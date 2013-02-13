The top 10 shots of 2012: part two

If you missed yesterday's lead-in to this year's shots column, go catch up. In it you'll find my somewhat unique criteria and reasoning for choosing this year's assortment.
Before diving into part two today, some thoughts on the year in cinematography on the whole. It's worth remembering that, often enough, a great year of cinematography won't yield a high volume of still images that speak to the purposes of a column such as this. Just as often, a poor year for the form might actually yield an incredible array of inspired frames. We're boiling down to the base elements of cinema here, and the combination always turns out something unique each and every year.
This year, I think, is an example of both great photography on the whole and a nice array of single images to represent them. I thought the best photography of the year came from Roger Deakins on “Skyfall,” mentioned yesterday. But I was also blown away by what Greig Fraser was able to capture in “Zero Dark Thirty,” particularly in the film's final sequence.
The other CIA thriller of the 2012 awards season, “Argo,” was a great example of work from Rodrigo Prieto, utilizing everything from Super-8 to 16 mm to digital, two-perf and four-perf 35mm and overall just an underrated accomplishment. Janusz Kaminski, meanwhile, offered up some gorgeous, painterly work on “Lincoln” that would be near the top of my ballot (yet I could never settle on an image for this list). And a real unsung piece of work this year came from Peter Sorg on “Frankenweenie,” immaculately lighting Tim Burton's practical stop-motion vision. If only such an accomplishment could find room for reward.
I wasn't as impressed with Wally Pfister's work on “The Dark Knight Rises” as I have been by his accomplishments on other Christopher Nolan efforts, but the IMAX feat has to be mentioned. The 65mm work on “The Master,” speaking of epic imagery, was pretty stunning, too, as was the work of every DP mentioned on the list this year. It's just been a great season for imagery and craft.
So let's see what came out on top when boiling things down, frame by frame…
#5
“LIFE OF PI”
Director of Photography: Claudio Miranda
“We shot that in like a 30-foot-deep tank and we kind of had it all mapped out where everything was going to be and I think that shot, which I think is really special, worked according to plan. He was silhouetted against the sinking ship, which I think looks really beautiful. And Ang [Lee] wanted to have sort of a 3D moment of having him kind of float out into the audience a little bit. The ship was all blue screen but all the lights and stuff were in there. I was trying to replicate the ship's sinking lights so it's all sorts of small little lights and they kind of descend and slightly flicker out as it goes on. I love that shot.”
– Claudio Miranda
This year's frontrunner to win the Best Cinematography Oscar is Claudio Miranda for the watercolor touches and 3D wizardry of Ang Lee's “Life of Pi.” And it's a film with no shortage of beautiful, potent images. One in particular caught my attention immediately when I first saw the film at the New York Film Festival and has taken my breath away every time I've seen it since.
As the eponymous Pi struggles in the torrential currents of the Pacific after abandoning not just the massive sinking vessel that was carrying him to a new life in Canada, but the tiny lifeboat that has been claimed by the film's Bengal tiger star Richard Parker, he paddles beneath the surface of the water to avoid an epic crashing wave. As he struggles underwater, the camera moving with him throughout, he pauses in suspended animation, silhouetted against the sinking ship taking his entire life down to the depths. It's an arresting image full of profound, unshakable loss.
#4
“THE MASTER”
Director of Photography: Mihai Malaimare Jr.
“A lot of times I'm asked about the shots on the boat but very few people ask about the shot in the prison, so that's a pleasant surprise. We scouted that location a few times and weren't sure we'd end up using it. One of the reasons was it's basically a museum. But it was an interesting location and it gave a lot just from how the cells were. We were discussing a shot like that from the first time we scouted it. But nobody, not even Joaquin, knew he would end up breaking the toilet, which was a piece of the museum! They had a hard time replacing it but it just happened and that was the take pretty much.”
– Mihai Malaimare Jr.
One of the stories in cinematography this year was celluloid's grip on relevance by going big. Wally Pfister, as mentioned, pushed IMAX to new heights. Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson insisted on 65mm for his production of “The Master,” shot by Mihai Malaimare Jr. The idea first came up to use it here and there, the high density image revealing so much clarity. Soon it was used throughout, and for a filmmaker with a vision like Anderson, it makes the already potent imagery pop even more.
The shot that seals the film's thematic ideas, though, was the obvious choice for me. It's almost a split screen motif, Lancaster Dodd and Freddy Quell tossed into a jail cell for unruly behavior. And as the scene plays out, the film's idea of a man split in two comes forth, Joaquin Phoenix raging on one side, Philip Seymour Hoffman cool and collected on the other. Nothing else so clearly illustrates the nature versus composure construct the film is so interested in quite as well.
