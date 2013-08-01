The trailer for ‘All is Lost’ strands Robert Redford at sea

The latest I’ve heard on J.C. Chandor’s one-man-show “All is Lost” starring Robert Redford is that we can expect to see the film at Telluride. That’s a little bit surprising, given the Sundance connection, though in the same breath I have to wonder whether Redford could be up for a medallion tribute, or if the Sundance Institute itself could be recognized with a Special Medallion, like we’ve seen with the likes of Janus Films and Sight & Sound in the past. There’s certainly little argument against the man or the organization deserving it. (More Telluride spitballing here.)

In any case, the film seems to have Redford all set up for an awards season run. How much work the 76-year-old actor would be willing to put into the grueling circuit is yet to be seen, but the built-in narrative of a 40 year gap since the legend’s last nomination for acting sure will get a lot of mileage this year. “It is a classic Oscar bait movie,” HitFix’s Gregory Ellwood said in sizing up Oscar potential coming out of Cannes back in May. “This is the perfect opportunity to nominate him.”

The Best Actor category will be, as ever, rather competitive. Redford will be duking it out with an on-fir Matthew McConaughey, one of two awards season Tom Hanks portrayals, opportunity to diversify the slate with dug-in work from Chiwetel Ejiofor and Idris Elba, two very different takes from Christian Bale and Cannes winner Bruce Dern (who is poised for a lead push and has a lot of people in the Hollywood community on his side). Oh, and let’s not forget pretty boys George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio.

We’ll see how it all shakes out in due time. For now, though, a trailer for “All is Lost” has been released over at Yahoo! Movies. Check that out below and tell us what you think.

“All is Lost” arrives in theaters on Oct. 18.