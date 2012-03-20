‘The Voice’ coach Adam Levine may join FX’s ‘American Horror Story’

03.20.12 6 years ago

He can sing, dance, voice coach and take his shirt off, but can “The Voice” star Adam Levine act? We may find out soon, as the Maroon 5 frontman is in final talks to join FX’s quirky drama series “American Horror Story” in its second season.

According to EW, Levine would play one half of a couple known only as “The Lovers.” It would be the singer’s first foray into the world of scripted TV.

The show’s other cast members include Jessica Lange, Zachary Quinto, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Lily Rabe.

As previously revealed, “Horror Story” — created by “Glee” masterminds Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk — is asically being re-booted for season 2, with returning actors playing all-new characters.

Season two of “American Horror Story” is set to air on FX in October.