#3
“MOONRISE KINGDOM”
Director of Photography: Robert D. Yeoman
“When Wes first described this shot we all knew that it would be a challenge to pull off. As the introduction to the scout regional hullabaloo, he wanted to incorporate as much about scouting life as possible into this single shot…We walked the field several times while reading the script so we could determine the length of the fence. We knew that the fence in the foreground would not only give a sense of where the actors were, but would also be a great visual as it quickly moves along at the bottom of the frame. It was a bit of a challenge to keep all of the actors in the frame so they literally walked in each others' footsteps, as close to each other as possible. With so many separate elements it was difficult to coordinate everything, but obviously in the end it worked out beautifully.”
– Robert D. Yeoman
One of my favorite films of the year was Wes Anderson's “Moonrise Kingdom,” and a big part of that was the fact that, finally, his penchant for artifice was reconciled with personal emotion for me. I realize that has happened just as well for other viewers with his previous films, but it never fully clicked as well as it did here. And the photography from Robert Yeoman was criminally ignored most of the season.
There was always a shot from the film that stuck out for me, and it wasn't particularly deep in a thematic sense, but it wasn't so empty as to be merely a stunt, either. It was a wonderfully choreographed tracking shot full of movement in the frame laying out a setting with ease, with this added element of a fence moving along the bottom like the teeth of a saw. It was just dazzling to me and so giving in that it showcased all of the design elements of Anderson's film, the costumes and the sets getting perhaps their biggest moment.
#2
“ANNA KARENINA”
Director of Photography: Seamus McGarvey
“Joe loves playing with time, but in a similar way, he likes for a shot — in one take — to be both subjective and objective. We see Anna and Vronsky move onto the dance floor and sort of activate these dancers with their passion, so there's already a metaphor at work. Then it goes from the real gradually into a more psychological sort of space, when he lifts her up and the camera swirls around her. At that moment there was an almighty stampede behind the camera and underneath the camera as all the extras had to kind of evacuate the auditorium really in the space of five or six seconds! But it's an exciting technique to explore, because when you have that symbiosis between your actors and the camera, you can create another layer of dynamism. It's a cinematic, sort of architectural travel. And that's always the goal. It's not to make a peacock of a shot.”
– Seamus McGarvey
Seamus McGarvey has been here before. Recall a centerpiece steadicam shot from 2007's “Atonement,” moving through the beach at Dunkirk and all the production coordination that went into it. Yet in that introductory year of this column, I resisted the temptation to choose it and instead went with something more modest, but just as powerful. This year, though, I couldn't resist the big moment of “Anna Karenina,” and McGarvey's quote above does a nice job of summing up why.
The shot itself is a feat of choreography, of course. But what it says thematically is key. So much of the film, particularly the cinematography, is exciting and a true testament to artistry this year. There are some days I think it should have found a place on my top 10 list, and certainly, it nearly did. But director Joe Wright is an exciting talent because he is so involved with what the images of his films actually mean. And by the way, a big hand to steadicam operator Peter Robertson, who was holding and guiding the camera on both this shot and the big shot from “Atonement.”
#1
“LES MISÉRABLES”
Director of Photography: Danny Cohen
“One of the things Tom was trying to do was give the audience an experience in tact, which was the reason to do a lot of long takes and not cut into them. You are limited by a frame and where you put a face in the frame is important because it tells more of the story. If you're not conscious of where you're putting the actor and the reason, I think you're missing a trick. One of the things we looked at was 'The Passion of Joan of Arc' by Carl Dreyer, and it's just an amazing film about faces. The only thing you don't get when you see the stage musical is, in your brain, you can't cut to a close-up. The one thing film as a medium can do is cut to the close-up. As soon as you get a face in the frame and you place it in an interesting place in the frame, the rawness just kind of jumps out of the screen.”
– Danny Cohen
I can kind of hear the groans but I really don't care. It's humorous to me that the oft-criticized cinematography of Tom Hooper's “Les Misérables” ended up topping this list, and that I couldn't personally argue with myself on the choice anyway. From the moment I saw the film, this single take of Anne Hathaway performing the showstopper “I Dreamed a Dream” struck me in a profound way. Dismiss the technique of using a great many close-ups in the film if you must, but this one proved the production was on to something, and in all likelihood, it's the single shot that will land Hathaway an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
That's the point of this column. To get at the most powerful shots of the year. And what's more powerful than that? Plenty is owed to the performance, of course. Plenty is owed to the song. But the decision to do it this way was brave and could have been a disaster, particularly with the added high wire of live singing, and all involved pulled it off perfectly. It is, in so many words, the best shot of 2012. And it will be remembered for many years to come. It will become one of the identifying images in all of film. It will never go away.
And there we have it. My take on the best shots of the year. But let's turn it over to the readership. What were some exceptional images for 2012 in your book? Have your say in the comments section below!
The top 10 shots of 2012: part one
***
#3 for Moonrise Kingdom is my favorite, visually, of your choices. Thematically, A tie between #9 (Django) and #4 (Master).
