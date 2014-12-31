The Sweetest Moments from Comedy Legends We Lost in 2014

I'd hate to say it, but I'm almost certainly going to remember 2014 as a year when we lost a ton of our greatest comic legends. Most of our greatest funny people, whether or not they want to admit it, have one thing in common: There's a serious sensitivity at the heart of their work, and that's what most of us miss when we think about the comedians who died this year.

Join us as we reflect on a bunch of certified comedy gods who also revealed great vulnerability at some time or another. These are the sweetest moments of the comic legends we lost in 2014. Get out the hankie and prepare to LOL.