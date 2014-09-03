‘The View’ names new co-hosts: Rosie Perez and political commentator Nicolle Wallace

09.03.14 4 years ago

“The View” has finally named its new co-hosts.

Oscar-nominated actor Rosie Perez and political commentator and former George W. Bush communications director Nicole Wallace are set to join the long-running morning talker alongside Whoopi Goldberg and returning former co-host Rosie O'Donnell, according to Deadline. The two will fill the vacant seats left by Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy, who both departed the series this summer.

Along with the cast additions, “The View” is set for a total makeover next season that will include a new set, logo and executive producer – namely Bill Wollf, who took over from long-time EP (and “View” co-creator) Bill Geddie in August.

In addition to her high-ranking post in the Bush administration, Wallace served as senior advisor on the McCain-Palin campaign of 2008 and is the author of two politically-themed novels. She's also a regular on the cable news talking-head circuit.

What do you think of “The View's” new additions? Let us know in the comments.

TAGSNICOLLE WALLACEROSIE PEREZthe viewThe View new cohosts