The winning scene always reminds of [www.youtube.com]
It tries so incredibly hard, it is so intensely oscar-baity…. I just rubbed me the wrong way. I was waiting for a flashing “for you consideration” at the bottom of the screen.
this, so much. the fact that she barely appears after that scene, in a nearly 3-hour long movie just adds to the fact that it’s a tailor made oscar-winning performance. I just can’t feel any kind of emotional connection for a “character” who shows up belting her guts out 10 minutes into the movie. why should I care?
Damn Tapley you’ve got balls with that #1, and for that I applaud you and thank you for another great yearly piece.
Ditto
Make that three of us, and I really think that your #1 shot is as good a choice you could make amongst a great selection this year, despite the fact that “Les Mis” haters will continue to hate.
Kris, bold statement with Danny Cohen’s number one mention. Definitely the most talked about cinematography of the year, together with Miranda. I would’ve given Greig Fraser a spot for Zero Dark Thirty, but that’s just me.
Just can’t get into the Les Mis shot. Hathaway is trying too hard, she is practically screaming “Look at me! Give me my Oscar!” Sometimes less is more. Otherwise, nice list Kris.
The cinematography of LES MISERABLES is an unmitigated disaster and strangely this shot of Hathaway may be the epitome of what’s wrong with it. In the same way someone elbowing you in the ribs does not make a joke funnier, the incessant need to shove everything down the audience throats with close-ups at canted angles shot with wide angle lenses make it impossible to engage in what’s happening on screen. LES MIS will go down in history as one of the most ineptly shot major releases (at least by people who should really know better) ever made.
The ASC doesn’t think the same way…
Though I almost feel like singing do you hear me groan at your #1 choice, a great write-up. Just reading your top shots of the year columns reminds me once again this has been a great year in film.
A little surprised that Holy Motors was absent from the list. There were a few shots that stick out to me in particular:
The accordion scene, as well as the last shot of Monsieur Merde and Eva Mendes in the sewers, which almost looked like a painting.
You’re absolutely right. Aside from the scenes you mentioned I’d also single out the mo-cap sex scene.
Great work on the whole in that film, no doubt about it. I never did revisit it. Something MIGHT have popped up here if I had a screener to look back on.
Haha hint hint, “If soooomebody had sent me a copy!”
That shot in “The Master” always resounded with me because of its meaning. I remember when watching the film I thought, damn, that could definitely be on a top 10 shots list. Glad you included it.
SPOILERS FOR AMOUR BELOW
I would also include the final shot of “Amour”, with Huppert’s character being trapped within the edges of the living room’s entrance. Reflects her loneliness, now that her two parents SPOILERS died.
*groans*
Kris, I just tweeted you, but the small space of twitter isn’t enough to shape my joy at your number one choice. Not only do I enjoy it, because it’s inherently ballsy and I do take some satisfaction in that (sorry), but I’m also incredibly taken with that shot. I have my reservations about the film, but I think Hooper and Cohen’s choice of shooting was brave and it all came together during I Dreamed a Dream. I honestly think that scene will stand the test of time and it should.
…Just to add in: I’d have gone with the emotional climax of Zero Dark Thirty, when Maya enters the plane. I still have chills.
I’m still butt hurt that The Master didn’t get a cinematography nod. Moonrise Kingdom too for that matter. Hell, they could have expanded this category to 8 (or 9 or 10) too and I wouldn’t have minded. But maybe it’s just this particular year in film that’s handed out more eye candy than most. Thanks for this, my most anticipated film list each year. Your words – along with Cohen’s – plus Anne’s face are all that’s needed to secure the title. You get a head nod from me. Not a groan.
Can everyone stop using “butt hurt” to describe any sour sentiments they might have?
Seriously.
Yes, it’s spelled “butthurt.” You’re welcome.
ouch
Also, it’s funny cos when I first saw “Les Miserables”, that Hathaway shot immediately reminded me of Dreyer’s “Joan of Arc”. I just wish the follow pull wasn’t so all over the place in that “Mis” shot. And Hathaway, while very poignant and moving in the first part of the song, exaggerated her facial expressions to much in the second part of the song, considering the proximity of the camera. It took me out of the moment. She’s no Falconetti.
*focus pull
*too much
Awesome awesome choices. Bravo Kris.
It pains me to say it, but I can’t argue with your #1 choice, and it’s in a film I otherwise condemn with extreme pain. It’s all in that moment, and I truly wish we didn’t have to endure the 70% of a film that follows, but the inclusion is undeniably correct. If I had to be honest, I too would have to place it towards the top of my list.
Strong choices from “Life of Pi”, “Moonrise Kingdom”, and “Anna Karenina”, but I do believe the selection from “The Master” takes it for me. Another wonderful list, Kris, as ever.
A few shots that hold true for me:
-“Tabu”: The shot of Ventura following behind a large group of native African children, solidifying the film’s post-colonial themes.
