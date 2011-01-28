The Strokes to release new album ‘Angles’ on March 22

The Strokes have made it official: After months of news trickling out from the edges of Twitter and Facebook, the New York-based rock act will drop its fourth album “Angles” on March 22.

RCA says that the first single, “Under the Cover of Darkness” will be added to radio at the beginning of February, with the song becoming available via the band’s website on Feb. 9.

That gives the band two months to go into full promotional mode; the group has rarely previewed its new material in concert, even during its rounds during the summer music festivals last year.

“Angles” will be the group’s first album since “First Impressions of Earth,” released in 2006.

Here is the complete tracklist for “Angles”:

1. Machu Picchu

2. Under Cover of Darkness

3. Two Kinds of Happiness

4. You’re So Right

5. Taken For A Fool

6. Games

7. Call Me Back

8. Gratisfaction

9. Metabolism

10. Life Is Simple In The Moonlight