The Vacation Read: What does movie music mean to you?

I hope you guys are having fun with this week’s posts. I’m probably at a museum with the boys this morning, and I always enjoy those moments when I help broaden their horizons in ways that aren’t about movies. Sure, I consider Film Nerd 2.0 a major part of what I do here at HitFix, but if I’ve ever given you the impression that all I talk to them about is movies, that would be wrong.
Sports, for example, are a big part of Toshi’s world right now, and we’re just gearing up for the fall baseball season. Both of the kids also really love anything that has to do with science, and I love watching them attack a new topic, desperate to learn. That appetite for education is something that life tends to beat out of people at some point, but in kids, it is undimmed, vibrant, essential.
One of the things that Toshi is most curious about as we watch movies these days is the music that is created for films. I went to a scoring session last week, and I wish I’d been able to bring him along. He’s fascinated by the scores that he owns, and he plays them every time we’re in the car. The “Star Wars” scores are big ones, of course, and he’s almost completely worn his “Empire Strikes Back” CD smooth from replaying “The Imperial March.” As I’ve mentioned here before, he also loves “Grease” and “Singin’ In The Rain” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and he has no trouble buying into the reality of a movie musical. I love that he and his little brother walk around the house singing the “Godzilla” theme, happy as can be. Movie music means something to them. It resonates with them.
But I know people who barely even hear movie music. My own parents often tell me that they can’t “hear” a score. They’re aware there is music in a film, but they don’t hear it as a discrete part of the process. It’s background. It’s just wallpaper to them. And while I can’t imagine that, I can’t fault them for it, either. To them, discussion of movie music is like having a conversation about the color in a movie.
Here’s my question for you today: how aware are you of movie music, and what movie music would you describe as important or essential to you? If you have specific memories of the music in films, I’d love to hear those memories. If you work in film composition, I’d love to know what inspired you and got you to pursue that as a craft. And if you’re one of those people who barely register a film’s score, can you explain to me what you hear when you’re watching a film?
I look forward to reading your responses to this and all the other topics this week, and I’m thanking you in advance for participating, even if you don’t normally participate. If you guys don’t respond, this is going to be a very slow week here on the blog. I’m counting on you, and I hope that by the time I return next Monday, I’ll know a lot more about you, and that I can use your answers to help make Motion/Captured even better.
I never used to notice score or music in a film. Then in late 2001/early 2002 I saw Donnie Darko on the Sundance channel (which is now my favorite film, btw) and when it got to the Mad World scene, I was blown away by the use of the music in the scene. From that point on, I suddenly started noticing score and music in films. To this day though, every time I see that scene, I get chills from how perfect a match of music and pictures it is.
I’m sure the majority of replies you receive will be in praise of certain iconic movies/scenes & the natural blend of the music and visuals (and quite rightly so).
Taking a different tack, however, the only movie I can recall where I absolutely detested the music was, “There Will Be Blood”. I realise it was highly praised by many industry critics, but I found it to be extremely distracting & jarring. This may have been the intention of the composer, but it certainly detracted from my own enjoyment of what was otherwise an excellent movie. I’ve never experienced this type of reaction before and if I could purchase the Blu-ray of this movie without the musical soundtrack I wouldn’t hesitate.
That’s interesting that you had that reaction to There Will Be Blood. I find P.T. Anderson’s scores to be visceral, and an essential part of the experience. Just watching clips from The Master, I can hear the same ‘texture’ that I think his film’s scores add to his sweeping visual style. Some of my favorite directors working today such as PTA, Danny Boyle, use scores and sound editing to such powerful effect.
The score of a film is extremely important to me. In fact, if a movie doesn’t have (in my opinion) an iconic score, odds are, it has zero chance of ever being one of my favorite movies.
One recent example would The Avengers. The music was serviceable, but it did nothing for me. I left the theater, shrugged my shoulders and thought “well, that movie was good.”, and then I never thought of it again. And then on the flip side, we have something like The Dark Knight Rises where I downloaded the album off Amazon the second I got home. I couldn’t wait to go back to the theater and watch the movie again. (side note, Dark Knight’s music is still much better than Rises IMO).
Nearly everyone one of my favorite films has a soundtrack that I ended up buying (Gladiator, Braveheart, LOTR, Star Wars, Stardust, The Fountain, Moulin Rouge, Once, etc).
Even a so-so movie can be made infinitely better with the help of an amazing score. The biggest one to pop into my head would be Tron Legacy….take away that music, and I doubt I could get through 15 minutes. But with that music? It was one of the movie highlights of last year for me.
I can listen to a soundtrack while driving, or working out, and it’ll transport me right back to the first time I watched the movie. Hope and Memory from Return of the King is only 1:49 long, but if I listen to, every emotion I felt watching Pippon and Gandalf leave as Merry runs up the tower to watch comes right back to me. The same can be said of Binary Sunset from New Hope…as well as 100s of other songs.
Movie music pet peeve: when the trailer has awesome music that is not actually in the movie (Two Towers trailer, Golden Compass trailer, etc)….or when the trailer uses music from something just a little too well known (the new Superman trailer using a LOTR song…instant turn off!).
With you on the Superman trailer disconnect, and to add to your list of awesome-music-in-trailer-and-not-in-movie examples, I would add the movie 9. That ended up being a super thin story with a fairly small payoff and a lot of “why?” in the middle, but by golly that trailer with the Coheed & Cambria song was freakin gold. Including the instrumentals from that song in a scene or too would have dramatically increased its appeal.
Gotta agree 100% with you on Coheed (my favorite band) and 9.
I agree that the score for TDKR is great(especially “Gotham’s Reckoning”) but disagree on The Avengers was just servicable. In the trailer they showed the shot going around of all the Avengers in a circle and it looked cool enough. Then you watch the movie and it plays with Alan Silvestri’s theme playing and it’s like 10 times more awesome IMO!
I had absolutely no idea that the music from these of Steel trailer was from LOTR until a friend pointed it out, so it didn’t bother me. But I can see your point. It’s annoying when you actually KNOW the music =)
TBH had no problem with the LOTR music in the man of steel trailer but I didn’t immediatly recognize it as the LOTR score, on the other hand I thought it was extremly lame when they used the Requiem for a dream music in the two towers trailer, which I instantly recognized so I understand your point.
At least they used an alternate version of Requiem that wasn’t actually in the movie….but yeah.
@FASTBAK…..it obviously didn’t stand out to me. But if you have a youtube link or something, I’d like to re-listen
I find myself to be very aware of the music in film. I think it can be essential to the a film working or not working. The music sets the moods, atmosphere, character and highlights themes. It is very important. Alot of the CDS I bought as a child were film soundtracks.
Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and other classics have the big obvious ones. But, I feel that my favorite piece of music in a movie is probably…idk if I have a favorite.
A recent favorite is definitely “About Today” by The National at the end of Warrior. Flawless
Like your boys, my entry into movie scores was “Star Wars” as a kid. For a long time I was a John Williams fanatic (I suppose I still am, I’ve just expanded). I think growing up playing an instrument helped me to recognize the music going on and for it not to be just background noise.
To me, a good score is one that engages you with the movie, but a great score is one I remember on the way out of the theater. Maybe being able to pick up character themes, or just remembering how a certain cue affected me or the scene.
These days I’m a big fan of Michael Giacchinno and wish that more TV shows could have great scores like his “Lost” work or Bear McCreary’s “Battlestar” work.
Baseball? Museums? You’re raising them wrong. Just kidding.
Even though it’s not movies, I recently rewatched the new “Battlestar Galactica” and have been listening to Bear McCreary’s music. Why he’s still not doing features is beyond me.
I listen almost exclusively to orchestral film scores. A film’s score can completely ruin or elevate the overall experience of the film for me. I’m often amazed that so many aspects of the art of film are discussed, primarily acting & cinematography, yet the score is often dismissed or forgotten. What would El Cid be without Miklos Rozsa? Conan the Barbarian with out Basil Poledouris? Vertigo with out Bernard Herrmann? Total Recall with out Jerry Goldsmith? On the flip side I’m glad some terrible movies exist because a great score was written for them. As bad as The Last Airbender movie is I’m thankful for James Newton Howard’s elegant & powerful score.
I’ve been a fan of film ever since I was about 4. I was aware of music in film, but it was mostly just John William’s scores because those are iconic. So while I was aware of the music, I was not aware of how essential it was or how much it added to film. And I definitely never expected it to become one of my favorite aspects of a movie.
The first time music became and essential part of the movies for me was back when I was a freshman in High School and I finally saw Kill BIll. The movie absolutely blew me away and has since become my all time favorite movie. But I can telly ou right now that one of the main reasons it holds that coveted title is because of the amazing work done by RZA and Robert Rodriguez. The soundtracks for Volumes 1 & 2 enhance the movie so much that it caused me to really start paying attention to the music in other films. The way the music helps give Kill Bill such a unique identity was staggering. It’s impossible for me to picture this movie without its soundtrack. Imagine O-Ren Ishii’s animated origin story without Parte Prima playing? You Can’t!
Ever since Kill Bill I have been acutely aware of a film’s soundtrack and/or score. Never would I have pictured the music of a movie becoming not only becoming something I look forward to in a movie but also, that some of the music would turn regular scenes into som of my all time favorite moments in film. Claire de Lune playing at the end of Ocean’s 11? Absolutely love it. Battle without Honor and Humanity playing as Bumblebee pulls up as an upgraded Camaro? I have a huge grin on every single time. The Jurassic Park Theme playing at full blast after Hammond says “Welcome, to Jurassic Park”? Gives me chills every time.
One thing I never would have guessed my new attention to music would do is make me appreciate even more, the scenes WITHOUT music. You see how much music can help enhance a scene and then it’s amazing to see a scene were a lack of music was exactly the right choice.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I gonna go blast “Enterprising Young Men” I drive around doing errands.
I agree completely about the lack of music. I think the best part of the “Dark Knight Rises” soundtrack as a movie experience is when the score drops out for Batman and Bane’s first fight. There’s no music to dull the sounds of Batman being hit again and again. Makes the scene much more brutal, which is the intention.
Love the Claire de Lune piece in “Ocean’s 11.” I also like it when a composer effectively incorporates bits of classical music into their scores, like Michael Kamen did in the first three “Die Hard” movies or the eighteenth century hymns Carter Burwell weaved into the Coen Brothers update of “True Grit.” Good stuff.
Music is an interesting part of the movie experience, most of the time it does not resonate and simply fades into the background, and rarely musical choices detract from the experience. There are times though when the music itself heightens and fundamentally improves the movie experience, making it far more memorable and poignant.
Several choices immediately come to mind:
Gladiator- Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack is astounding, with the opening battle score particularly powerful (and providing a theme he returns to later)
Batman Begins- In particular, the scene on the frozen lake between two characters.
Star Wars- Obviously
Sunshine, 30 Days Later, there’s those songs that evoke powerful scenes, and vice versa.
Good call on the Batman Begins scene on the frozen lake — gets me every time. If I hear that music, I’m sticking around to watch the whole rest of the movie again.
The score is probably in the top most important things for me when it comes to a good movie in my opinion. First is plot, second is casting/acting, and third is the score. I have a countless number of soundtracks that continue to grow.
I saw How to Train Your Dragon 3 times in theaters. 3 TIMES. A good part of that was due to that amazing score for that movie. I fear to look at the number of times I’ve played that soundtrack. The Kung Fu Panda 2 soundtrack is another example. John Williams’ latest for War Horse. All really great stuff.
And I completely relate to your son. When the remastered editions of the soundtracks for the Special Edition version of Star Wars were released, I abused the hell out of those copies. Still have them on the shelf. And there is no greater musical cue then the end of Empire Strikes Back as brother and sister watch their friends fly off to rescue a dear friend. I listen to that now and I’m instantly 7 again watching Empire for the first time.
I’m obsessed with film scores. Movie music became part of my DNA, even as a small child. My favorite childhood memory involving film music comes from when I was 5 years old. My parents were taking me to see Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. We were waiting outside for the previous screening to finish. When it was over and the crowd started filing out I could hear the music playing over the credits and turned to my dad and said “that’s Indiana Jones music.”
I can’t NOT hear a score, no matter what the movie, and it can be a bit of a curse. I’m hyper aware when a lower budget movie has a synthesized score that’s pretending to be an orchestra. It drives me crazy. If all you’ve got is synthesizers, embrace that sound! Make it sound like a synthesizer! I love all those swelling, pulsing Moogs that populate Hans Zimmers score for Inception. And John Carpenter wouldn’t be John Carpenter without his music. Escape From New York without that theme? It’s not Escape From New York anymore.
How can anybody watch Suspiria and not think about that insane score? More composers should be taking ideas from that than being the 10,000th John Williams wannabe.
And one last random thought: as much as I love film scores, I frequently wish more movies would just shut the hell up, and that goes for movies across all eras. Sometimes, silence would be a better choice.
And now, if I may, I will pimp out some film music covers I’ve done:
Escape From New York: [soundcloud.com]
Medley: [soundcloud.com]
Medley 2: [soundcloud.com]
Halloween: [soundcloud.com]
I do try and listen to scores, but there aren’t too many memorable ones these days.
