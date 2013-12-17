‘The Voice’ to premiere Feb. 24 with returning coaches Usher and Shakira

12.17.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

“The Voice” is pulling another switcheroo for Season 6.

As previously expected, the reality-competition series will swap out current coaches Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green for returning mentors Shakira and Usher next year, both of whom made their debuts on Season 4 of the show. The two will be joining judging mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for the new season, which is set for a special two-night premiere on Monday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 25.

“The Voice’s” Monday edition has averaged a 4.9/13 share in adults 18-49 so far this season and 14.7 million viewers overall, while the Tuesday show has averaged a 4.5/12 and 14 million viewers overall. The Season 5 finale is slated to air tonight at 9pm on NBC.

Are you glad Shakira and Usher are returning? Vote in the poll below to let us know.

