!
The wedding, with a reprise of “Maria.” She seems so happy! Why? Then, she seems less happy. Again, why? I don’t feel that Underwood is making acting decisions at this point, but just trying to remember to hit her marks. After the two hour mark, this must be exhausting (walk and sing and change costumes and remember lines and act! Yikes!). But hey, that’s why Anne Hathaway would have been the go-to casting choice for this.
Nazis! Half an hour to go! Please, please, let’s wrap it up. Oh, Carrie Underwood’s back, but she’s with the kids. It’s so much better when she’s with the kids.
I’m noticing that while singing “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” as a duet, Carrie Underwood is so expressive and emotional. How does one bottle this? She has it in her; we just don’t get it when the music stops.
As usual, Rolf is a dick. If they had to rewrite anything (and they don’t), I might have voted for Rolf to not be a jerk and just run off with Liesl. I mean, yes, he does a very important good thing later, but still.
Captain von Trapp seems very worried about the Nazis. Maria doesn’t. She seems slightly stressed, as if she realizes she forgot to get ketchup at the grocery store. And it’s hot dog night!
Oops, Stephen Moyer overshot his mark. Cue second camera! Not bad given we’re in the end run and there’s hardly ben a misstep.
I want to see the Broadway production with Stephen Moyer. And the rest of the cast, really, except for Carrie Underwood. I know it feels like I’m picking on her. Again, voice of an angel. But it’s pretty glaring at this point — she is not Maria. Not even close. But maybe if I had cheap seats, I’d think she was great. It would be better if she was just a pretty shape in the far distance with a beautiful voice.
Time for the big finale! “Edelweiss,” very beautifully performed here. There’s some nice editing here, especially the cut to Max.
Okay, we’re about ready to wrap this up. This was actually much better than I expected in some ways — the staging was excellent, everyone hit their marks (mostly). Audra McDonald was as excellent as ever, Stephen Moyer was more than solid, the kids were good, it was the damn “The Sound of Music,” so we know we love it. I’ll even hand it to Carrie Underwood that she hit her marks, she sang beautifully, and she never flubbed a line. But… as I said, yeti house slippers. If anything, it made me truly appreciate the amazing talent that is Julie Andrews — and how critical it is to have a talent like this as the lynchpin for a project as important as this one.
What did you think of “The Sound of Music”?
this review is spot on! I really wanted to love this show, and I think Stephen Moyer did an excellent job! But, Carrie Underwood was totally miscast! lovely voice, but she really can’t act! But all in all, it was enjoyable production. And you really can’t compare it to the movie, because the stage play is very different! I love both, but you can’t beat Julie Andrews!
Exactly! I think it could have been lovely with, say, Anne Hathaway, even with the feuding accents and the stage noise. Carrie Underwood has a lovely voice… but she needs to work on her acting.
Carrie’s hair dresser and stylist should be shot. Everyone else’s hair and wardrobe was believable, but poor Carrie looked like she was dressed for a costume party. Cannot argue about her beautiful voice.
I thought Carrie was excellent. Anne Hathaway as Maria? As a nun? Taking care of children? No.
I must also compliment NBC for keeping this straightforward and maintaining the strengths of the original material. No special effects, explosions,no rap songs added, no cameos by celebs or “humanizing” the Nazis. Way to go.
Carrie surprised me with singing those classic songs…I really enjoyed them and thought I would not (compared to Julie Andrews). But her acting was stilted. The rest of the cast were clearly better actors. Thanks to NBC for giving us a live broadcast, very brave. But again, Carrie’s singing is mostly when she came alive. Anne Hathaway would have been a poor choice vocally. Doesn’t have the voice for this role. Who would have been the best combination of actor and singer?? Good question. Probably a few unknown talented ladies could have done the role…but instead they went with Carrie Underwood who could at least deliver the first-class singing and the well-known name. Bravo to all the cast for their efforts and talent.
Anna Kendrick
Were you inside my brain?!! MY GOODNESS, this is everything I though exactly!!! Carrie couldn’t act worth a damn but she sang really well. The nuns were the best. GIVE AUDRA MCDONALD HER EMMY AND GOLDEN GLOBE RIGHT NOW! SHE WAS AMAZING!!! Stephen held his own. He was more stressed than Plummer but I enjoyed him just the same. I agree, he really tried to sell that kiss and Carrie was a stiff board. She made the love story unbelievable. Ann Hathaway would have killed this part.
The children were good too. All of the supporting cast was great. I agree that they should open this on Broadway minus Underwood. She’s not an actress.
I really thought there were some positives to this — Audra (SO SO GOOD!), Stephen, the kids. It wasn’t a wash by any means. But Carrie isn’t an actress — and to take on a classic like this? One of the great love stories to boot? Yeah, no.