Essential Tunes – Like many, I am a sucker for John Williams – Star Wars, Superman, Jaws, Raiders…pretty much everything he does suits all the films he scores.
John Barry – Midnight Cowboy, Out Of Africa, the Bond films & TV scores.
James Horner – Star Trek 2, Aliens etc.
Lalo Schifren – Bullitt, Dirty Harry, Magnum Force & TV work.
Jerry Goldsmith – The Omen, Alien, Star Trek and many more.
Maurice Jarre – Lawrence Of Arabia, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and others.
Ennio Morricone – The Spaghetti westerns, The Untouchables, Cinema Paradiso.
Elmer Bernstein – The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape etc.
Danny Elfman – Most Tim Burton films and Midnight Run.
Bernard Hermann – The Hitchcock classics and many more.
Michael Kamen – Die Hard, Lethal Weapon etc.
I’m sure most of your other readers would agree that these are classics and I am also sure that I have missed out many classic tunes too.
Every time I watch a movie, I do hope that the music score will compliment the movie and even become a classic.
Out of the recent composers, I like the work of Hans Zimmer, James Newton Howard and Alan Silvestri.
I remember watching “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” for the first time with my father when I was around 6 years old (circa 1989). I knew that Leone’s film was quite different from other media that I was digesting at the time.
I was already fascinated by filmmaking with “Making Michael Jackson’s Thriller” on Betamax offering my first behind the scenes look at any type of production. I was not media literate enough to communicate the reasons I fell in love with Leone’s film at the time, but Morricone’s score during the title sequence and the final showdown left quite the impression on me. I now realize that it was the synthesis of Morricone’s building music,Tonino Delli Colli’s cinematography, the editing by Alabiso and Baragli, and Leone’s love of the extreme close up that left me captivated. It was so radically different from anything I had experienced up until that point in my life. In general, my love for cinema takes a holistic view for which a great film is judged based on the interconnections of its parts. A great piece of score when separate from the rest of the film can still be exquisite art, but removing the context of the image changes its effect for me.
I notice that several of the posts deal with movie scores that are overt in their musicianship (my selection of Morricone being a prime example), but I often connect with scores that are understated and subconsciously affect my feelings for the scene in question.
Agree with all those. Love Thomas Newman as well. (american beauty, meet joe black)
When you consider that sound makes up HALF of a movie’s output, (thanks Film Crit Hulk!) you know how important the music is. Even if someone is like Drew’s parents and doesn’t realize it, the music is having an effect. Sometimes a score can turn an average film into a great one all by itself. Great examples of this abound, but “Conan the Barbarian” has to be the front runner for me. That score is amazing, and elevates a solid film into something special. Conversely, go back and watch the original 2000 “X-Men”. That’s a film that I enjoy, but it has almost no music in it at all, and it really suffers from it.
This question made me think of “Legend” and the two different scores for it. It’s almost a different movie with the other score. Do you know of any other movies where there are two distinct scores and they make the film a different experience depending on which you hear? Didn’t “Ladyhawke” have a second score? (Or maybe I just wish it did…? ;) )
Totally agree with you about the score for “Conan the Barbarian”. Basil Poledouris is so important to that movie, making it both more epic and more intimate. I was shocked watching it how beautiful the music was when Conan and Gerry Lopez’ character were running through the plains. It makes those two characters so endearing.
I think music is extremely important but should NOT be noticed, in the way that editing shouldn’t be noticed. It’s all part of the “pie” What I don’t like is how some songs/scores are overused to evoke an unearned emotion. Everyone knows that you are about to watch a depressing Vietnam movie if you start hearing the drums of Paint It Black. When someone thoughtfully uses music that’s what makes me sit up and pay attention. Generally means they have “listened” to the song before and not just because they like the sound of it. Kingpin/Rushmore/Goodfellas are all great examples of that. Not everyone is going to come up with the Star Wars/Back to the Future/Beetlejuice theme that instantly becomes stuck in your head. But I think that only illustrates how hard and important music is to create. Bear McCreary’s Battlestar is so good at being memorable but also to service the story.
Oh, Christ, Goodfellas! I forgot Goodfellas! One of my favorite bits in that movie is when Henry Hill does a line of coke to sample from Muddy Water’s “Manish Boy”
Growing up with Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Superman: The Movie made me very aware of the iconic stature of those scores, but the first score I actually owned and listened to (thus becoming far more aware of score as a storytelling tool) was Jurassic Park – another John Williams score.
While I won’t say that the score will determine my enjoyment of a movie, it certainly adds to the atmosphere. As others have mentioned, the Marvel movies lack anything beyond a serviceable score, but I still find the movies enjoyable overall.
I do admit that I don’t always hear the score on the first viewing, though usually that is the case when it is something less than masterful. The best scores, the ones that elevate the film, are the ones that I hear in the film, and the ones that I normally buy.
The same goes for pop songs and musical scores – the best uses of song are the ones that elevate the film, managing to somehow draw attention to themselves without overwhelming the picture. I think the word I am looking for here is symbiosis.
The scores for Gladiator and Last of the Mohicans have always really spoken to me.
I think there are really two ways to approach the movie viewing experience: active viewing and passive viewing. Active viewers watch a film in more depth, they notice the lighting, the camerawork, the music, etc, and try to actively parse out what they like and dislike in a movie. Passive viewers are those that are experiencing films as a whole, judging the final product on the total experience rather than through an intricate dissection of the various parts. Neither is the right or the wrong way, and this isn’t really a rigid structure that doesn’t allow for any gray area. Active viewers can sometimes be passive and vice versa.
I count myself as mostly an active viewer. This sometimes allows me to appreciate movies that more passive viewers may hate simply because I like a particular aspect(s) of a movie (cinematography, acting, etc) more than the parts I don’t like. Conversely, some passive viewers can enjoy movies that I cannot stand, simply because they were able to enjoy it as a whole, while there may be one aspect that simply grates on my nerves too much.
It seems to me that maybe Drew’s parents take a more passive approach. They hear the music, but only as a part of the whole. I imagine they may not notice very many specific shots, or specific lines of dialogue either. I know many people that take this approach to viewing movies, my own parents included. The difference might come from how much importance someone places on what they are watching. As a movie freak, every film that I watch is highly important and personal. However, for my parents, and I suspect Drew’s parents, movies are good entertainment (sometimes even great), but not much more than that.
On a separate note, though, iconic themes such as Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Batman, and even The Lord of the Rings are instantly recognizable to many people, even passive viewers. They may not be able to hum the tune off the top of their head, but deep inside them is ingrained a recognition of what they heard. This is usually what separates good to really good scores/songs from those that are truly great and elevating.
