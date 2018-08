Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This ad really does make me crave an iced coffee, but from a normal place like Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts, not whatever Cumberland Farms is.* Also, someone should probably inform Mr. Hasselhoff that if he is going to consume coffee beverages whilst balancing atop a surfboard, he should probably dress in any other color that is not white.

*Looked it up – it’s a gas station

(via Videogum)