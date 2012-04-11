‘Walking Dead’ creator Robert Kirkman developing ‘Thief of Thieves’ for AMC

With season two of “The Walking Dead” wrapping up with series-high ratings, executive producer Robert Kirkman is sticking with AMC. He’s developing a new drama series, entitled “Thief of Thieves,” for the cable network.

“Thieves” will be a crime drama centering on master thief Conrad Paulson, who gives up an honorable attempt at the lawful life after he discovers the peerless thrill of stealing what has already been stolen. Hence, “Thief of Thieves.”

Kirkman is reuniting with “The Walking Dead” vets David Alpert and Chic Eglee (“The Shield,” “Dexter”) on the project, with the latter serving as showrunner. Like “Dead,” “Thieves” will be based on a comic book series created by Kirkman, and released to great acclaim through Image Comics. The first few issues have been written by Nick Spencer, with Shawn Martinbrough contributing the artwork.

“Much like ‘The Walking Dead’ brought horror to television in a unique and groundbreaking way, I feel ‘Thief of Thieves’ can do the same thing for heist stories, showing the humanity of all the characters, including the criminals,” Kirkman explained in a press release.

“AMC recognizes the limitless ideas generated by the comic industry,” Kirkman continued. “Their dedication to bringing ‘The Walking Dead’ to life as a TV show has been key to its success and I’m excited about the potential of ‘Thief of Thieves’ to reach similar levels of success. Working with AMC has been a tremendously positive experience and I’m looking forward to continuing and strengthening our relationships there and I can’t neglect to mention I’ve been dying to work with Chic again since we wrapped on ‘The Walking Dead” Season 1.”