Anyways, I’m loving these vacation articles and I hope I added something to the conversation with this post. Also, I hope all is going well during the McWeeny Family Fun Time.
I’d like to first thank you, Drew, for even bringing this up for comment! As you’ve said, some people don’t even “hear” movie scores, so for you to devote an article to them, as a film critic, made my nerdy little, movie-score loving heart swell!
The other commenters have already spoken to how important film scores are to them. I completely agree and join any of them when saying that at times, a good score can overcome a bad film (not all, but at times).
What I’ve been thinking about in regards to your article is how scores make me FEEL. When I saw The Dark Knight with a group of friends, it wasn’t until half-way into the movie that I realized my heart was racing and I was overwhelmed by a sense of dread. Then the Joker came back into the scene, accompanied by the steadily growing sound of violins and electric guitar, clashing together in dissonant minor seconds with growing distortion as well…I realized that the score was physically making my blood pressure rise! It was incredible! (don’t get me started on when my husband and I saw it again in IMax)
The scores that came to my mind when you called for comments all have similar, visceral feelings attached to them. Captain America’s score fills me with patriotism and proud to be, well…an American! When I heard the main theme from Jurassic Park, I remember the wonder of looking up the neck of that brontosaurus and Alan Grant falling to the ground, overcome. The french horns in Robin Hood Prince of Thieves define a hero for me.
I can’t remember what we were watching, but my husband and I saw some clip of a dramatic show that had been stripped of the score. I looked at him and said, “I don’t know how to feel!” That is the highest praise I can give: movie music tells me what to feel.
As a would-be amateur filmmaker, I got into attempting to compose my own scores because I can’t actually afford music rights.
Working with a keyboard and a music sampler device (and little to no genuine musical knowledge), I have worked to understand how movie music affects me as a viewer, and how to incorporate those understandings into my own work, despite a lack of resources, and, you know, actual skill.
I think there is a certain ‘genre’ sound, which is why so many soundtracks aren’t memorable. Most movies sound how one would expect a movie like that to sound.
So to me, the best scores are the ones you do notice, but only after the fact. A good movie (or a bad movie with a good soundtrack) shouldn’t have me thinking about the score as I’m watching, but afterwards, I should be thinking about the scenes that stuck with me, and I should realize that the music was a part of why it worked so well.
And then, study that particular piece to figure out the HOWS and WHYS of what made it work so well, and find a way to apply that knowledge to your own ideas and themes.
I mean, I haven’t quite gotten around to it yet, but I like to think the theories are sound…
My very FIRST memory of me ever acknowledging the music in a film was when I was 8. I was watching The Bridges of Madison County on HBO and it completely brought me to tears. As a boy, I had no idea movies could have that sort of effect on me. But more than anything, it was that very simple love theme that made the film for me. You first hear it when Meryl and Clint have their very first magic moment in the beginning of the film as they both kneel down to pick up the flowers…and again at the end as they go separate ways in one of the most heartbreaking scenes I’ve ever laid eyes on. To this day, it’s one of my favorite films with one of my favorite soundtracks.
Obviously the score is notable when it manages to be iconic, manages to be recognizable out of context for decades afterwards by the general public (Star Wars, etc.), but I have a special appreciation for it when it elevates an otherwise flawed film. Perhaps it creates a mood or an atmosphere so unique or so perfect that the film’s flaws go unnoticed.
For this I would site The Fifth Element, which is apparently a mediocre film at best to most reviewers, and I’ve seen its world and story called unoriginal and forgettable and nothing special plenty of times, and for a while, that baffled me. Sure, maybe it’s not high art, and perhaps the themes driving it are broad and easy, but I’ve never grown tired of it. Never been bored by it, and still, it doesn’t remind me of any other film. (That I’ve seen.) It took me a while to realize that a HUGE part of that is due to the soundtrack, which is so unique for a film of that genre that it managed to make The Fifth Element a timeless pleasure. (IMHO.)
I would also site Nolan’s Batman films, for obvious reasons. Clearly, the film has a gajillion plot holes and illogical leaps, but man, when that triumphant pounding Batman theme kicked in right as “The Bat”‘s headlights flooded the alley, I totally didn’t notice that it made no sense for Batman to have known which alley he’d be cornered in.
Music can make a good movie classic, a mediocre film good, and, I assume, a terrible film tolerable. It’s about 40% of a movie to me.
Couldn’t Batman have been leading them there in the first place?
anyway, I agree with “Music can make a good movie classic, a mediocre film good, and, I assume, a terrible film tolerable. “
I liked movie music before I liked regular music. My very first album when I was a kid was the score to “Star Wars”. I don’t think I actually bought a regular album by a band until around ten years and around 200 albums later. If I hear something in a movie or a trailer that catches my attention, I usually look into the composer or the band behind it. But, movies are where I find my music. I never listen to the radio and I very rarely buy music unless it has a context I can put it into.
I’m pretty aware of music in films. They often times tell you what kind of movie you’re watching. Like the music for a comedy is different from a horror movie or drama. I think most people who think like your parents would miss it if it were gone. I don’t blame them for that attitude because movie music was kind of wallpaper. If you listen to a lot of old movie scores, most of them don’t really have a memorable hook. Of course you always notice when wallpaper is beautiful, when it’s ugly, and when it doesn’t go with the furniture! I’m sure your parents would react the same way to music in film, Drew. The generations starting with Star Wars have been trained to identify motifs and themes with different characters and emotions.
Great topic. When I’m doing chores around the house, I like using Pandora on my Roku player and setting the channel to stuff like “Inception,” “Tron: Legacy,” or “James Bond Radio.” It’s fun to go bouncing from score to score, letting the music inspire you (in a small way) as you dust end tables and fold laundry.
I tend to go through periods where a particular score dominates my mind for a stretch (months or even years), and serves as a sort of marker to that time of my life. A few examples:
Back to the Future — late ’80s (grade school)
Rudy — ’90s (high school — good score for getting yourself in the mood before cross country and track meets)
Batman Begins — around 2005-2009
Tron Legacy — last year or so
Once I grow out of a score, I don’t abandon it completely. It sort of lingers in the background, and occasionally I get the urge to listen to it again. And doing so often reminds me of that period of my life when the score was dominant. The correlation with memory isn’t as strong as the one between smell and memory, but it’s there.
One of the underappreciated joys of watching movies, I think, is the way great music can swoop in and grab you in a profound way. I find that happens to me a lot with Bernard Hermann scores. I think the best composers understand that a great score has to carry emotional resonance. Regardless of what’s on the screen, the music should mean something. If it means something to the composer, it stands a chance of meaning something to the listener.
