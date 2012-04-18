The trailer for Soderbergh’s ‘Magic Mike’ with Channing Tatum promises unexpected rom com

When I first came to understand that with his latest film, “Magic Mike,” director Steven Soderbergh was embarking on a journey to capture the essence of Channing Tatum”s real life experience as a male stripper in Florida, I was, quite simply, delighted. The whole endeavor sounded just absurd enough to be, well, magically delicious.
I happen to be a huge fan of the bizarre bits of life that exist all around us and I enjoy how Soderbergh finds the elements of the extraordinary, unique and strange that are real and present and builds films around them. He did so with MMA fighter Gina Carano in “Haywire” and with porn star Sasha Grey in “The Girlfriend Experiment” quite recently.
When he decided to move forward with a film that explored the singular world of male stripping I believe I was envisioning whatever the Steven Soderbergh version of a broad comedy is, strange and expansive encounters between eccentric and shirtless men. The film follows Tatum’s titular character as he guides and mentors an upstart (Alex Pettyfer, who viewers may or may not know from such offerings as “I Am Number Four” and “Beastly”) through the go-go world of bachelorette parties and, well…more bachelorette parties, we imagine.
But in fact, Soderbergh’s latest foray into art imitating life, artistically, looks to be his first try at the romantic comedy. Surprising, but also intriguing. There are so few successes in the genre at present that I”d like to see what sort of dish Soderbergh can bring to this particular dinner table.
In other news, co-star Matthew McConaughey has finally found a role where his character is actually meant to have his shirt off. Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Cody Horn and Olivia Munn co-star.
Take a look at the trailer via Apple below.
What’s funny is that its not a romantic comedy. thats all i can say.
Spill!
This could’ve been a classic now in looks like a burnt mission.
It really seemed to have gone from dramatic Oscar contender to cute date movie.. But im a Soderbergh supporter, so i’m still in.
It was never an Oscar contender. Not even a dark horse.
The only reason The Full Monty was an Oscar contender was because it was British. The Oscar voters love themselves a British film every now and then (see: The English Patient, Shakespeare in Love, The King’s Speech)
With a rating of R for pervasive sexual content, brief graphic nudity, language and some drug use, I have a feeling this trailer is slightly misleading.
Mm-hm.
From what I’ve heard from people who’ve seen the movie at test screenings, this trailer is very misleading. Which is a huge mistake, whichever way you look at it. They didn’t need to market this as Tatum in a sexed up version of “The Vow” – plenty of people wanted to see an edgier movie. Also, leaving the hot supporting guys – Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello etc. – out of the trailer was a big mistake.
Interesting. I agree, I am not a fan of misleading trailers.
I can’t help but have the same reaction as that classic Wendy’s commercial: “Where’s the beef?” LOL
Nice :D!
I respect Soderbergh for tackling all kinds of different subjects for his films. He may not always be successful with each attempt, but at least he doesn’t play it safe and do the same material over and over again.
I agree.
Please, please oh god, let there be a gay orgy scene. I’m sure Matt Bomer would be pleased.
I think they purposely avoided intentional gay themes in the movie. The movie’s gay by default—a Channing Tatum male stripper movie!
You are in luck cause there is a foursome with Alex, Matt bomer and two other chicks.
I think they are marketing it as a rom com but it really isn’t.