-“Magic Mike”: Channing Tatum nestled underneath Olivia Munn, with the camera on its side idealizing their relationship.
-“Take This Waltz”: The ending rollercoaster shot of Margot enjoying the rush of the coaster, only for the joy to fade away as it always does.
-“Wuthering Heights”: Oh, so many! To pick a single one, the unimaginable beauty of Kaya Scoledario’s first sun-soaked appearance.
-“The Snowtown Murders”: Following Louise Harris’ character out of the house as she goes after her abusive neighbor. From the change of exposure in the house to the outside, that shot is stylistically unsettling.
-“Frankenweenie”: The entirety is a stylistic feat, but the most passionately cinematic shot of the film, to me, is of Victor and Frankenweenie with all the cars surrounding them. I could say it made me cry, but I was crying throughout the entire film in awe of its sheer beauty.
-“Post Mortem”: The 8-minute final shot, so simply constructed, but brutally condemning. Parallels your #1 shot from “Les Miserables” in plenty ways.
No love for that ‘auditorium crowd’ shot in Amour? DAMN.
Fantastic list as usual, Kris. Can’t really argue with the #1 pick.
Curious if Steve Yedlin’s work on Looper was ever seriously considered. I watched it again the other day, and was floored by at least a dozen individual shots, especially the very first one of the film, which I thought set the tone in incredible fashion. Yedlin’s definitely one we should be keeping an eye on in the future. Great work, again.
The shot of Garret Dillahunt suspended in the air — you know the one — was absolutely considered. I even screen grabbed it just in case.
I’d also toss in the long shot of when Bruce Willis has just transported back and his effortless disarming of Levitt. stuck with me.
Kris, I gotta hand it to you. Both in your choice for film of the year and shot of the year, you have stayed true to your sensibility and looked beyond the chorus of cynics. Even if I don’t agree, I admire your approach.
Much appreciated.
The less I say about that #1 the better – I honestly don’t buy that that film or shot will endure at all – but I do think SAMSARA would be a worthy inclusion here. Though it might be hard to choose a single shot, there wasn’t a better photographed film this year (on a purely technical level anyway).
Great article as usual.
I’d just like to add in regards to Skyfall (my personal fav, but then I’m a huge Deakins fanboy)
is the 1-take introduction shot of Bardem’s Silva.
And well, almost any shot in the moore where bond and/or silva are in silhouette with the burning mansion behind.
But with the selection you made, I’m not sure where I’d place those in the top 10…
A great shot, the Silva one, and more to it, as you’ll read in my interview with sound mixer Greg P. Russell tomorrow.
I COMPLETELY agree with the #1 choice. Les Mis has it’s issues but that scene is iconic.
Somebody already said it but the final scene with Maya in the plane is genius. The cargo net behind her almost looking like a flag. The tear that means so much to different people who watch it. Just genius.
I wonder if you pondered she shot in Perks near the end (SPOILERS) right when he’s about to have his breakdown and there are multiple Charlie’s walking down the road. That struck me pretty hard emotionally.
And somebody else brought it up, but the work in Looper is pretty astounding.
The Maya shot was definitely considered, for the reasons you mention.
I liked that moment in Perks but I didn’t really consider it for this.
Some of my favorites from this year…
The pull back introductory shot of Lincoln in “Lincoln”
The shot of Joaquin Phoenix laying his head down on the sand with the breasts in “The Master”
The shot of Bane holding Batman’s broken mask in “The Dark Knight Rises”
The opening shot from “Les Miserables” with the tattered French flag in the water.
The shot of the flying motorbike stuck in the tree and the kids looking at in “Moonrise Kingdom”.
I must agree, big cajones with your #1 choice. I regret that I am in the dissenting group. This shot stuck out more as a sore thumb in the film because it felt so self-congratulatory, and the composition lost any mpact after 30 seconds.
Love your number #4 and #5.
Everything in Anna Karenina and The Master is positively splendid. And nay on the Les Miz pick. I couldn’t handle the close ups.
I loved the shot near the end of “Lincoln” where Grant and Lincoln are talking on the front porch of a house about the impending end of the war and the whole time silhouettes of soldiers are walking by.
Great, great list, Kris. The #1 shot is, as you say, just plain powerful.
Has anyone checked on Guy Lodge? I picture his reaction to the #1 pick was something like this: [www.youtube.com]
Nice piece. Seamus McGarvey’s work is easily my favorite cinematography of the year, so I’m glad it landed here. And the moment in that “Moonrise Kingdom” shot when the kid slides from right-to-left along the zipline in the background absolutely slays me.
I might have considered some of the nighttime photography from “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”, though perhaps that’s more memorable because of its general ethereal beauty than a single image.
Oh, and I can’t ignore the breathtaking shot in “Lincoln” when Day-Lewis walks out of the White House curtained in shadow after saying, “It’s time for me to go, though I would rather stay.” Thematically powerful as that shot is, I maintain that it should have ended the film.