Otherwise, it’s just notes on a page.
One movie that a friend and I were hotly anticipating a couple of years ago was Let Me In… all the reporting suggested that it wasn’t going to be some cheap knock off Americanization of Let The Right One In but that Matt Reeves had taken it deadly seriously and had managed to stick the landing…
Then we saw the film, and the thing that absolutely KILLED it was Michael Giacchino’s score… which was an unrelenting, overly manipulative irritation that was a stain on the film. My friend, who I’ve never heard comment on a film score, leaned over to me about half and hour in and whispered “What the fuck is up with the music? It’s so annoying!”.
I felt this was a case of a composer being completely miscast and the effect it had on our enjoyment on Let Me In was huge, more so than many other films I have seen, perhaps because of just how prominent and present the score was.
Has anyone else had one of those experiences? Where the score is just so jarring and distracting that it completely distracts you from the film?
Well I’m an aspiring film-maker doing degrees in film and music, so obviously I think that music is a big part of what makes a movie work. The decision to write scores for my short films was kind of a natural extension of wanting to make movies and having always been able to hear the score pretty well.
I’m more interested in scores from previous eras than the film scores of today, though I do admire modern composers like Giacchino, Iglesias and Burwell. I don’t really like (or get) electronic music, and to me it simply doesn’t have the same impact in a film as traditionally composed and orchestrated music. The movie music that I would describe as essential would be the scores to Chinatown, Vertigo, Once Upon A Time in America and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. I really want to write film musicals, and ideally ones that are totally integrated instead of one of those modern stage adaptations that avoids the issue with fantasy sequences etc.
“Here’s my question for you today: how aware are you of movie music, and what movie music would you describe as important or essential to you?”
Short Answer: Yes. And now comes the part where I get my head handed to me because I’m actually going to name specific films.
I’ve got a vivid memory of sitting in a friend’s basement (I couldn’t tell you my exact age but I couldn’t have been more then nine years old) when a broadcast of the ’89 Batman started playing on the TV. It wasn’t the first time I’d seen that film’s opening montage but it was one of the first times I was truly starting to comprehend what I was looking at (or in this case listening to). It was one of the first times that I realized film music was more then just background noise. I’ve been a Danny Elfman fan (for better or worse) ever since.
Then there was Alan Silvestri’s score for “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”. Anytime I hear someone from the generation ahead of me (which I guess would be Drew’s) talk about the effect of seeing Star Wars as a kid I’m reminded of the experience I had with “Roger” when I was five. But one of the reasons I watched that film repeatedly was I fell in love with the soundtrack.
You say John Williams and everybody tends to name the usual suspects (which are great, don’t get me wrong) but one of my personal favorites is the score he did for “Hook.” Say what you want about the rest of the movie but I love that score.
Then of course there’s Jerry Goldsmith score for Chinatown. After that the last complete score I truly loved (or at least the last one that has occurred to me as of this writing) was the one Thomas Newman did for Wall-E. Oh, wait a minute Nathan Johnson’s score for Brick was pretty cool. But usually it’s just pieces of music as appose to the whole thing.
I find a lot of Brad Fiedel’s “The Terminator” (and I’m just speaking for me) to be very of it’s time in terms of instrumentation (I think that’s word I’m looking for, I’m a layman when comes to technical terms). However I really love the music he composed for “Love Scene.”
Since you’ve headed this article with “The Nightmare Before Christmas” I’m going to assume that we can include Songs written for films and not just orchestral scores. In which case I’ve got to mention Stephen Sondheim’s “What Can You Loose” from “Dick Tracy.” “Tracy” was one of my favorite films as a kid, that unfortunately left me cold as an adult. That particular song though resonated with me more as an adult then as a kid, and (lynch me if you must) it’s my favorite Sondheim song of everything of his I’ve ever heard.
I am basically obsessed with the scores of Thomas Newman, and the Newman playlist in my iTunes measures the amount of his music in days. Not hours. Days.
I like talking about auteurs, but that doesn’t just mean directors. Charlie Kaufman’s screenwriting makes him an auteur. Thelma Schoonmaker’s cutting makes her an auteur. Roger Deakins’s cinematography makes him an auteur. And Thomas Newman is right up there with the likes of John Williams and Danny Elfman as someone whose oeuvre can be viewed as an authorial voice. These are complete bodies of work.
Newman writes music that can be enjoyed separate to the film it is written for, yet I don’t think anyone’s quite measured the impact his contributions have had on the films he’s worked on. There are many reasons Shawshank Redemption is so beloved, and he’s a big one. Would Six Feet Under have been as popular if it hadn’t had that addictive opening track, one which was eventually mixed with a drum beat and made it onto the charts? Even Sam Mendes has said he didn’t quite realise what American Beauty was until he heard Newman’s score.
I don’t think music is a big deal because people notice it; I think it’s a big deal because people, like Drew’s parents, don’t. It’s completely informing their mood as they watch a dramatic/romantic/comedic/suspenseful scene, and if they haven’t noticed it, it means it’s working.
I didn’t used to notice the impact of music on my film watching experience until I started reading reviews and noticing people counted it toward their overall evaluation of a film.
I was still receptive of the iconic ‘themes’ that nobody can avoid ‘hearing’, but they’re more of a cue for a type of scene or entry of a character really – Indiana Jones theme, Jaws, the Imperial March etc. They aren’t so much ‘score’ as they are their own characters, defining a scene sometimes more so than the actions in them.
Then at some stage I read how someone thought a very subtle scene in a movie was ultimately elevated by the music behind it (can’t remember what it was now) but I do remember going back and watching it and realizing that 90% of my emotion watching it was due to the impact of the score behind the scene. I’d just never realized it was having this impact – I would say this is the case for most people who don’t ‘hear’ a score or the music behind a scene. It connects to them, it effects them and their emotions but not on any kind of conscious level.
Until that point outside of the more iconic themes mentioned above the only score I’d ever sought to obtain was Blade Runner by Vangelis. The atmosphere created by that score put me in that world no matter where I was when I heard it. You feel the damp city, the humidity and you hear that rain. The hustle and bustle of the noodle store. Just magic.
Then when I saw Jurassic Park – that would have to be the one where I pretty much paid attention to what the music was doing to me as I watched it. I was happy that I finally got what everyone was talking about! Bit of a light bulb moment.
I still don’t go out and buy any film scores, only because I can’t imagine a time when I would really want to put them on. It was a foreign idea when I first heard people do that – and part of that stigma has sticked for me, I just think “when is a good time to put that on?”. Today I am much more open to it though and have intended on including it in my music library more so these days.
