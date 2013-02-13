Listen: The Strokes release new radio single ‘All the Time’

If the new Strokes song “One Way Trigger” didn’t remind you much of the garage-snarl of the band’s past, then the much safer, rock-friendly single “All the Time” may scratch that itch.

The track was farmed to radio today, and will be a free download on Feb. 19 to those who pre-order The Strokes’ new album “Comedown Machine,” which will be out on March 26.

Not sure how much traction they’ll get with this, since it doesn’t seem to have much bite, even compared to 2011’s “Angles” single “Under Cover of Darkness.” And while I love Albert Hammond, Jr.’s hand at a solo, this one made me forget I was listening to a song; I went and made a sandwich.

Still, rock fans can have this new set in their hands in a little more than a month. Full tracklist below.

Here is the tracklist for “Comedown Machine”:

1. Tap Out

2. All the Time

3. One Way Trigger

4. Welcome to Japan

5. 80?s Comedown Machine

6. 50/50

7. Slow Animals

8. Partners In Crime

9. Chances

10. Happy Endings

11. Call It Fate, Call It Karma