Well, like many before me, and you saw this coming, because you even said it yourself in your column, which leads me to believe you almost intentionally sought out to be controversial with your number one pick, I have to disagree with you completely on the shot from les miserables. For me, that was the worst film of the year, and Anne Hathaway had the worst performance of the year, specifically because of what she did on the shot you selected. Jim Carrey was more subtle in Liar, Liar.
I’ve come to terms that the stage and screen are two separate entities. I would recall a moment at the Tony Awards a few years back where Catherine Zeta-Jones performed “Send in the Clowns”. She was literally emphasizing the “B” and the “T” in the word “but” making it a 87-syllable word when performing that song. The stage is where this old-hat form of acting lives on, and by all means let it live. For me, I am not one for that over-indulgent form of acting, and when it crosses over into modern acting of the cinema, I simply can not accept it. I understand it is a musical, based on a musical play, but Samantha Barks performs the same exact song later on in the film, and didn’t go where Anne felt she had to go, and I thought it was a beautiful rendition. The song is a high-wire act, to be sure, as to what I’m expecting of the performance of that song to be on celluloid, and I know I’m probably asking for the near impossible, and when Anne started to perform the song, she actually did have me, but then came the overacting when not needed. You can belt out a song, like Jennifer Hudson in Dreamgirls and steal the show without overacting it. It’s possible. Hathaway’s rendition is simply not that. I strongly believe this and truly believe she really did in fact give a rather bad acting performance. And as far as that shot becoming “iconic”, the movie itself would probably have to be iconic, and that it is not. This movie will be forgotten rather quickly in fact, and people will look back on this movie scratching their heads as to how it garnered a best picture nomination and probable awards for the film as well. This is a borefest beyond comprehension, painfully grating as it went on and on and on, as they sung absolutely every possible thing you can possibly sing, literally at times, singing about their current present actions. What a ridiculous movie. The piece is mocked so easily and so often because it deserves mockery. The musical has evolved (i.e.: “Once”, “Pitch Perfect”, “Hustle and Flow”, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”, “Dancer in the Dark”, etc.) and stuff like Les Miserables is a thing of the past.
I’m sorry I’m so longwinded here, but as passionate as you are Kris, I am equally passionate on the other side of the spectrum on this. Just had to get that out haha
“…which leads me to believe you almost intentionally sought out to be controversial with your number one…”
Not true. I state clearly that I couldn’t argue with myself about it. I just wanted to preempt the belly-aching. It’s predictable.
[www.youtube.com]
This really is a great list though. I look forward to this piece every year. I can’t imagine trying to flesh out 10 shots.
Kris, you need to practice arguing with yourself. It should have been VERY easy to talk yourself out of making that shot #1.
The reason the belly-aching is predictable is because it’s such an obviously bad choice. I don’t understand how you can call this shot “brave”. It’s about as brave as sticking a fork in an electrical socket.
The reason the belly aching is predictable is becuase, WITHOUT FAIL, any opportunity that Les Mis haters like you are given to bitch about the same points over and over again, you’ll take, even when Kris has clearly expressed above the fact that he could not care less to hear them, not to mention the fact that it’s nothing but childlike groaning, ignoring what could actually be an intelligent conversation about Tom Hooper’s aesthetic choices, a conversation the majority of you “Les Mis” haters have avoided having all season. Shame… i’d like to engage in such a conversation.
Childlike groaning to disagree about the quality of Les Mis? You want to engage in conversation, so long as no view point differing from yours is a part of it I guess. Referring to anyone who disagrees with you as a “hater” is really childlike. If Kris has no desire to have anyone ever express a difference of opinion (which of course he doesn’t), he should disable the comments on his articles.
Chuck, you completely missed what I was saying. I’m happy to hear a different perspective on “Les Mis” than my own, I’ve been hearing a different perspective on “Les Mis” all season. I’m not referring to the “Les Mis” bashers as childlike haters because they disagree with me about the film, I empathize with what they didn’t like about the film, I saw many of the same flaws in it, but they’re stance is consistently that anybody who thinks the movie has even a single admirable quality (I think it has many) is completely wrong and is just an idiot. This is not to say there aren’t people out there who hate the film but have a more open minded view of other perspectives on the film, They, however, are unfortunately being drowned out by a drone of contempt for even the mere existence of the film, whereas we could have been really engaging in a debate about the stylistic choices in the film the whole time.
to reiterate, since I clearly expressed as much above and you still boiled my point down to “I don’t like people disagreeing with me”. I have no problem with the fact that plenty of people dislike “Les Mis”, it’s the simplistic phrasing of their contempt of the film, one which invites zero conversation to be had, that I’m getting sick and tired of.
“The musical has evolved (i.e.: “Once”, “Pitch Perfect”, “Hustle and Flow”, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”, “Dancer in the Dark”, etc.) and stuff like Les Miserables is a thing of the past.”