Your review is absolutely brilliant! I’m glad there are other people out there who saw it for what it was worth & not like some of the reviews I’ve been reading over on Yahoo! Who are these people? Were they watching the same performance? My favorite part, not mentioned in your review, was when one of the Von Trapp children says to Maria (after the honeymoon), “You really do love our father, don’t you?” and instead of looking the child in the eyes lovingly…we get a cheesy “Yes…I do” while she’s starring off into second balcony. Really, Carrie? Who are you talking to up there? It was like out of some really bad soap opera.
Aaak! Yes! That’s hysterical — and you’re right. Pure soap.
No Carrie isn’t an actress but considering I thought she did a great job! No Anne Hathaway wouldn’t of fit the role. Also Carrie proved she can sing anything- amazing voice! Julie Andrews is also a fan. Give Carrie a break the others have acted before so for her first real acting role not taped she was awesome. Love ya Carrie!
“Okay, some people have British accents and some don’t? I realize Stephen Moyer (“True Blood”) is English, but consistency would be nice. ”
The original sound of music had a mix of English American, and Canadian-faking-English accents.
hi my name is david, i am a big fan of sound of music , my self , why can,t they show the dinner since and the pone pine since at the dinner time , just in the sound of music , by carrie under wood verision , love david conway
why can they show the pone pine joke at the dinner since , david
It was fairly painful. Bad acting all around and Underwood has neither the acting or vocal chops for this kind of music. She pushed everything because she does not know how to “support” her voice and so she shouts, and found nuance in nothing. She didn’t even look good…and a noviate in high heels? Excuse me! Pretty much a mess..even the redoubtable Audra McDonald was not at her best, and it’s damn hard to make Audra not good.
Carrie Underwood sounded great – I didn’t know she had a wide vocal range. Maybe she doesn’t have acting credits under her belt, but she should be proud of herself. The script and director left much to be desired.
So I first saw this when I was 14, can’t count the number of times I’ve seen the movie or the musical “in the round”, and I was astonished by how it hit me again: I teared up when the Capt first joined the children singing, even tho I was having a hard time with someone other than Christopher Plummer, and Maria/Carrie was believably sweet and endearing, and her voice, tho not quite the glorious Julie’s, was delightful and pure. I never believed the Plummer -Andrews romance (no chemistry) and this one was just rushed. But, overall, I applaud the cast for a fresh version of a wonderful musical!
is that all is takes nowadays? Hit your marks, sing relatively well, and don’t flub lines? Moyer sings passably well, which is all the role requires? Passably well? WHAT THE F**K is wrong with you???? How are these your standards? People work their entire LIVES to PERFECT these damn skills and when it comes to putting it on live TV “passably well” is good enough? FOR F**K’S SAKE MAN
It wasn’t the original but it was fantastic!!! Carrie Underwood is not an actress but it was pretty neat to see her try and her singing voice is unbelievable. I loved the movie in 1965, have watched it dozens of times and loved the broadcast this evening!! Thank you NBC, Carrie and cast!!!
Carrie Underwood is a singer, not an actress! This was a live TV undertaking, not a movie set that could do take after take until every second of the show/story is as perfect as they want it to be. I thought it was very well done by all, and yes Carrie can sing anything well!!!
The Julie Andrews version is the gold standard. No, Carrie Underwood as an actress is not in the same league as Ms. Andrews, but she did a creditable job and the show was delightful and entertaining. Kudos to NBC for airing this production, a welcome respite from the crap that seems to dominate television these days. What this world needs is a lot more Carrie and a lot less Miley, Kim, Kanye, Lindsay, ad nauseum . . .
I thought this was a huge undertaking to begin with. Some things are best left undone and perhaps this is one of them. I will always love Carrie Underwood. She has a magnificent voice but a beautiful voice does not automatically make a person an actress. She gave it her all and should be commended but acting is so much more than knowing the lines and hitting the marks. She should concentrate on her strength and that is singing.
Anika Noni Rose wouldve been the perfect actress (dreamgirls) if one were casting women of color. Carrie Underwood was TERRIBLE people, just PAINFUL!
I disagree about Stephen Moyer – I thought he way over-acted in the first two hours but pulled it together the last hour. Underwood can’t act but her singing wasn’t bad considering she was running all over the stage most of the time while doing it.
Given your Andrews/Underwood comparison, I thought the gap between Moyer and Christopher Plummer deserved more attention. Go back to the original and watch how Plummer delivers the lines about “Drapes?!” I agree that Moyer did a solid job, but it didn’t feel much less wooden to me than Carrie’s performance when put up against the gold standard.
That was the absolute worst acting and singing job I’ve seen in my entire life. That God for Audra and the cast of Nuns for saving the sinking stinker. What a waste of 3 hours. Carrie Underwood has the vocals of a tinny cat in a role that requires depth and range. She looked winded and wounded in every scene. She should have never taken the role no matter how much prodding she got from the powers that be. Somebody can’t hear worth a damn or see beyond her blond hair is my good guess. Don’t get me started on the cast of misfit children. Like it much?…..no. All it made me want to do is look at the original and cleanse myself of that vomitous mass. Just saying…sheesh!
