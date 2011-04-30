‘The Voice’ adds famous advisers Reba McEntire, Monica, Sia

NBC’s star-packed “The Voice” just got even louder.

Singers Reba McEntire, Monica, Sia and music producer Adam Blackstone are joining the hit competition show as new advisers who will consult coaches Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton in the next “Battles” competition phase.

Aguilera will collaborate with singer/songwriter Sia, Levine with his own Maroon 5 Music Director Blackstone, Green with R&B hitmaker Monica, and Shelton with fellow country superstar Reba. Each pair will coach the contestants through song selection and practicing. Then each team will be cut in half, with two of each coach’s own artists battling against each other.

The “Battles” stage will last four episodes. The advisers were hand-picked by their coaching counterparts, and will help bring out the best in each contestant, aiding in song selections and giving professional advice.

The consultant roles will expand to once the show reaches the live performance stage.

“The Voice,” hosted by Carson Daly, next airs Tuesday, May 3 (9 p.m. ET) and then heads to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET starting May 10.