And yet some of the greatest joys of cinema, literature, music, theater, etc. are “things of the past.”
Also, I like how you clearly don’t know much about the history of film or stage musicals, but just assume that “Les Mis” must be part of some old fashioned tradition. Good to know.
You do realize, right, that “Les Mis,” both on stage and on screen, is a very modern musical – right? It’s nothing like a vast majority of the stage musicals by artists like Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hart, Irving Berlin, the Gershwins, Gilbert & Sullivan, etc., nor does it have much of anything in common with the film musicals of Busby Berkeley, Astaire & Rogers, Mamoulian, Lubitsch, Donen, Kelly, Minnelli, etc. etc. Rather, it’s part of a relatively modern trend in stage musicals.
As for the “evolution” thing – it’s true that most of the films you name aren’t much like the musicals of the past. However, as with the process of evolution as it applies to the natural world, evolution doesn’t mean progress or improvement – it simply means change. “Dancer in the Dark” is certainly very different from “Singin’ in the Rain” – it’s also vastly inferior (and this coming from someone who generally likes Von Trier.) “Singin’ in the Rain” is one of the most joyously “cinematic” of all films, in any genre – “Dancing in the Dark” and “Hedwig” and “Pitch Perfect”… Well, they don’t even belong in the same sentence as the great film musicals of the past. That’s not because everything from the past is inherently better, but because film doesn’t advance along a straight line – it’s NOT “getting better all the time” – rather, things change, and certain positive trends and styles are abandoned for worse ones. The old fashioned movie musical (which “Les Mis” rather decidedly is NOT) is unpopular nowadays – and it’s a damn shame, because it’s one of the most glorious of film genres. To put it another way, 60 years have passed and yet there still aren’t any newer musicals to rival the best musicals of the 1950s.
You also do get that something being “of the past” doesn’t make it irrelevant – right?
For example, the best silent films (by masters like Murnau, Pudovkin, Lang, Stroheim, Sternberg, etc.) are far more artistically advanced than a vast majority of the films being made nowadays. The same goes for the best films of Hitchcock, and Tarkovsky, and Lubitsch, and Ozu, and Satyajit Ray, and Sternberg, and Dreyer, and Renoir, and Wilder, and so on – even though they were, indeed, “things of the past.”
Ok, so this post doesn’t have much to do with “Les Mis,” and it’s more just an expression of my frustraton at the hopelessly misguided notions that classical musicals are outdated/irrelevant and that musicals – and film in general – have somehow gotten better over time. In reality, things have simply changed – they haven’t really gotten better or worse. And this is coming from someone who has already seen more than 150 movies from the current decade, nearly 400 from the last decade, and at least 200 from every decade before that going all the way back to the 1920s (I’ve also seen several dozen feature-length films from the 1910s.)
It is true that the movie musical as a whole is a largely neglected artform nowadays – however, that sure as hell isn’t a sign of progress. Rather, it’s something to be mourned.
You completely missed the point haha First of all, as long as we’re doling out “resumes” apparently, did you state that you’ve seen 150 movies from the current decade? Wow… Dude, I’ve seen 237 movies just this past year. Because it’s my job. A job I get paid very well for, that I am not poised to disclose in some random comment section to someone I don’t even know as well as the internet world. I also have a Masters in film theory/history from UCLA, but pardon me, you’ve SEEN what you feel are a lot of movies which clearly makes you an expert and have the nerve to question someone you know nothing about. And based on what exactly? Let me be more specific as to what I was referring to, in terms of Les Mis being the kind of musical of the past. I guess it’s my fault not to clarify specifically what I was referring to. Clearly you’re dwelling on the aesthetics: the camera is “moving” apparently as opposed to musicals of yesteryear which i very stationary camera styles, like a stage musical would look, shot at a wide angle camera lens. What I meant, however, was the clear distinction as to what the musicals I listed did, and what old hat musicals did/do: That being the breaking into spontaneous song for no reason and singing every single solitary thing they do, making the songbook the script. The musicals I listed didn’t do that. People don’t buy that crap nowadays. It’s too unbelievable unless its done in a very convincing way, like what Burton’s Sweeney Todd did. Nonetheless, i think the dumbest part of your response, which has to be 80% of it, stating that I’m discounting musicals of the past. When did I once say that I don’t appreciate/enjoy old films, and more specifically old musicals. If you have the balls to state a comparison between Les Mis and Singin’ in the Rain, which is one of the great musicals you listed, then you’re out of your mind. You kept saying as well how Les Mis is nothing like that, but your entire argument is based off of how old musicals are great and should be done the same way today and the evolution of the musical is a bad thing. Let me explain it to you very simply: Les Mis sucks. And Thats my OPINION. Its an over-indulgent borefest that for me is the absolute worst film of the year for it’s monumental failure. As I stated before, Sweeney Todd is a musical I enjoyed, as well as Moulin Rouge and Dreamgirls, because they did something different. They told a story that wasn’t purely based on an existing songbook, and these musicals are part of the modern musical era. Soooooo ti clear things up for you, let me make it simple for you and state that, like Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables is just a bad, boring movie and just chalk it up to that. K?
