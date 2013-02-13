Listen: The Strokes release new radio single ‘All the Time’

02.13.13 5 years ago

If the new Strokes song “One Way Trigger” didn’t remind you much of the garage-snarl of the band’s past, then the much safer, rock-friendly single “All the Time” may scratch that itch.

The track was farmed to radio today, and will be a free download on Feb. 19 to those who pre-order The Strokes’ new album “Comedown Machine,” which will be out on March 26.

Not sure how much traction they’ll get with this, since it doesn’t seem to have much bite, even compared to 2011’s “Angles” single “Under Cover of Darkness.” And while I love Albert Hammond, Jr.’s hand at a solo, this one made me forget I was listening to a song; I went and made a sandwich.

Still, rock fans can have this new set in their hands in a little more than a month. Full tracklist below.

Here is the tracklist for “Comedown Machine”:

1. Tap Out
2. All the Time
3. One Way Trigger
4. Welcome to Japan
5. 80?s Comedown Machine
6. 50/50
7. Slow Animals
8. Partners In Crime
9. Chances
10. Happy Endings
11. Call It Fate, Call It Karma

Around The Web

TAGSAll the timethe strokes

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP