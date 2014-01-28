The Super Bowl of Movies: The 10 Greatest football films of all time

This weekend’s Super Bowl XLVIII may be a showdown between the Seahawks and the Broncos, but who would win in a match between Tom Cruise, Burt Reynolds and The Marx Brothers? In anticipation of the Big Game, HitFix counts down the ten best football movies of all time.
Do you agree with our choices? What did we forget?
where’s north dallas forty?
YES< north dallas forty and SEMI TOUGH!!
No “Remember the Titans?”
Yes, I am an Eagles fan, but “Invincible” should have made this list. Also, in no particular order: “Wildcats”, “Little Giants”, “Remember the Titans”, “The Blind Side”, “The Express”, “Quarterback Princess”. Look, when you put out a sorry list like this, that’s the result you’re going to get. Don’t ever talk about football movies!
Gladly, how many of the movies on our list have you seen? Because I’ve seen every single one of yours, and I wouldn’t seriously consider one of them ahead any of these, or four or five others that didn’t make our cut.
Gladly – I can go a solid 25 football movies deep without getting anywhere NEAR “Remember the Titans,” “The Express” or “Little Giants.” Possibly more. And I’m OK with our sorry list…
And no appreciation for Richard Sherman on his special media day? Honestly, gentleman, I think you’re too defensive.
I’m with you on “Remember the Titans,” though I get why others are less enthusiastic about it, but this is hardly a “sorry list.” Alas, I’ve only seen 5 of the films that made the cut but they’d all certainly make my top 10 as well.
Pretty strong list overall. Speaking solely for myself, my own Top 10 would have to include Remember the Titans. I first saw it when I was eleven, and it remains one of the most-rewatched movies in my house. Time has allowed me to see the its rather cliched dialogue and the legitimate issues with its overly-simplistic, Disneyfied treatment of the racial dynamics that form the backbone of the story. Nevertheless, the score and certain scenes – particularly the ones covering the friendship between Julius (Wood Harris) and Gerry (Ryan Hurst) get me every time.
“Left side, strong side!”
Agreed. I understand why “Remember the Titans” has been excluded from this list, & in addition to the issues you mention the actual football scenes are horrendous, but damn if it wouldn’t still be near the top for me. Washington/Patton and Harris/Hurst give the movie an emotional wallop that only “Rudy” can match.
Varsity blues, remember the titans, and the blind side were all good
Any Given Sunday? Really?
Please don’t confuse this comment as me thinking The Replacements belongs on the list, but as horrible as The Replacements was, it is still a better movie than Any Given Sunday.
Where is Facing the Giants ? That should be in the list of course a christian film doesn’t make the list.
You forgot the best football movie of all time. The Fortune Cookie staring Jack Lemmon and Walther Mathau. Filmed with the Cleveland Browns in 1965 when they were the defending NFL champs. It was released in black and white in 1966.
Was any consideration given to The Best of Times? Maybe it’s just my Kurt Russell bias, but I really like that movie
That got some votes, yes (including from me).
Knute Rockne, All American
Everybody’s All-American
The Junction Boy’s
Gus….I joke
Get Paper Lion near the top of this list asamfp…
Only knock on this list is Any Given Sunday, the lack of football knowledge was bad and Pacino’s over-acting even worse. My own list would probably include 7 or 8 of these, but AGS is the only one that wouldn’t get any consideration..
My only complaint is with Any Given Sunday. The football was laughable,and Pacino’s over-acting was even worse. My own list would have 7 or 8 of the films listed, but AGS is the only one that wouldn’t get any consideration…..
I guess not enough people have seen the documentary “Undefeated” because that’s the best football movie I’ve ever seen. Amazing movie, but especially an amazing football movie.
Some of the movies on the list I have yet to see but picking All The Right Moves and omitting Remember The Titans? ATRM was one of a string of films that helped launch Tom Cruise’s career but the movie hasn’t aged very well in my opinion.
Another one I would’ve put down is The Program. When it was released it caused so much controversy the film had to be recalled from theaters because stupid kids were trying to imitate a scene where the QB lies down in the middle of a road.
North Dallas Forty should be #1
WE ARE MARSHALL! end commnet