Oh, and before I forget, the absolute paramount reason a musical like Les Miserables sucks and Once is incredible, has to do with the music. Once might not hold up 50 years from now, but for it’s time, this musical works because the music is new and hip and interesting and different; all the things that something like Les Mis is not. I’m all for remakes. I like a lot of them, but you HAVE TO do something unique to set yourself apart, aside from close-ups of your subject and making the music LIVE! (easily the most annoying thing when I went to the theater, the featurette of them hammering home the point that their singing it LIVE!…which made absolutely no difference on film whatsoever as I witnessed. Jennifer Hudson brought pure, power and emotion to her Oscar-winning effort, and the sound was dubbed later so don’t even dare sell me on that point as to THAT being the reason it is different. Speaking of which, you kept saying how Les Mis is different from a traditional musical but not once did you mention, how…Care to elaborate???
I think if you took any 10 shots from Skyfall that would be a great top 10 list. I remember watching this movie in the theater, and my completely heterosexual friend turned to me and said this is the most beautiful movie I’ve ever seen, and if you knew him, you would be as shocked as I was that a statement like that came out of his mouth. He said that statement subsequently right after a shot that sent chills up my spine from its pure majesty. That was the shot Kris selected from Skyfall and put on the list. Towering on a big screen, the beauty of the image of the jellyfish and the silhouette was an absolute stunner.
Like Tree of Life the year before, absolutely every shot in the movie was gorgeous (and much props to Moonrise Kingdom where you can isolate every shot in that film and it looks like a storybook).
This shot, however, from Zero Dark Thirty I think is an obvious choice for the list. It stuck with me after seeing the film just once:
[www.heyuguys.co.uk]
It’s pretty, yeah.
I admire the guts (or, at least, lack of self-consciousness) it took for you to make that your #1 shot, Kris. That’s what I’ve grown to like about your particular Top 10 lists; they are NOT about trying to guess what others will think, but about simply responding to what you thought was best. I cannot argue that the “Les Miserables” shot is iconic. I’m not sure it’ll be iconic for entirely genuine reasons, but it certainly did its job. You truly think outside the box.
Also, frankly, you made my day by including that “Life of Pi” shot. Ever since I saw the movie, I thought it might make this list. And hopefully that shot can put to rest all of the “it was CGI!!!” complaining, because no amount of digital effects can recreate the power of how that shot is framed.
This is my favorite thing you write every year, and I love some of your choices. DJANGO UNCHAINED’s blood-on-cotton shot would surely top my own list (a perfect visual distillation of that film’s theme) — either that or the shot (that became the onesheet) of Hushpuppy running toward the camera with sparklers in either hand at the beginning of BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD. Thanks as always for putting this together.
Love the list, Mr. Tapley. Look forward to it every year, but I have to say, major groan for #1 this year. That film was a souffle that won’t be remembered past Oscar season.
In Lincoln, where he was talking to General Grant, and the light flickers on his face. Praise be to Kaminski.
Totally called The Master pick in the part one thread (well, I hedged my bets, but I knew that would be a strong contender)
Well, if we’re going with singing live in one shot, I’ll stick to my favorite shot of the year: David Byrne singing “This Must Be The Place”, from said movie: [youtu.be]
The song alone is a cool boost of energy in this fairly slow and consciously shy movie, but with the moving stage on the background and the crowd’s reaction and singing alone, it creates a pretty damn good contrast for Sean Penn’s Cheyenne — feeling so guilty by how “terrisad” his music was, he lets himself get caught in Byrne’s stunt, all while effectively going unnoticed in the background, giving him some personal breathing room after all the hungry fans. It’s a major blow to his creative gut, and the professional jealousy he confides on Byrne later makes it all even more genuine.
If the whole movie was made only to have this one shot, I’d understand it. It’s probably how it’ll go down in history, too — as the movie with the really cool version of “This Must Be The Place”.
almost EVERY cel in the disney black-and-white visual triumph ‘PAPERMAN’ – especially the final scene with the object of his affection against the sun with the lipstick-stained paper airplane in her hand and the tornado of other planes encircling her, directing her to her fate…
What about the moment Maria in The Impossible is suspended in the water next to that elephant and some other things?
A lot of these shots were favorites of mine as well, particularly Pi’s and Anna’s. I think my number one this year was the shot in Take this Waltz when they took the rickshaw ride, the whole thing was breathtaking despite its simplicity.
I would also say that this was a great year for the found footage genre, in both Chronicle and End of Watch there were lots of really fantastic, clever shots.