I loved the Mary Martin and the Julie Andrews Marias but this time I really wanted the Captain to ditch Maria and marry Elsa.
Ha! Can’t argue with that!
What a refreshing change to prime time TV. We need more of these kind of productions. Something that a family with kids can watch rather than the comedy sitcom these days that are not funny, or the stupid reality shows that saturate the tv screen. Live plays bring back the old days or television where everyting was live. Carrie Underwood can sing anything and she proved it. Breaking away from the country music scene was a bold move for her. As for the acting, I will watch this over and over again rather than a silly reality show that makes no sense. Great job.
so bad, I don’t get the love for Moyer, even though he did better than Underwood, she was just awful.
It wasn’t bad. As long as Carrie was singing it was good, but when she started talking it got rough. But she did get more comfortable as it went on.
I knew going in that this was a HUGE project for Carrie. It took alot of courage on her part to accept this part. While her acting talent is in its infant stages, obviously the producers were willing to take a chance on her for this multi-million dollar project. Perhaps she should be given another chance on Broadway. Doing a live performance on television for the first time, in how many years, for a novice actor would be nerve wracking for anyone. I hope this opens a new door for her.
Accepting Carrie’s embarrassing performance just because the show was LIVE?!! PUH-LEEZ! Watch an old kineoscope of Carol Burnett — LIVE on TV — in “Once Upon a Mattress”… or Mary Martin — LIVE on TV — in “Peter Pan” .. or the glorious Julie Andrews herself — LIVE on TV — in R&H’s only “for-TV” show, “Cinderella.” With the right talent,live TV can be wonderful.
Tell that to the network. I was around when both Julie AND Carol were in their 1960s TV prime and I watched and WHOLE ENJOYED the WHOLE Carrie Underwood thing. But I understand your point, especially the last one. BTW Julie ANdrews gave her blessing [though still your milage of opions will vary on Carrie – hey, I made a rhyme…worthy of a Sound of Music song!:)]
-S.Carras
YES! I agree 100%! Good/bad. Kudos for the incredible effort it took to do this live. Hope more shows are done this way. With better casting of the lead.
Watching the original Sound of Music constantly since 1966 didn’t help Carrie. We are so in love with Julie Andrews. Really, Carrie needs acting lessons, she loved the camera when she should be looking at the Captain. The kids (Kurt) was excellent. I agree Anne Hathaway, who can sing and act would have been the better choice.
The camera work by NBC was excellent! Especially that of the Steadycam operators. Nice job technically.
Steven Moyer was not good. I don’t even watch true blood and I expected to see fangs. Yeah Carrie was not the best choice for Maria. But give her credit
Write a comment…Carrie’s singing was NOT GOOD. It’s alarming how many comments compliment her singing in this production! Listen to it again, I beg you. Every note she sang in the middle of her voice was strained and her vowels were shallow. It wasn’t pretty, it was harsh and screamy. Her larynx was raised and her sound lost any richness and roundness. This caused her to be gasping for air at times, interrupting phrases. Don’t accept this as good singing. Same goes for Moyer and his thin, shallow sound. Audra was fantastic and her singing was even, round, luscious and satisfying. Want to hear a real male Singer? Google Nathan Gunn. Full credit to Carrie for courage, but good singing it most. certainly was not
Congratulations. You accurately described a pop singer/belter, and that’s what Carrie is. Audra was trained in classical/legit singing; Carrie was not. Hence, the difference.
Do I think Carrie is right for the role? I do not. However, I do give her credit for taking on the project. She stepped outside of her comfort zone, put herself out there, and look at all the hate that’s been thrown her way.
For a production of this scope, there are always compromises. For starters, they had to cast names they believed would draw an audience. Are there others out there who are more suited to the role of Maria? Of course. That’s true for any role in any production of any show in any country. They could have cast the “best person” (by whose standard? yours? mine?) for each part, but if the majority of the people don’t recognize any of the names, how likely is it that they would actually tune in?
WAS NEVER A FAN OF CARRIE…BUT I THINK SHE DID A GOOD JOB….TRUE, SHE WAS NOT AN ACTRESS….I GIVE HER CREDIT FOR DOING THE PART….SHE DID IT WELL….NOW, SHE IS OFFICALLY AN ACTRESS WITH THIS SHOW UNDER HER BELT….THEY ALL HAD TO START SOMEWHER…..
“Stephen Moyer was more than solid”???????? I must have been watching a different show!!!!!! No strength…no feeling….”Solid”???? I don’t think so!!!!!
“Plain and simple, mean people need Jesus.”