Have you ever wondered how infomercials find actors who are completely incapable of performing basic tasks like changing a light bulb or using a step ladder? Turns out…they aren’t actors. The folks over at Cracked shed light on the little understood ‘Before Syndrome’ and how to mitigate the damage of living with extreme ineptitude.
The Terrifying Truth Behind Inept Infomercial Actors
02.14.14