Outside of the above, I have to mention one of my all-time favorites – Bourne Ultimatum, final scene when Nikki hears the news segment on Bourne and starts to smile, then jumps to him in the water and then Moby’s music starts up. Just perfect and so well done.
Movie scores and music have, over the last few years, become more and more of a fascination with me. Soundtracks have slowly started to outnumber albums on my iPod because I love listening to my favorite scores all the time. I love the way movie’s use soundtracks to enhance the emotion they’re going for, to ratchet up the excitement and to bring things down when it needs to. It’s also fun when a score foreshadows or hints at what is to come next. I think it’s great that directors often collaborate with their favorite composers as they might actors. I loved the combined early works of M. Night Shyamalan and James Newton Howard (The Village, Signs, Unbreakable, Sixth Sense,…even Lady in the Water). I love everything Hans Zimmer has done with Nolan these past few years. Trent Reznor. Atticus Ross. Alexandre Desplat. Marc Streitenfeld. It’s so great that there are so many sounds and voiced out there. It’s incredible how many iconic scores John Williams has put out over the decades and how he has shaped the memories of so many famous movies.
Music choices in movies are equally exciting. Tarantino comes to mind as somebody who puts a lot of time into the selection of his music. PT Anderson and Danny Boyle, as well. They’re choices can be so terrific, so poignant to the scene they’ve shot that I just smile when I watch the movie.
The LACK of musis..or the choice of segments or movies without music and/or scores is also a point of interest for me. Some really great scenes have utilized the lack of music to great effect and it’s just another part of what I love about movies. So many emotions, so many memories. And I can hit play on my iPod and remember my favorite movies while I drive down the street.
I think my first specific awareness of a soundtrack potentially adding more to a film than I had previously appreciated was after Tim Burton’s Batman was premiered on British TV one Christmas. I taped it, watched it a gazillion times, but after a while noticed I was just “listening” to it. I’d literally put it on and go do something else in the house, just so I could listen to Elfman’s score. I can remember doing my homework to it.
It was the first soundtrack album I ever bought – and I remember having to order it from a record shop because it wasn’t on the shelves of any of my local shops. When that CD eventually came into my possession, it got played more often than the film.
The unique thing about movie soundtracks is the connection, visual and mnemonic, that your brain inescapably makes when a certain cue fills the speakers. As I get older, my memory of films I saw back in the day fades somewhat, but the right sequence of notes can take me right back, and stimulate the same kind of emotional responses I felt when sitting down to watch a movie for the first time.
Do the hairs stand up on the back of my neck because it’s an expertly crafted cue, or because it’s inextricably linked to Batman suiting up for his final battle with Joker?
I may well be both, but few other styles of music have the same effect…
When I started buying music for myself on a regular basis as a teen, there was an early emphasis on movie soundtracks. It may be an embarrassment of sorts to admit that the first cd I purchased was the soundtrack to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves but it had nothing to do with that Ryan Adams song; what Michael Kamen contributed to that film could put goosebumps on my skin while I watched it. So I was seeking a way to revisit those moments as much as possible without hijacking a tv/vcr and bothering my family so much.
I’ve always felt that I revisit music in general to get to those moments that can make you feel nostalgic, put you in a particular mood or concentrate on a specific thing, among other reasons. With film music, there’s an obvious reference point but I still feel that the best film scores can work the way other genres work.
John Williams’ work resulted in many purchases of his work. The soundtrack to 2001: A Space Odyssey was a real challenge the first time I heard it, similar to the challenge I faced when I watched it for the first time; you have carefully selected classical pieces and then amazing ambient tracks to put you off guard and kept you there. The same is said for Peter Gabriel’s remarkable score for The Last Temptation of Christ and recent examples like Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ collaborations with David Fincher. Scores for Crimson Tide, The Last of the Mohicans, Conan The Barbarian or Henry V (Branagh version) made me want to enlist for battle. Of course, I was thinking of the films and corresponding scenes for the music but it would still be thrilling to listen to.
I also value soundtracks with modern music (that are implemented properly) or when films would bring attention to an artist that I’ve neglected or were unaware of. Soundtracks to Amadeus or Immortal Beloved or Forrest Gump (the pop songs, of course) are memorable examples. The best thing I can say about Stephen Hopkins’ Blown Away is that it introduced me to U2 with some clever placements of tracks from The Joshua Tree album. For an era without internet and association with fellow music snobs, where else could I go?
And speaking of the internet era, the time in which I could research and obtain certain soundtracks felt like heaven. Finally, I could get a copy of Lawrence of Arabia or original artist recordings of James Bond film music, rather than knock-offs or elevator music renditions of the latter. When the special editions of the Star Wars films came out with the 1997 re-releases, I freaked out with happiness.
In recent years or the past decade, I haven’t purchased as many film soundtracks but I still value when film music works. Hans Zimmer’s work on the Nolan-directed Batman films have made those films more intense but they’re not works that I’d buy and listen to on their own (the same goes for Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’ work on The Proposition). Michael Giacchino has been doing consistently great work. I’m still amazed that Harry Gregson-Williams did the score for Kingdom Of Heaven because it sounds like nothing he did previously and how balanced it is with bombastic and quieter moments. I love it when David Holmes works with Steven Soderbergh.
I like discovering film scores or certain cues, like those composed by Michael Nyman or Thomas Newman or Elliot Goldenthal. John Debney’s score for Cutthroat Island is probably the best score for a film that I’ve never seen (or want to see). For some reason, back in May I listened to Stanley Myers “Cavatina” constantly for 2 weeks. I did the same thing in 2010 when the Shutter Island OST came out and I singled out Max Richter’s “On The Nature of Daylight”.
When a film score or song selection doesn’t work for me, usually the movie suffers along with it. Films like Across The Universe or Moulin Rouge (where they depend on the music) just don’t work for me because I feel the songs are clumsily placed or performed. And while I don’t hate the Pirates of the Caribbean films, I have nothing but disdain for its music; there’s no sense of adventure, just military-thriller pounding cues. And while Alan Silvestri’s work on The Avengers didn’t wow me, it didn’t hurt the film either. So it’s a case by case basis.
Sometimes I value films where the music is barely there (No Country For Old Men).
A score is a HUGE part of the identity and experience of a film to me. For people of our generation, it was literally the only way to compartmentalize or revisit the experience of seeing a movie you loved. It also (for me) is usually the single biggest elevating or understating tool filmmakers can use. Even stuff I don’t particularly like is interesting to me if it’s distinctive and/or thoughtful or at least memorable in some way.
