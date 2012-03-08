‘The Talk’ gets renewed by CBS for 2012-13 season

Apparently being Mrs. Les Moonves has its privileges. Julie Chen (and her chatty co-stars Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Aisha Tyler) will return with ‘The Talk’ for a third season.

“We are thrilled with the evolution and growth of ‘The Talk,’” said Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment. “The show has high energy, spirited conversation, relevant topics, and the audience is responding.”

Nationally, the show is averaging 2.16 million viewers in its second season, 1.0/6 in women 25-54 and 0.8 in women 18-49. During the week ending Jan. 27, ‘The Talk’ delivered its largest audience ever with 2.45 million viewers, while matching its best in women 18-49 (0.9/6).

In the recently completed February sweep, ‘The Talk’ delivered year-to-year growth both nationally and on the CBS Owned Stations.

Nationally, ‘The Talk’ averaged 2.27 million viewers, 1.1/07 in women 25-54 and 0.9/05 in women 18-49. Compared to last February, the show was up +4 in viewers (from 2.19m), +10% in women 25-54 (from 1.0/06) and +13% in women 18-49 (from 0.8/05).

On the 14 CBS Owned Stations, ‘The Talk’ improved the year-ago time period among women 25-54 by +29% (0.9 from 0.7).