Les Miserables is a severely flawed film, but if you think Hathaway’s performance is bad or “overracting,” then Jackman and Redmayne must be severely underplaying everything, which they weren’t. Hathaway was the only one who combined acting and singing successfully in that film.
I agree.
YES to all of these choices. SO on the nail, Kris.
I couldn’t stop smiling or being wowed during Life of Pi, Moonrise Kingdom, The Master, Skyfall….all brilliant works. I also loved Skyfall.
If I have to disagree with anything here it would be…surprise!…the Les Mis shot, but even that one was great, just not as good as the ones before it. Great job as always Kris.
You know, Les Mis had some obvious issues, but it also had a wealth of wonderful moments and aspects. Hathaways solo is one of quite a few. And I think Kris’ #1 is both brave and worthy.
If you want a thematically significant shot from “Moonrise Kingdom” that’s brilliant and stands out, the one with the kids discussing their impending “marriage” while a young boy jubilantly trampolines behind them is it. Probably my favorite shot from that movie full of great shots.
Also:
Simon alone at the ski resort at the end of “Sister.” Gorgeous stuff, him dwarfed by a sea of white.
Tony in front of a gigantic, looming Khomeini poster in “Argo.”
Anna laying dead on the train tracks at the end of “Anna Karenina,” blood judiciously dotting her face, resembling a mannequin.
Also, “Les Misérables” is a great movie and no other shot could really be #1 in 2012. The film WILL be remembered and loved. Sometimes, emotions trump criticism.
I really like the fact you highlight this all too often overlooked element of movies. However I could not disagree more with your number 1. To me any power of that song is betrayed and the over the top elements of the performance are accentuated by the cinematography. The bombastic melodrama of the musical works better on stage because you are removed by distance and the actor is trying to hit all the audience in a greater space. It is not designed to be performed to within centimetres of the performer. When in that close it just feels like the performers are begging you for their tears and are overdoing it, having the reverse of the intended effect and completely breaking the immersion. Not only does it break this scene but is used throughout the entire film, to the point where it is fatiguing.
Expected Looper to show up.
Kris, how many shots from The Master did you consider? I admire the one you chose of the prison cells. I never thought too deep about that shot (I’m glad you did) but I found it more comical about a caged dog and his master waiting for him to calm down. The shot that stuck with me the most from the film, throughout all films, was when Phoenix was standing behind/beside the camera and looking at the audience (really the customers) and taking our picture. That set the mood for everything to follow. Otherwise, this is as good a list as ever. Other than those videos that Matt Shapiro posts every year, this is definitely an annual thing for me. Well done!
The one I chose pretty much dominated all consideration for me in the film. It hit me in the face when I first saw it as a distillation of theme.
For me, it could be any number of shots from Prometheus, but in particular the shot where David opens the star map. Really disappointed Dariusz Wolski wasn’t a nominee this year. Say what you will about the film as a a whole, but I really felt it should have been up for just about every technical/craft award this year.
Also, am I the only one who wasn’t impressed by Lincoln’s cinematography or the film as a whole?
Once Upon A Time in Anatolia
Huh, I was eagerly awaiting this list for a month now, and somehow still managed to miss it getting published. Weird. Anyway, this is my absolute favourite year-end feature; great choices, as always, some comforting (the Skyfall one takes the crown for me, and the Life of Pi one would also be in my top five), some surprising (I couldn’t make myself watch Les Miz, but I still like that it ended up taking the number one place).
A few of my runner-ups that I haven’t seen mentioned in the comments.
There were two shots in MAGIC MIKE that burned into my brain. The first one is in the drug-induced sex scene with Alex Pettyfer, a blue-tinged shot where Adam just grabs and squeezes his skin in agony; a nice metaphor about the kind of meat market-life of male strippers. The second one is less thematically relevant, but its dreamlike quality strikes a cord with me every time I see it – when Adam lies in the backseat of his sister’s car, and the camera looks up from his viewpoint in a low angle, tilted shot, with a wonderfully dream-like, lazy feeling.
The sheer aesthetic beauty of that gorgeous shot of Stephanie and the killer whale the first time she goes back to the Marineworld after her accident in RUST AND BONE.
And while I was not as big a fan of THE AVENGERS I hoped I would to be, there was a scene in the middle of the big fight that took my breath away, a sweeping shot (and correct me if I’m wrong, but I think a single, continuous take) showing all of our heroes working in tandem, fighting the aliens, which links the various parts of the battle mainly with camera movement and staging. That was such a triumphant, thrilling peak, and also demonstrated the film’s main theme in a clear, but not heavy-handed way: how these huge egos learned to work together as a real team, balancing each other’s strengths and weaknesses, like a well-oiled machine bigger than the sum of its parts. There were funnier or more exciting moments in the film, but I felt this was the culmination all the previous Marvel-movies were built up to, the essential comic book scene.
Once again, a big thank you for the list.
Not one shot from ONCE UPON A TIME IN ANATOLIA? Really? Very disappointed.