Honestly I think Hollywood’s apparent comfort with generic/blendered or last minute scores is one of the biggest letdowns of the past decade+ of filmmaking. There are exceptions. There is great work being done but it is dwarfed by the amount of stuff that is uninspired in even the the basic way(s). Think about all the comic book movies we’ve seen over the past decade and how few of them have anything approaching a theme or movement that instantly conjures the hero/setting it’s associated with? This isn’t a factor of time/space either.
Yeah scores are incredibly important, as are cues used for trailers, spots, etc.. When you see stuff that demonstrates this it’s easy to appreciate and too rare.
I have always been fully aware of the music in films – how could I not be when I grew up in the age of John Williams iconic collaborations with Spielberg and Lucas? My uncle owned the LP for the first “Star Wars” and gave it to me during a visit with the grandparents when he saw I how nuts I went when I realized I could listen to the music without having to beg my parents to take me to the theater to see the movie for the umpteenth time. Boom. Instant fan for life. Then came “The Empire Strikes Back” and the Imperial March, followed by the Raiders March (still my favorite to this day), “E.T.” which eventually spilled over to the Star Trek franchise, “Back to the Future,” “The Goonies” and Elfman’s hypnotic “Batman” score. Later still, “Jurassic Park” and Howard Shore’s “Lord of the Rings” found constant replay.
Morricone, Bernstein, Kamen, Mansell, Goldsmith, Horner, Silvestri, Eastwood, Poledouris (love “Hymn to Red October” and “Lonesome Dove”), Rabin, and on and on.
As I sit here typing this message, there’s two stacks of CDs to my left that are entirely film scores and my iTunes library is filled with dozens more (I try not to go too crazy lest my wife scold me for a lack of self-control, but then La-La Land Records goes and releases something awesome like the first “Die Hard” score or I see another company release Eidelman’s complete “Star Trek VI” score or Grusin’s “The Goonies”). Every time I decide I’m out, someone like Zimmer (Inception, The Dark Knight, etc.) or Giacchino (Up, Super 8, the pleasantly surprising Star Trek score) comes along & pulls me back in (or Concord Records goes and releases a box set of the Indiana Jones scores).
Suffice to say, a film’s score can have a major positive or negative impact on my enjoyment of a film (a merely serviceable score like the aforementioned Silvestri “Avengers” score is almost worse than a complete misfire because of the missed opportunity for something truly triumphant).
There have been several movies that didn’t work for me for one reason or the other, yet I really enjoyed the music (James Newton Howard’s score for “Lady in the Water” comes to mind) and there are some movies where the score damn near ruined the experience altogether.
The most notorious example I can recall for me personally (and I respect those who disagree with me on this) is Eric Serra’s score for “Goldeneye.” For me, that seems to be one of the biggest disconnects in regard to the music versus the tone of the film that I have ever experienced. The music in that movie has always reminded me of elevator music that exists only to put me to sleep. I’ve often imagined someone getting David Arnold to come in and re-score the film so “Goldeneye” could take its rightful place as one of my top three 007 adventures (along with “Goldfinger” & “Casino Royale”).
While many of my friends are film fans, I’m the only one I know of who sits in the theater prior to the start of the film wondering if the score will be wonderfully effective enough to prompt either a trip to a brick-and-mortar store or clicking on the iTunes store to purchase the music (in case anyone’s wondering, the last time this happened was “Prometheus” – another case of enjoying the music despite some questionable choices in the film’s final half).
What a wonderful topic.
I’ve been collecting film scores for precisely two decades (bought my first soundtrack — a cassette of Indiana Jones & The Temple Of Doom — in early 1992), and deeply, passionately love this artform. I literally listen to nothing else, only movie soundtracks, and dont feel like I’m missing anything of consequence (I did listen to “real” music in the 80’s, though). To me, a great film score is one of the key elements to a great film…a good film with a crummy soundtrack is like a scoop of plain vanilla ice cream in a dish…a tasty treat, yes, but it’s *so* much better with chocolate syrup, and sprinkles, and those little crumbled-up cookie things (mmmmmm, little crumbled-up cookie things…). A great film score can often times end up overshadowing the movie itself…Krull is a pretty lousy hunk of 80’s sci-fi/fantasy cheese, but James Horner’s hysterically rousing score makes it about 1,000 times more compelling than it deserves to be. A great score not only evokes the images from the film, but often make splendid audio journeys in and of themselves. There are a ton of soundtracks in my collection for films I have not seen, and probably will never see, and yet I still love passionately. That’s one of the things about modern-day genre cinema that I detest…how relentlessly BLAND most film scores are. My generation grew up on iconic themes from films like Batman, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Back To The Future, Conan, ect. What do today’s kids have to listen to in their films? All superhero movies, all action movies, all sci-fi movies, sound exactly the same…like Hans Zimmer. 20 years ago, you had John Williams, Jerry Goldsmith, Elmer Bernstein, John Barry, Basil Poledouris, Danny Elfman…so many greats still pumping out memorable film scores. Now all of the greats are either dead or retired (or else only scoring Spielberg movies). Asode from Michael Giacchino and Alexandre Desplat, there are NO great composers preventing the torch of melody-driven film music from going out, and it’s a fucking shame.
Totally agree…not many great soundtracks out there these days…it’s like John Williams cornered the market!
Great topic Drew. I rarely see a discussion like this on sites like yours. Usually the conversation focuses on the visuals of a film,the writing/dialogue, or the craft of acting. Thank you for choosing this topic.
I have been a fan of film music/scores since I was a child. My first memory of a music score was with Spielberg’s E.T.. I remember having tears in my eyes as E.T. said goodbye to Elliott and then the moment the ship leaves the music rises to that great rousing finish, horns blaring as the ship leaves a rainbow before blasting into space. I remember humming the main theme to that movie on the car ride home after the film, clutching my E.T. doll in my lap.
Then there was Star Wars, Raiders, Close Encounters, Empire Strikes Back, Jaws, Harry Potter. Notice a theme here, I love John Williams and his scores to films. He is the grand master in my mind when it comes to modern movie scores. Each and every one of his scores are absolutely essential to the the film in question. You just know his scores and instantly know the film it is from. I have noticed with Williams’ scores that when I hear them I remember where I was when I saw the film in question and how I felt at the time.
I also like Danny Elfman’s Batman score and Hans Zimmer’s as well. Both essential and perfect for their respective films. Wizard of Oz comes to mind, as does The Godfather, Lord of the Rings (I mean how essential was that score to the film).
To me, it is a good film score that makes a film transcendent. If you can put the right images or sequence of events with the right music, it can make a film magically. Some of my fondest memories of movies involve one moment in the film where the image and music match up perfectly. It is like matching the perfect wine with a great meal. Neither are quite as good without the other.
