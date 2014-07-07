‘The Strain,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ head to Comic-Con 2014

Get ready for lots and lots of Comic-Con announcements this week.

FX and History Channel got things started on Monday (July 7) morning, teasing a slew of big panels for Comic-Con 2014.

I can dispatch with History's announcement easily: The panel for “Vikings” will take place on Friday, July 25 starting at 4:45 p.m. in Room 6A. Creator Michael Hirst will be on hand along with Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen and Alexander Ludwig.

“Vikings” will also have an “On the Set” activation at 450 2nd Avenue near the Convention Center, giving away copies of the limited edition tie-in comic book.

FX will have a fuller slate, bringing back a trio of returning favorites in “Archer,” “American Horror Story” and “Sons of Anarchy,” while “The Strain” will make its first appearance, just two weeks after its premiere.

Up first is “Archer,” which will panel on Friday, July 25 at 5 p.m. in the Indigo Ballroom, with voice talent H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, as well as creator Adam Reed and co-executive producer Casey Willis. “Archer” will also have a signing at the FOX booth.

On Saturday, July 26, “American Horror Story” will panel at 7 p.m. in Room 6DE. FX is calling it an “American Horror Story: Coven” panel, with appearances by stars Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Emma Roberts, plus EP Tim Minear, but Michael Chiklis will also be there, so expect plenty of teasing for “AHS: Freak Show.”

Finally, as is becoming a Comic-Con tradition, FX will take over Hall H to close the weekend.

On Sunday, July 27 at 12:30, Kurt Sutter and much of the “Sons of Anarchy” cast (Charlie Hunnam via satellite) will discuss the show's final season. Then at 1:45, Guillermo del Toro, Chuck Hogan, Carlton Cuse and most of the cast of “The Strain” will take over Hall H to screen the vampire drama's third episode and then discuss adaptation of del Toro and Hogan's bloodsucking trilogy.

Does that mean no “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia”? Apparently not.

HitFix will be there for most of the excitement!

Excited for any of these?