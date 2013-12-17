‘The Voice’ to premiere Feb. 24 with returning coaches Usher and Shakira

“The Voice” is pulling another switcheroo for Season 6.
As previously expected, the reality-competition series will swap out current coaches Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green for returning mentors Shakira and Usher next year, both of whom made their debuts on Season 4 of the show. The two will be joining judging mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for the new season, which is set for a special two-night premiere on Monday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 25.
“The Voice’s” Monday edition has averaged a 4.9/13 share in adults 18-49 so far this season and 14.7 million viewers overall, while the Tuesday show has averaged a 4.5/12 and 14 million viewers overall. The Season 5 finale is slated to air tonight at 9pm on NBC.
Are you glad Shakira and Usher are returning? Vote in the poll below to let us know.
Shakira is miles better than Christina. Usher probably just edges out CeeLo (ain’t no space in “CeeLo”)
I disagree. Shakira can not sing and merely growls. Just a pretty face. I prefer Christina coming back and Usher taking Ceelo’s seat.
I totally agree with Melissa!
Shakira is good but shall not be compared to Christina.
The Voice is so very superb and Mind Blowing .I am really Like it to watch .
Shakira is Looking so Gorgeous and beautiful .
usher and shakira sucked as coaches – not artists… they have nothing to say when they critique the contestants. Its always regurgitating the same boring uninspired words.
Kinda like how ALL the coaches regurgitate the same thing?