Can a bad score ruin a film? No, not in my opinion. But it can take the shine off of a film, make its sheen alittle more dull. But a good score cannot save a bad film either. As I said, it is magic when the two both are of high quality and match each other perfectly.
I own several film soundtracks and often find myself listening to them when I need inspiration to write or just want to relax and calm my nerves. Most times I prefer movie music to regular Billboard Top 100 hits. I am odd like that, I know.
A good film score can make a movie great.
I often find myself whistling or humming these tunes at various moments of the day. Whistling The Imperial March from Empire while you boss is walking through the office floor does have it comical moments. Or driving along humming Shifting Gears from Bullitt thinking I’m McQueen in a Mustang…sad things I know!!
The weird thing is when I revisit these movie years later, they may not stand the test of time, but the score will always be timeless.
Hi Drew,
I’m a musician (keyboards), composer and a child of the ’70s. Since TV was a major part of my life as a child, I know I’ve been deeply influenced by the huge variety of music that used to be in TV shows and the films shown on TV.
I’m certain my first introduction to jazz was Guaraldi’s Charlie Brown Christmas score and Mancini’s Pink Panther music.
The idea of “cool” was epitomized by Schifrin’s scores for Bullitt, Dirty Harry and the Mission: Impossible and Mannix TV shows.
Most important to me as I grew older and started forming my tastes as a teen was the music that accompanied thrillers, science fiction, horror and the paranoid thillers of the ’70s.
This music was often progressive 20th century composition. If presented in a concert setting it would be considered “difficult” listening. But within the context of a film, Goldsmith’s percussion-heavy Planet of the Apes, electronic scores for Fantastic Voyage and Andromeda Strain, Herrmann’s Hitchcock music seemed perfectly normal because it reflected the sometimes extreme emotions in these films. I received an education in modern music from watching films.
I remember the first time I noticed and liked a film score was Tiomkin’s Guns of Navarone music. There are so many themes quoted and referred to throughout the movie. It really is the template for the original Star Wars score which was also the first score I purchased.
Although I initially liked the return to romanticism (e.g., Superman, Indian Jones) it seemed to discourage directors from choosing more challenging music. I think it’s a good sign that adventurous music seems to be returning to film. I really liked the Chemical Brothers’ score for Hanna.
I could go on and on about movie musics. There are so many scores that have burned themselves into my brain. I think the order of movie credits should be: Director, Writer, Music by…
One of the first movies I can remember truly disappointing me was Mission to Mars. Strange, I know. But I remember DePalma was directing it, and I was aware of and enjoyed many of his films. Then there was that trailer… oh God… space, sand tornados, aliens, the actors. And the music. That was what tied it all together for me in a perfect bow. I thought that was the music from the film, I wasn’t as aware of temp scores and trailer music back then. I went in expecting Vangelis and ended up with a Morricone score that sounded like something I’d hear in a local fair’s haunted house. My young self at the time hated it. Having gotten older and slightly wiser since then, I can appreciate what he was going for.
So yeah, after all that rambling, I think a film score can make or break a movie. I also prefer instrumental to actual songs. And electric guitar only works sometimes.
Thanks…
Three of my favorite soundtracks of all time —
“To Kill a Mockingbird” – Elmer Bernstein
“North by Northwest” – Bernard Herrman (Anything by BH ranks WAY up there.)
“The Red Pony” – Aaron Copland
Relatively recent high water mark – Jerry Goldsmith’s work on “Mulan”.
How strange that you should bring up this subject. I was just thinking after listening to the great new podcast earlier this week how I’d never heard you guys play a composer-based round of Movie God and then began hypothesizing, dependent on the individual, how deeply such a decision could impact the industry, potentially stretching across multiple directors and genres and generations in both film and television. Bernard Herrmann vs. Henry Mancini? John Williams vs. Ennio Morricone? I’d rather chew broken glass than make that kind of call.
For me, music is a hugely important part of a film experience. In fact, movie music is arguably the element of the movies most responsible for bringing me deeper into fandom than a casual interest. My father is a musician, and music has always been a big part of my life, so I was predisposed to focus on the musical aspects thereof as I began to broaden my movie diet as a kid. Once I reached the age of actively deciding what music to buy for myself, many of those early purchases were soundtracks, and it was in looking for more information on composers of film scores or specific songs used on a soundtrack that first brought me to the study of credit lists, thus exposing me to much of the information that would brand me a geek for the extent of my formative years.
As a child who grew up in the seventies and eighties, it would be impossible for me to undersell the importance of John Williams’ work in that equation. The touches of wonder or poignancy or triumph added by his scores are incalculable contributions to the films of which they are a part, and I can’t imagine ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Raiders’ or ‘Jaws’ or ‘Superman’ without the music that accompanies them. In fact, I can scarcely imagine what Spielberg’s career would be like without Williams as a part of it, and I’d bet Spielberg himself would agree. The same could be said of Hitchcock and Herrmann, or Leone and Morricone, or Burton and Elfman, or Zemeckis and Silvestri, or Cronenberg and Shore, or Carter Burwell and the Coens, or John Carpenter and his synthesizer. What would the Disney films of the sixties be like without the songs of the Sherman brothers? What would the Bond films be like without the work of John Barry?
And that’s strictly composers, but I would easily extend the comparison to great modern collaborations between filmmaker and music supervisor, such as Randall Poster and Wes Anderson, or Danny Bramson and Cameron Crowe, or Mary Ramos and Quentin Tarantino, to name just a few. Even when dealing with songs that were intended for the radio market being repurposed as film accompaniment, the influence a song choice bears on the work with which it is paired is immense. Of course, by the same token, that means poor or unnecessarily dated music choices can be a film-killer just as easily. There are movies I once adored whose soundtracks I now find so insufferable that I can scarcely stand to sit through them any more. (‘Ladyhawke,’ I’m looking right at you.)
Honestly, I believe musical choice is every bit as important to the mood and tone of a movie as choices of casting or editing or cinematography. When striking visual input is paired with music, the combination creates an emotional resonance that cannot be generated by image alone. I agree with those who have previously stated that there are moments during which absolute silence is the perfect accompaniment, but really, in any movie with a soundtrack, doesn’t that qualify as just another music choice?
Ha!
I belong to a website called StreamingSoundtracks.com, which is ALL scores from movies, games and TV. We are such soundtrack nerds. I recently spent Labor Day weekend in Los Angeles with my group, hanging out and going to John Williams at the Hollywood Bowl, and talking to composers such as George Shaw, Ryan Shore, Marco Beltrami, Graeme Revell, and Richard Sherman (!). The music is such an important part of the movie; it literally changes the way viewers perceive scenes. The music carries a film’s emotion.
I’ve actually sought out and watched movies because I heard the score on SST and liked it. :)