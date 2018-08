Viral pimples? French babies? The glue police? It's time for another edition of Bad Lip Readings, everybody.

Watch the “Walking Dead” Season 4 cast talk even more delightful nonsense in this latest edition of the ongoing series, in which Hershel voices the only moment of total clarity when he posits the question, “Why can't everybody be just like Prince?” I know, right!

I'm off to make myself a smoothie now. Enjoy this.